12 / 22 / 16

Audio High's Non-Profit Silver Linings And Pianist Robert Silverman

Audio High is proud to announce its collaboration with pianist Robert Silverman and Bob Stuart's MQA, to release one of the first original content produced for MQA encoding. The set of 23 Beethoven piano sonatas is now available in MQA, High-res, CD-quality, and MP3 formats. The MP3 files are available for free, and the other recordings are available with a small donation to Silver Linings, Audio High's non-profit organization, with 100% of proceeds funding its projects. In 2010, Canadian pianist Robert Silverman took on a rare challenge: to perform and record, for the second time, all 32 of Beethoven's piano sonatas. Few have performed the entire suite of piano sonatas, and far fewer more than once. Unlike many pianists of earlier generations who generally took years to work through the entire cycle, Silverman completed this eight-concert series of Beethoven sonatas over the course of only seven months in San Jose's elegant Le Petite Trianon Theatre. Audio High's owner, Michael Silver, who is a trained concert pianist himself, produced the concert series. The sonatas were recorded and mastered by Mark Willsher (audio producer and engineer whose credits include the soundtracks for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, as well many other important films and albums). Zach Miley did the final editing. All proceeds from the concerts and recordings go to Audio High's non-profit organization, Silver Linings. Silver Linings is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to enhance people's lives through music, film, and art and which has contributed to many causes, including cystic fibrosis research, Stanford Hospital, and local music programs for kids. One project funded by Silver Linings is a special room at the Stanford Children's Hospital where kids can go to see unique events, music performances, and films, including Pixar movies before they hit the theaters.

MasterBuilt Audio Offers Four Lines Of Cables For Audiophiles

MasterBuilt Audio is pleased to announce the official debut of their high-resolution audio cables with the unveiling of four complete product lines – Performance, Reference, Signature and Ultra. Each of these product lines offers the full range of cables to connect and compliment any sound system, including power cords, digital cables, interconnects, and speaker cables. Their engineers benefit from the latest in Aerospace signal-transmission technology developed for mission-critical projects requiring wire systems with the lowest-reactance. From refinement to final fabrication, all MsterBuilt Audio cables are manufactured wholly within their USA facility by leaders in the aerospace industry. Early in the development process they collaborated with Von Schweikert Audio, who were impressed with the performance, and so they began using MasterBuilt Audio cables at audio shows and later as the internal wiring for their loudspeakers. According to the company, "These products were developed over several decades of research in metallurgy, electrical field effects, and the chemistry of dielectric materials. Our engineering team uses transfer-function measurements that are accurate to a ten-thousandth of a unit. In addition, we utilize comparison-based listening tests against other top-quality brands of cables. Based on our years of research, highly accurate measurements and A/B/X blind testing, we’re confident MasterBuilt Audio Cables have less distortion and coloration than any other competing cable...".

12 / 21 / 16

Bryston BDC-3 CD Player Employs Two AKM 4490 384kHz/32-bit DACs

Bryston has announced the introduction of the BCD-3 384kHz/32-bit processing power CD player ($3495). The BCD-3 has been engineered to playback Redbook 144kHz/16-bit CD and CDR disc formats using a premium transport/laser pickup assembly mated to two AKM 4490 384kHz/32-bit DACs. Bryston designed the player to utilize a single master clock that syncs the transport to the DAC, eliminating one of the primary sources of an unwanted artifact called jitter. The DAC in the BCD-3 is based upon the BDA-3 platform and includes a fully discrete Bryston Class A analog output stage and independent analog and digital power supplies. There is a choice of balanced XLR or unbalanced RCA stereo outputs, as well as transformer-coupled S/PDIF and AES/EBU digital outputs. The BCD-3 is network connectable, enabling software upgrades via an Ethernet jack and there is a remote 12-Volt trigger input as well. The front panel, available in black or silver aluminum, has been designed to aesthetically match Bryston’s Cubed Series amplifiers. All Bryston digital products are covered by a five year warranty.

12 / 20 / 16

Nielsen Is Purchasing Metedata Giant Gracenote For A Reported $560M

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy, has announced it has entered into an agreement with Tribune Media Company to purchase Gracenote, the industry's premier provider of media and entertainment metadata. The press release says, "With this transaction, Nielsen will acquire the data and technology that underpins the programming guides and personalized user experience for major video, music, audio and sports content. The acquisition extends Nielsen's footprint with major clients by including Gracenote's global content database which spans across platforms including multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), smart televisions, streaming music services, connected devices, media players and in-car infotainment systems.

Gracenote provides reference information for over 12 million movie and television listings and 200 million music tracks, and drives the interfaces of the major streaming digital media services, as well as the connected technology systems in over 75 million automobiles. The company is the industry standard for automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, powering the discovery and recommendation engines used by world's largest television, music and automotive companies.

By bringing Gracenote's capabilities into its measurement framework, Nielsen will have the ability to provide clients with deeper analytics on consumer behavior and offer an unprecedented view of audience engagement from discovery to consumption. As part of the Nielsen Total Audience measurement framework, Gracenote's intelligent metadata will help meet our clients' needs in an addressable world where marketers target customers and optimize campaigns in real time. The inclusion of this data will also allow media companies to optimize their content for specific audiences.

In addition, Gracenote's long-term client relationships across TV, audio, sports and auto will be further amplified through Nielsen's global reach and position as the leader in audience measurement and intelligence. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2017.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. The transaction is expected to be financed through a combination of cash and debt. Nielsen was advised on the transaction by PJT Partners and worked with Baker & McKenzie as legal advisors.

