Munich HIGH END 2017 Show Report

Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
HIGH END 2017 Final Attendee / Press Report
 High End Society Munich Germany
HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

 

 

  Large international focus and high caliber of visitors: These were terms used once again this year to describe the HIGH END in Munich, the world’s largest trade fair in the audio industry.

 

• 538 exhibitors from 44 countries (+ 4%)
• Increasing visitor numbers, totaling 21,412 visitors (+ 10%)
• 8,002 trade visitors from 78 countries (+ 13%)
• Vast media presence from the whole world

 

 

The 36th consecutive staging of the HIGH END, featuring 538 exhibitors from 44 countries, was once again a worldwide highlight for the entire industry. From May 18th through 21st, the exhibition halls and rooms encircling the atriums on the upper levels of the MOC were booked solid, and the crowd of visitors was accordingly vast. The exhibition delighted some 21,000 visitors, arriving from all over the world to find out about products and trends in the audio industry.

 

 

On Thursday, under sunny skies, the HIGH END opened its doors for the trade visitors, hundreds of whom had gathered in front of the admission gates. This year, the exhibition was not scheduled to start on the usual public holiday of Corpus Christi, and while on Thursday and Friday, the HIGH END experienced slight decreases in visitor statistics, the following days, Saturday and Sunday, saw all the more visitor traffic. The day with the highest number of visitors was Saturday: Here we were able to achieve growth of 30% over the last year.

 

 

Continuously Increasing Number Of Exhibitors Across The Board
538 exhibitors, 63% of whom were international, presented a broad range of products at the HIGH END. Sparing no effort and expense, the exhibitors succeeded in turning the individual areas, stands and rooms into very individual acoustic and visual gems.

 

 

"The major effort expended on the part of many exhibitors deserves our great respect and our appreciation. All the efforts on the part of exhibitors achieved the goal of creating a proper setting for the products in our industry", according to Stefan Dreischärf (Managing Director of the HIGH END SOCIETY).

 

 

Compared to the previous year, the number of companies exhibiting increased by some 4%.

They came from 44 different countries, not only from within but also from outside of Europe, and from North and South America, Asia and the region of Asia-Pacific.

 

 

On the international level, the following countries were most strongly represented: the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Switzerland, Denmark, China, Japan, the Netherlands, Canada and Taiwan.

 

 

---> Back to HIGH END 2017 show report homepage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
