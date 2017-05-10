  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
 High End Society Munich Germany
  Approximately 500 exhibitors will be showcasing their products during HIGH END's Munich 2017 event in Germany. As one of high-end audio's most important European event, exhibitor space at Munich's large M.O.C. is completely sold out. To be held from May 18th through 21th, HIGH END 2017 is Europe's most prominent and largest audio show of the year. The first day of the exhibition is exclusively reserved for trade visitors and media from all over the world.

 

Enjoy the Music.com's HIGH END 2017 show coverage begins the first day of the event.

 

There is no other place in Europe where the entire range of audio products is presented as impressively and emotionally as HIGH END. The diversity of services in the industry reflects both the big players as well as the many smaller, more specialized and niche providers. Visitors will be immersed in analog high-precision art as well as in the latest digital audio and visual soundscapes. Exquisite analog equipment blends in harmoniously with the latest multimedia equipment. Perfectly processed loudspeakers, traditional tube amplifiers and cult turntables stand side by side with networked audio systems, audio streaming solutions, digital wireless systems and multimedia stations. Visitors can find everything their music-loving heart's desire, regardless of age and lifestyle.

 

 

"The consumer electronics industry is experiencing a radical transformation in the midst of an era of digitalisation and virtualisation" says HIGH END organization. "Ease of availability and new consumer habits mean that today people are listening to more music than ever before. Concepts such as streaming and multi-room systems are becoming ever more popular. This means one of the biggest future trends is in user-friendly digital all-round devices. More and more consumers are combining very different devices in their own homes and using intelligent connection systems that offer more convenience, security, entertainment and above all, cost and energy savings. The HIGH END provides important impetus for tomorrow's music systems and reflects trends in the industry."

HIGH END 2017 includes many seminars and lectures from leaders within the high-end audio industry. Live music events are also a highlight as bands travel throughout the venue playing music to a welcoming audience. No other show promotes their event as HIGH END provides. Radio and TV commercials and augmented by posters on buses, within the subway and taxi cabs. HIGH END truly is leading the way when it comes to providing one of the world's largest specially audio shows in the world.

 

 

HIGH END provided shuttles from the airport to the venue, and from the venue to a variety of local hotels. Shuttles are available in the morning and evening to transport exhibitors and attendees to and from the M.O.C.. Enjoy the Music.com's exclusive, and extensive, HIGH END 2016 coverage can be seen here.

 

 

Currency Exchange Rate
On May 10th, 2017
€0.92 = $1
$1.09 to €1

 

Where
MOC Munich
Lilienthalallee 40
80939 Munich, Germany

 

When
May 18th through 21st, 2017
Thursday 10am to 6pm (open only to trade and press)
Friday 10am to 6pm 
Saturday 10am to 6pm 
Sunday 10am to 6pm 

 

Price
Trade visitor ticket with pre-registration: €20 
Trade visitor ticket: €40 
One day ticket (Friday, Saturday or Sunday): €12 per day 
Two day ticket: €20 
Free entry for children until the age of 14

 

Previous High End Society Show Reports
2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