Gracenote will be incorporated into Nielsen's Watch segment. Nielsen expects the acquisition of Gracenote to be neutral to 2017 GAAP EPS and slightly accretive in 2018. Gracenote was not included in Nielsen's 2017 outlook provided on December 8, 2016 at its Analyst Day. Nielsen will provide more details on the expected impact of Gracenote when it reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016."

YG Acoustics High-End Modular Rack Series Of Component Stands

YG Acoustics is proud to introduce its first audio rack series: Rack 1.3, 1.4 and 1.6 (starting at $14,850). YG Acoustics' Rack series was initially designed as a tool for internal use. The factory's critical listening room needed a vibration free, solid platform to allow equipment to play under optimal conditions. In a challenging environment, full of hostile vibration, other equipment racks couldn't deliver the desired result. When designing Rack 1.3, 1.4 and 1.6, YG Acoustics adhered to the company's core values: straightforward, no-nonsense, precise science. The result is a rack series that isolates equipment from vibration extremely well. This is partly thanks to the fact that each shelf can be optimized in minutes for the weight of the specific component that it supports. YG Acoustics Rack 1.3, 1.4 and 1.6 is handmade within the U.S.A. Expansions and upgrades are available since Rack 1.3, 1.4 and 1.6 are modular. The construction allows for the addition of shelves, and for horizontal expansion, without the need to replace the existing Rack. Stock shelves are three high and two wide, with other configurations available upon request. Shelf space is 23.6" internally, with shelf height adjustments of 1". Bottom shelf can handle 214 lbs., with both middle and top shelves having a maximum weight load of 135 lbs. Rack 1.3 measured 23" x 26" x 22" and weighs 112 lbs., with the top line Rack 1.6 measuring 23" x 50" x 22" and weighs 213 lbs.

12 / 19 / 16

Genesis Advanced Technologies Mæstro Floorstanding Loudspeaker

Genesis Advanced Technologies is proud to announce their next generation of the highly regarded Genesis 5-series loudspeaker – the Mæstro ($30,000). Genesis' Mæstro loudspeaker is a five-way loudspeaker with two Genesis Ring-Radiator Ribbon Tweeters (front and back), a single 4.5" solid Titanium-cone midrange driver, two 6.5" aluminum mid-bass couplers and four 8" woofers with an integrated 500 Watt servo-controlled bass amplifier. The Mæstro features the Genesis Acoustic Suspension system so that it can be used on the many types of flooring encountered throughout the world – including uneven natural stone tiles, smooth granite, deep pile carpet, and suspended wooden floors. Stainless steel spikes and a suspension frame hold the loudspeaker rigidly for best imaging and bass control. Neoprene decouplers act like shock absorbers, making sure that the cabinet is not affected by floor-borne vibrations. The three sections of the loudspeaker – midrange/tweeter, midbass coupler and woofers – are housed in three separate cabinets with separate crossovers in each. The result is improved midrange clarity, a cleaner and tighter bass, more precise and pin-point image, and a holographic soundstage. "A new design for the G5 was probably what I've been most requested for," said Mr. Gary Leonard Koh, CEO and Chief Designer of Genesis. "Even from owners of the G5.3! There are many who love the form factor, and how it will fit into a small room. I've resisted because why mess with something already great? But after more than 10 years, I guess it’s time." The Genesis Mæstro will be available through authorized Genesis dealers and distributors worldwide Spring 2017.



12 / 16 / 16

Ultimate Ears UE 18+ Pro Custom In-Ear Monitors With True Tone

Ultimate Ears Pro new UE 18+ Pro ($1500) sets a new reference for sound quality from the company. These custom in-ear monitors are for both musicians and professionals alike and is the company's best-in-class flagship product. As the culmination of more than two decades of experience building world class audio tools, Ultimate Ears' UE 18+ Pro adds UE Pro's proprietary True Tone Drivers to a redesigned acoustic system, so you get more detail, separation, presence and coherence in your music. By employing their award-winning four-way crossover, triple bore, and six drivers per monitor, they and True Tone drivers that were originally introduced in 2015 with the UE Pro Reference Remastered. These drivers extend the frequency range by 3kHz to enhance the upper band frequency response. An adjusted midrange gain improves presence, altogether bringing a clear yet warm sound says Ultimate Ears. The UE 18+ Pro interfaces with standard 1/8" (3.5mm) stereo headphone jacks and there's an included 1/4" adapter too.

Box Design Pre Box DS2 Preamplifier With DAC And Phonostage

Pro-Ject's Box Design division has a mission that less is more to deliver high-end sound quality. Inspired by the new possibilities of the iPod and high-quality music reproduction from a PC or laptop, Pro-Ject Audio Systems has designed a complete new and revolutionary range of Micro High-End Hi-Fi components under the family name Box Design. Introducing their new preamplifier, the Pre Box DS2 (€799 in standard for and €899 with wood side panels), has class-leading features at a very reasonable price. Box Design's Pre Box DS2 digital is a premium preamplifier with five digital, one phono and one line level input. It features four different analog and one digital output. The sophisticated AK4490 D/A converter from Asahi Kasai Microdevices is mated with a sample rate converter (AK4137) to produce "outstanding resolution, soundstage, air and imaging" says the company. With an ability to control the upsampling of all incoming digital signals to PCM 768 kHz / DSD256, a special Sound Modes button gives you the possibility to shape the sound to your personal preference. Three different sound modes and five different digital filters at your hand offer no less than fifteen individual listening experiences! An MM and MC phono stage preamplifier as well as a Line Level input for any other analog source round up this excellent one box solution. Four analog outputs include preamplifier fixed, volume output variable, subwoofer and headphone. Digital outputs are S/PDIF via RCA jack and TosLink optical. Digital Audio accommodates up to 32-bit/768kHz asynchronous USB (XMOS technology) plus DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256 (DSD over PCM). A specially-designed high-end ultra low phase oscillator provides superior noise rejection.

12 / 15 / 16

Denon AH-D7200 Flagship Reference Over-Ear Headphones

Denon has announced their AH-D7200 flagship over-ear headphones ($999) designed for the most demanding audiophile. With over half a century of experience in the design and development of headphones, the new AH-D7200 reference model combines innovative technologies and carefully selected materials for the finest in private listening. Two criteria were foremost for the Denon engineers in developing this flagship model: uncompromised sound quality, and unparalleled comfort. This meant the development of new designs and new materials, bringing the very best to the project to deliver exceptional performance. Behind the classic looks of the AH-D7200, almost every element is new; from the unique FreeEdge nano-fiber drive units to the shaping of the real walnut housings. Even the ear-cushions differ from established design thinking, using Japanese-developed soft synthetic leather covers chosen because they offer greater levels of comfort. At the heart of the Denon AH-D7200 is the 50mm FreeEdge driver diaphragm, which is made from a nano-fiber material chosen for its rigidity and low mass. This delivers an accurate pistonic motion without distortion, and is also self-damping to cancel out unwanted resonances within the diaphragm. It's mounted in a soft, compliant surround, making it easier for it to move in response to the music signal without flexing or distorting, for the purest possible sound. The 'motor' driving this diaphragm uses CCAW (copper coated aluminum wire) to keep the voice-coil as light as possible, plus extremely strong (more than 1 Tesla) neodymium magnets to increase the linearity and the speed of response. All of this means the total energy of the driver system is directed into delivering music to the listener's ears, thanks to this unique design developed by Denon's headphone engineers, and made possible by advanced Japanese-made materials. The included ultra-high-quality 7N (99.99999% pure) oxygen-free copper cable is specially made within Japan to Denon's specification for the best possible signal transmission.

12 / 14 / 16

RIAA Letter To Pres.-Elect Donald Trump About Intellectual Property Laws

Dear Mr. President-Elect:

Congratulations on your election to serve as the 45th President of the United States. We look forward to working with you and your Administration on behalf of American music – one of our nation's most valuable forms of art and intellectual property, and a powerful driver of high-quality U.S. jobs and exports. We represent the music community of America. From songwriters, musicians and recording artists, to artist managers, music publishers and record companies. From producers and engineers, to performing rights organizations and genre organizations that promote everything from Americana and blues to classical, Christian, Gospel and country to hip-hop, jazz, pop, rock, R&B, and everything in between. So much of what you wrote in your platform this summer about intellectual property and private property rights resonated with many of us, including: "Intellectual property is a driving force in today's global economy of constant innovation. It is the wellspring of American economic growth and job creation. With the rise of the digital economy, it has become even more critical that we protect intellectual property rights and preserve freedom of contract rather than create regulatory barriers to creativity, growth, and innovation." Read the full letter at this link.

12 / 13 / 16

RADIO.GARDEN Lets You Easily Tune-In To Radio Stations Worldwide

Would you like to 'tune-in' to radio stations from all around the world? If so, then RADIO.GARDEN is the TRE online exhibition, developed together with the Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision and designed by Studio Moniker, that allows users to explore an interactive globe filled with radio's past and present. By bringing distant voices close, radio connects people and places. Radio Garden allows listeners to explore processes of broadcasting and hearing identities across the entire globe. From its very beginning, radio signals have crossed borders. Radio makers and listeners have imagined both connecting with distant cultures, as well as re-connecting with people from 'home' from thousands of miles away – or using local community radio to make and enrich new homes. In the section Live, you can explore a world or radio as it is happening right now. Tune into any place on the globe: what sounds familiar? What sounds foreign? Where would you like to travel and what sounds like 'home'? In the section on History one can tune into clips from throughout radio history that show how radio has tried to cross borders. This is a great way to find out about music, sounds, and perhaps philosophy and/or religion of other places all around planet Earth.

Is The Future Of Pono Music Via Hi-Res Audio Online Streaming

It has been reported that Neil Young is looking to leverage the Pono company to offer a 24-bit/192kHz online music streaming service. Adaptive streaming, like YouTube currently uses, will sense your Internet connection speed to deliver the highest possible sound quality. According to an article by Rolling Stone magazine, "The Future of Pono Young is hoping to pivot his high-res music company – which had been focused on its Toblerone-shaped player and a download store – toward a hi-res streaming service. "We're pushing towards getting a presence in phones," says Young (though iPhones' internal chips are not currently compatible with higher-than-CD-quality sound). He's working with a Singaporean company on a method to 'maintain our quality level when we go to streaming'." While many new phones can handle at least 24-bit/96kHz or higher, older devices and certain brands are currently not able to stream at the highest possible sound quality. It will be interesting to see how this all develops.

OPPO UDP-203 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc And Hi-Res Audio Player

OPPO Digital today announced that the new UDP-203 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player ($549) is ready for release. A successor to the award-winning BDP-103 series universal Blu-ray Disc player, the UDP-203 is the latest product released by the renowned manufacturer of high performance audio video products. OPPO's UDP-203 supports the playback of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs and Hi-Res Audio. Packing a resolution of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, UHD Blu-ray delivers four times the pixels of Full HD Blu-ray. The UDP-203 also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut video. A customized quad-core video decoder/processor integrates OPPO's advanced video decoding, processing and optimization expertise. A high-precision, well-balanced laser optical disc loader ensures smooth and reliable playback of all types of disc media. The player features two HDMI outputs – an HDMI 2.0 port for connecting to the latest UHD TVs, projectors and A/V receivers, and an HDMI 1.4 audio port for connecting to older A/V receivers. The design of the UDP-203 focuses on quality playback and universal compatibility with multiple disc and file formats. OPPO's UDP-203 supports regular Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, DVD, DVD-Audio, SACD, and audio CD. The UDP-203 is equipped with two USB 3.0 ports on the back and another USB port on the front. Users can play video, music and photos from USB hard drives or thumb drives. Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi or Gigabit Ethernet connects the UDP-203 to users' home networks, so users can easily play media files stored on computers and home servers. Naturally there is support for lossless high resolution audio. The player decodes audio file formats such as AIFF, WAV, ALAC, APE and FLAC. It also directly plays Direct-Stream Digital audio files in stereo DSD64/128 or multi-channel DSD64. With internal decoding of Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, and bitstream output for object-based immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the UDP-203 delivers great sound for both movie soundtracks and music. Besides HDMI, audio is concurrently available through the 7.1-channel analog outputs, featuring "Velvet Sound" 32-bit premium digital-to-analog converters from AKM of Japan. Continuing OPPO's tradition of providing firmware updates long after the initial release, the UDP-203 is upgradeable via an easy-to-perform firmware update process.

KORG DS-DAC-10R DSD Analog To Digital Recording System

KORG's DS-DAC-10R DSD recording system ($599) turns analog LP vinyl or tape content into non-editable Hi-Res Audio streams for audiophiles. This unique 1-bit DSD recording system is aimed at the analog audiophile market. The DS-DAC-10R is the world's first and only USB DAC + ADC with a built-in MM phono input and asynchronous bi-directional USB control for recording and playback of analog vinyl, tape, or CDs in native 1-bit DSD 2.8 MHz / 5.6 MHz or editable PCM up to 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Audio. Proprietary software called Audiogate comes with the device for command and control from any PC or Apple computer plus iAudiogate for Apple smart phones. As vinyl records have soared in popularity over recent years, certain audiophiles and enthusiasts prefer vinyl sources for the pure enjoyment of music. The KORG DS-DAC-10R allows music fans to manage their record collection as music data and enjoy it within a digital format. Phono input jacks allow the DS-DAC-10R to connect directly to a turntable, plus there's a needed grounding terminal. Vinyl LPs and analog tape can be quickly converted via non-editable DSD or editable 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Audio files. KORG's AudioGate allows for music file management. The input jacks also support line-level signals for reel-to-reel or cassette tape. "The resurgence of vinyl is going full steam ahead, new record plants are coming online now" said CEO of Essence For Hi-Res Audio Bob Rapoport. "The brilliant KORG DS-DAC-10R USB DAC / ADC is a professional grade analog to digital converter with a precision MM Phono section featuring 6 RIAA curves and a studio quality Headphone Amp too. Its unique ability to record analog content digitally as native DSD is a breakthrough for the home recording enthusiast, nothing else on the market can do this all in one box, with higher quality, or at a lower price. The fact is, there's not enough hi res content of the classics in all genres, this device enables end users to create their own hi res versions of those classics and keep them archived in their computer."

12 / 12 / 16

Rush 2112 At 40 Box Set Features 2 CDs, 3 DVDs And 3 Vinyl LPs

Rush 2112 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe box set celebrates the legendary prog rock group Rush with expansive two CD, three DVD and three LP vinyl package. This package includes rare live tracks and previously unreleased material, plus newly-recorded tracks from 2112 by Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters along with Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Talent, Steven Wilson, Jacob Moon and Alice In Chains. After celebrating over 40 years together with the same trio line-up, UMe continues marking this great achievement of the Rush catalog with the release of three 40th anniversary expanded editions of the band's classic 1976 album 2112. Set for sale on December 16, 2016, the box set Rush 2112 40th will be released in three distinct variations. The two CD/DVD edition will include a newly remastered CD of the original 2112 album by Abbey Road Studios, and an additional CD of rare, live and previously unreleased material including newly-recorded tracks from 2112 featuring Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters along with Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Talent, Steven Wilson, Jacob Moon and Alice In Chains. The set's third disc is a DVD featuring a newly restored vintage 1976 Rush concert recorded at the Capitol Theatre in Passaic, NJ, plus bonus videos of the Grohl, Hawkins, Raskulinecz track and Billy Talent track, plus a new 25+ minute interview featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and longtime producer and engineer Terry Brown. The new 2112 remaster originally appeared on the much-acclaimed 2015 hologram vinyl edition of the album; this marks the Abbey Road Studios master first time on CD. UMe is also releasing a three LP 200 gram vinyl edition incorporating all of the aforementioned audio material, plus a special laser-etched LP side, the 2015 hologram on 2112's side B and a unique turntable mat featuring the band's iconic Starman character. Fans will also have the option of purchasing a Super Deluxe edition of 2112, incorporating both CDs, the DVD, all three LPs plus its bonus items, and several exclusive collectable items including two 12" x 12" lithographs, one featuring Hugh Syme's original Starman pencil sketching, the second showcasing a 1976 Massey Hall ticket stub; a reprint of the 1976 Massey Hall handbill and three buttons featuring each band member. You can preorder Rush 2112 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe box set at this link.

12 / 09 / 16

Magico S3 Mk II Four-Driver Floorstanding Loudspeaker Design

Magico just announced their new S3 Mk II ($28,000 per pair in M-Cast finish, $32,000 in M-Coat finish) that nestles between their S1 Mk II and S5 Mk II. Magico's S3 MKII features all of the same advanced design elements of the S-Series Mk II models, including a new 9" bass driver with low measured distortion born from the design and engineering theories applied to the 10th Anniversary M-Project. The S3 Mk II's high frequencies are provided by a 1" Magico diamond-coated beryllium-diaphragm tweeter that offers matching sensitivity, wide dispersion, and increased power handling over the original S-series tweeter. A new aluminum housing for the magnet structure minimizes overall resonance and improves the isolation parameters for the tweeter dome element. The long-throw voice coil enables lower distortion and optimal cutoff frequencies that enhance driver integration with the midrange driver. Magico's midrange reproduction is attained from a proprietary 6" driver that also sets a new benchmark for Magico's measured performance. The cone material is formulated using Multi-Wall carbon fiber and a layer of XG Nanographene, which when combined is 20% lighter and 300% stiffer than the previous Magico S-series cone designs. A purpose-built sub-enclosure is made of a proprietary polymer material, which provides an isolated and optimized environment for midrange driver operation. Bass frequencies result from two newly designed 9" Magico drivers that are produced with advanced manufacturing techniques using the same new Multi-Wall carbon, Nanographene cone. The powerful magnet structure controls a 5" pure Titanium voice coil that has a 0.5" of linear excursion that in total, achieves pressure levels up to 112dB @ 50Hz/1-meter. The monocoque enclosure of the S3 Mk II is formed from a single piece of extruded aluminum that is 3/8" thick and 12" in diameter. Overall sensitivity for the Magico S3 Mk II is 88dB/W/m @ 4 Ohms, with a frequency response from 24Hz to 50 kHz. Dimensions are 48" x 12" x 12" (HxDxW) and each one weighs 170 lbs.

iFi Audio nano iDSD Light Edition Portable DAC For Smart Devices

iFi Audio's nano iDSD Light Edition (LE, $129) is the company's newest entry-level DAC. The iDSD LE has the same DNA as the multi-award winning nano iDSD but without the S/PDIF output, digital filter selection and runs on DSD128/PCM384. This 'pocket rocket' comes in at the entry level with a pedigree that offers the same sonic performance as its sibling. iFi Audio's nano iDSD LE is able to play True Native meaning there is no conversion; PCM stays PCM and DSD stays DSD. This means no signal loss as it ensures the music file is 'Bit-Perfect' to ensure the highest sound quality. The Burr-Brown DAC chip used was developed by BB Japan and BB themselves (as opposed to BB/TI). Though the product introduction was post-merger, this chipset represents Burr-Brown's "swan song" for the best of their converter technology and remains to this day, held in very high-regard. The nano iDSD Light Edition benefits Smart Devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Android devices by transforming them from a mobile phone to a portable, high-end Computer audio source. These Smart Devices are able to natively encode and transmit High-Res Audio PCM/DSD/DXD audio. As the iDSD LE is able to natively decode the same, this high-end Transport + DAC combination can offer astounding sonics, yet is all just palm-sized for great tunes on the move as well as at home. The iDSD LE benefits from AMR trickle-down technology to lock out jitter, as the iDSD LE does not settle for Asynchronous USB transfer alone. By using a high-end clock, this enables the unit to cancel jitter as it also employs AMR's Zero Jitter Lite technology from the famous AMR DP-777. iFi Audio's iDSD LE includes a built-in precision analog volume control with smooth action. Formats supported include PCM 44.1 to 384kHz at 16 to 32 bits, DSD 2.8, 3.1, 5.6 and 6.2MHz/1bit, and DXD 352.8, 384kHz/24-bit. An internal lithium-polymer 1000mAh battery lets you enjoy music for many hours. Dimensions are 106mm x 67mm x28mm (LxWxH) and weighs a mere 167 grams (0.37 lbs.).



12 / 08 / 16



TAVES 2016 Show Report Part 4

Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show Report TAVES 2016 Show

Report By Rick Becker

Industry News 10 Years Ago

Metexas Begins Offers Their Recordings Online For $10 Per Year

Metaxas Audio's owner and chief designer Kostas Metaxas has recorded well over 150 concerts since 2004. With over 30 years of playback system design experience, his recordings seek to capture the most natural sounding acoustic recordings in a natural acoustic space. The company now offers CD resolution digital downloads of these recordings at 16-bit/44kHz for $10 per year and available at Real2Real. Equipment used for recording includes Neumann M150/TLM50 microphones feeding a pair of Metaxas-modified Stellavox SM8 analogue tape recorders running at 15ips.

12 / 07 / 16



Enjoy the Music.com has begun updating our official high-end audio Press Center for CES 2017! Our Press Center provides the industry's only official site with major news, information, and press releases from audiophile manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

12 / 06 / 16





12 / 05 / 16

Piega's Very Special Series 2 Loudspeakers Feature A Coax Ribbon Driver

Piega's new coaxial ribbon series 2.0 is for music-lovers with larger living rooms and a need for deeper bass reproduction. Their new designs include the Coax 711 and Coax 511 floorstanders plus the Coax 311 bookshelf loudspeaker. All three designed feature Piega's coax driver plus bass driver(s) mounted within a polished aluminum cabinet with silver fabric or black anodized aluminum cabinet with black fabric. Another cabinet option is white lacquer finish, with white fabric cover. The company's specially-deigned cabinet features a special Tension Improve Modules (TIM), which places the entire cabinet under controlled tension. Remaining micro-resonances are eliminated by innovative viscoelastic damping films. This is to prevent even the smallest cabinet vibrations from negatively interfering with the purity of sound produces by the drivers. Piega's large C211 coaxial ribbon features a midrange driver and centrially-located ribbon tweeter. The largest of the series is their Coax 711 that includes their coax driver plus two 220mm UHQD active and two 220mm UHQD passive units to produce frequencies from 22Hz to 50kHz. Piega's Coax 511 includes a C211 coax driver plus two 160mm UHQD active and two 160mm UHQD passive driver for a total frequency response from 32Hz to 50kHz. As the smallest within the series is Piega's Coax 311 that has a C211 coax ribbon driver and 160mm UHQD active driver with a total frequency response from 35Hz to 50kHz.

Industry News 15 Years Ago

Von Schweikert Audio's New DB100 Floorstanding Loudspeaker

Von Schweikert Audio announced that its newest model, the DB100, is now shipping. Enjoy the Music.com has published an exclusive world premiere review of the DB100 with in our December 2001 Review Magazine. Part of a new high efficiency series which will also see a smaller forthcoming 2002 model dubbed the DB99. The DB100 is a dynamic four-driver three-way design with dual 8-inch aluminum woofers loaded into a triple transmission line. This integral bass module is amplified by a Class A/AB 600-watt RMS "current booster" equalized to 20Hz and connected to a rear-mounted gain control. Since the DB100's design goal was compatibility with low-power SET amplifiers, the solid state bass amplifier takes its signal from the outputs of the main amp to transfer the timbral characteristics of vacuum tube bass. A 6-inch Audax Aerogel driver made from carbon fiber dust, Kevlar threads and cellulose acetate pulp handles midrange duty and is mated to a 1-inch Scanspeak silk dome tweeter loaded into a short 2-inch horn. A rear-firing dipolar ambience retrieval tweeter is coupled to a potentiometer that allows complete 0 - 100% attenuation. Bybee Quantum Purifier high-frequency blockers are employed internally to filter out RFI and other ultrasonic noise. The DB100 is optimized for tube amplifier power and construction consists of a 2-inch thick MDF front baffle and 1-inch side and rear panels with 1-inch acoustic foam lining and extensive cross bracing. The stout 200 lbs. cabinets are covered in black grill cloth and finished with dark/light cherry or black ash end caps. Black Corian marble caps are optional. Measuring 54" x 12" x 22" (HxWxD), the DB100 features an 8/10 Ohm nominal/maximum impedance, in-room sensitivity of 100dB/w/m to match its nomenclature and a claimed frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz (+/-2dB). This model from Von Schweikert Audio carries a 10 year parts and labor warranty.

12 / 02 / 16

Jensen Announces Their Stealth Series Of Full-Range Loudspeaker Drivers

Originally founded in 1927 by Peter Jensen, one of the co-inventors of the loudspeaker, Jensen began producing commercial amplifier loudspeakers in the 1940s. The company has just introduced their 12" Stealth speaker. This model fulfils the musicians' quest for lightweight amps and cabinets without compromising their tone. The result is these featherweight speakers with "remarkable sound". Jensen Neodymium speakers react more sensitively to the amplifier's input signal, with a tone character and dynamic behavior voiced by incorporating design and manufacturing elements typical of the Jensen Alnico speakers. This is all done to achieve an organic response. The Jensen Tornado Stealth 100, derived from the original Jensen Tornado, has a stylish bell cover on the magnet assembly. This speaker is claimed to "offer crystal clear, clean tones accented by shimmering highs with each note sounding tight and well defined". The Jensen Tornado Stealth 65, also equipped with a stylish bell, has a warm low end, relaxed mids and rounded highs. The Stealth 65 is a greatly versatile speaker, from clean to lead, with sweet, extended harmonics and a definite rocking attitude. The Tornado Stealth 80, also equipped with the cool bell cover, is well balanced from low to high end with "powerful lows, firm mids and sparkling highs". We've searched for more specs including weight, sensitivity rating, frequency response, etc yet have no further info at this time. Jensen's new line of speakers could be a very interesting full-range speaker for DIY'ers and high-end audio specialty manufacturers.

Highly Respected Alex Case Takes On The Role As AES' President

It has been announced that Alex Case will take on the role of AES (Audio Engineering Society) President. As the AES continues to forge new directions in the advancement of audio science and practice, Alex Case has assumed the presidency of the world's preeminent professional audio organization. "Alex Case has a diverse background in business, science, engineering and academia," shares John Krivit, immediate Past President of the AES. "Alex is a great communicator. His skill set will serve the AES well over the next year, as it has already done with his committee and Board of Governors roles." President Case has dedicated his professional life to the study of aesthetics, perception, signal processing, electroacoustics and room acoustics for the creation and enjoyment of recorded music. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to his pursuits as an audio engineer and as an educator, Case's background has served him well in his roles as a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society and Co-Chair of the Membership Committee, also serving on the Education Committee (past chair) and the Technical Committee for Recording Technology and Practice. In addition to his leadership in the Audio Engineering Society, Case currently serves as an Associate Professor of Sound Recording Technology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, while continuing to give invited lectures and master classes at universities and events around the world. Case is a widely published author of over one hundred articles in industry journals and trade publications, as well as two books, and is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America, for which he is a frequent presenter of papers and chair of special sessions.

12 / 01 / 16

Enjoy the Music.com's December Review Magazine Is Now Online

Enjoy the Music.com 's December Review Magazine features our 11th annual Great Audiophile Gift recommendations! Check out our list of truly wonderful gifts ranging from below $100 to a wallet-popping $1,000,000! We've also updated our Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest and TAVES coverage. See and read about all the new gear that was at these two outstanding high-end audio shows. Everyone at Enjoy the Music.com wishes you and yours a happy holiday season. Have a truly joyous December and we welcome you to read Enjoy the Music.com's December Review Magazine. As always, in the end what really matters is that you... enjoy the music!



Enjoy the Music.com 's Great Audiophile Gift 2016

Gift From a reasonable $100 to an incredible $1,000,000!

Audiophile gift-giving ideas for the 2016 holiday season.



Audiophile Toys And Goodies

Roger Skoff writes about an audiophile holiday.

Article By Roger Skoff



UPDATED : TAVES Consumer Electronics Show

Our TAVES 2016 show report is now being updated!

TAVES Show Report By Rick Becker



UPDATED : RMAF 2016 Show Report

Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016



CanJam Denver @ RMAF 2016 Show Report



iPod, MP3, CD, LP, And SACD

What Sounds Better And Why

Article Submitted By John Meyer At Newform Research



The Listening Room Part 1: Your Most Important Component

Article by David Smith, President And Chief Engineer For Snell Acoustics



German Physiks Unlimited MK II Loudspeaker

An ingeniously designed omni-directional speaker system.

Review By Tom Lyle



Wells Audio Milo Headphone Amplifier

Mixing up a mean synergy sauce.

Review By Dave Hanson



Furutech DIY Power Cable And Power Outlet

FI-50 NCF, FP-TCS31, FP-209 10R, FI-50M NCF, And GTX-D NCF(R)

Review By Steven R. Rochlin

More Articles Available Online!

See all our show reports, articles, and gear reviews within the December 2016 edition of Enjoy the Music.com's Review Magazine now available online.

IFPI Report Investing In Music: $4.5 Billion Annually For A&R And Marketing

IFPI's report Investing in Music shows record labels invest $4.5 billion annually in A&R (Artists & Repertoire) and marketing. Keep in mind that a 27% share of record company revenues is invested in A&R and marketing. Of that 27%, record companies invest 16.9% of revenues in A&R – this is a higher proportion than the equivalent research and development (R&D) investment ratio of all the leading sectors included in EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard 2015. About $0.5 to $2 million is the typical cost to break worldwide-signed artist in major market. Record companies remain the largest investors in music, providing more than $4.5 billion for A&R and marketing in 2015, according to a new report published today by IFPI, representing the recording industry worldwide, in association with the World Independent Network (WIN), representing independent labels internationally. The IFPI's report titled Investing in Music details record companies' global investment in discovering, nurturing and promoting artists and their music. The report highlights the extensive 'behind the scenes' work performed by teams of professionals at record companies supporting these efforts. Music companies also invest, along with distributors, in developing the infrastructure of the digital market, servicing more than 360 digital music sites globally with more than 40 million tracks. Keep in mind some of this A&R goes towards a music label's monetary advancements to musical artists, which is paid back by the artist. Advances are commonly paid to artists to allow them to concentrate on writing, rehearsing and recording. According to the IFPI report, the largest item for recording labels is marketing and promotion, where labels have a key impact. "As consumers increasingly access music digitally, marketing efforts have shifted substantially online, where labels create campaigns that directly link fans to artists and services where they can access their music". Also of note is that "In addition to financial support, a record company provides artists with access to a wealth of experience, expertise and a network of connections. They collaborate creatively with developing artists, helping them to realize their vision for how they want their music to sound and how they want to express this visually to their fans". You may read the full IFPI report titled Investing in Music at this link.

Futuresource Consulting Audio Collaborative: Renaissance To Evolution

Futuresource Consulting's conference Audio Collaborative: Renaissance To Evolution highlighted some of the latest industry insights. This was the third in a series of entertainment technology conferences, bringing together leading experts from the entire audio and music sector. This year's autumnal event at the stunning Ham Yard Hotel, London, was sponsored by THX and Frontier Silicon. The order of the day consisted of a keynote address by Harman International, together with six panel sessions and presentations delivered by key industry influencers from organizations such as; Bowers & Wilkins, Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), Folder Media, Frontier Silicon, Google, Harman, Jabra, Jukedeck, Kodak, Kilimanjaro Live/Free Focus, Music Group, REWIND, Sonos, Onkyo, MelodyVR, Warner Music and 7digital. All of the collaborators shared their expertise and ideas surrounding product innovation, market visions and experiences, highlighting just how the industry can sustain growth and drive profitability, connecting the gaps between changing consumer needs, industry desires and future innovations. Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President, Technology, Lifestyle Audio Division at Harman International, took the mantel of keynote speaker at the conference, setting the scene for the day, emphasizing how the audio business as we've known it over the past 50 to 60 years is changing at an unprecedented speed. "The whole value chain is going through a tectonic shift, not just for audio equipment manufacturers but also for musicians, content producers, record labels as well as consumers. Prommersberger continued, "The audio business is no longer about the traditional value chain. It is about networks, neuro networks and participation and collaboration within this network is critical to business success. The possibilities are overwhelming." This self-confessed audiophile quipped about how the key to remaining relevant in this networked world of audio was not just about high-resolution sound but 'mono' speakers and smart audio. "It's essential to recognize this in order to survive in the audio entertainment market place."

Simon Bryant, Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at Futuresource Consulting opened the first panel of the day by introducing the darling of consumer electronics (CE), the headphone market. Bryant kicked off the conversation by highlighting that, "60% of the revenue in the headphone market is from three brands and this market is getting more complicated with lots of other brands moving into it." The panelists that joined Bryant on the headphone panel had been integral in developing flagship brands like B&W, Beats By Dre and Jabra. The discussion explored the importance of fashion, design and technology. Growing use cases and multiple ownership were highlighted as exciting opportunities in this market, as brands could cater to different life styles and listening scenarios – in the home, on the commute and in the gym. Dany Atkins, who worked on the initial launch of Beats by Dre, stressed the importance of collaboration in the design sense working with fashion designers like Alexander Wang or brands like Hello Kitty, to create fashion statements rather than just products. An example of this was the special range of 34c gold Beats By Dre headphones, manufactured especially for the winning World Cup team in 2014. Atkins commented on the importance of relevance in brand match-making underlining, "It's important that you understand your brand and the people that you are talking to. If you do so in an authentic and credible way, then you create true partnerships and true collaborations, not just a brand slap, which is not very effective for anyone."

The radio station's view on audio and collaboration was brought to life by Matt Deegan, Creative Director at Folder Media who provided interesting case studies around how the brands, artists and personalities within the neuro network discussed by Harman participate through content creation across different platforms. David Sidebottom, Principal Analyst at Futuresource Consulting then took to the podium to share the Futuresource view on the opportunities in the audio landscape looking at the size of the global audio market and how it has developed over the past 10 to 15 years. Sidebottom stated that, "$30.5 billion was spent this year, some of the big trends within that including headphones and wireless speakers, with 60% growth since 2010. A doubling of that market over the last 10 years with a further 7% growth this year." Sidebottom then explored the traditional music market and highlighted that, "Consumer spend is expected to total $20.5 billion worldwide in 2016, even though this market has seen challenges, not showing growth since 2010 y-o-y.

This year, Futuresource expects to see 8% growth in the global music market and a great deal of this growth will come from the adoption of music streaming in the mass market." Futuresource did not include live, radio or royalty-based business models in this, sharing that this market feeds into a $100 billion plus market alone. Kim Bailey, CEO at ERA stated that, "more than a third of revenue still comes from CD, with about a third from streaming and the other from vinyl together with downloads." Bailey highlighted the importance of customer centricity, delivering customer value and not playing into a format war, delivering music when and how the customer wants to listen to it. "One size does not fit all, customers want music immediately, some buy multiple formats, and some buy none."

11 / 30 / 16

Kimber Axios Headphone / IEM Cable With 4.4mm Balanced Connector

With the recent release of the Sony Walkman, including their top line NW-WM1Z and NW-WM1A with 4.4mm balanced audio headphone jack, Kimber Kable has announced the availability of their new 4.4mm balanced connector Axios headphone and in-ear monitor cable configurations. This connector is compatible with both of the new Sony NM-WM series players and the Sony TA-ZH1ES headphone amplifier. Advantages include a larger and more durable connector, plus better signal connection, over the tiny and fragile 2.5mm balanced connector as used within products from other companies. Kimber Kable is now offering a variety of copper and silver cables, which are hand made within their facility in Utah. Read Enjoy the Music.com's world premiere hands-on review of the Sony NW-WM1Z here.

Hi-Fi World 's January Issue Is Now Available Online

Enjoy the Music.com has just posted the January 2017 issue of Hi-Fi World! This issue features the Hi-Fi World Awards 2016 plus reviews of the KEF Reference 3 loudspeakers, Dali Katch Wireless speaker, Cayin i5 Hi-Res portable player, Lehmann Linear D headphone amplifier, Tellurium Q Diamond / Ultra Silver cables, and a very special Christmas wish list. Within his editorial Hi-Fi World Awards 2016 And A Special Christmas, Noel Keywood says "It's that wonderful time of the year when we reveal the products that were a cut above the average – and memorable because of it – in our World Awards issue. These days few products are poor, most work well. But that doesn't mean they are brilliant in the sense that they bring a tingle to your spine, changing the way you view audio quality. Our top products for the year this year were those that moved us, where everyone in our London offices (who like to listen in!) murmured "ooh-aah" in unison. Sometimes style and finish played an important part: I mean, how many manufacturers in this world re-create the wonder of 1970s build quality (well, the good bits, that is), complete with big, yellow illuminated analogue power meters – you know, the ones with real needles! Lux of Japan are one of very few and their prize winner this year was a delight to see and use – not a software menu anywhere!" See what's within this issue of Hi-Fi World at this link.

Hi-Fi+'s Product Of The Year Awards December Issue Is Now Online

Enjoy the Music.com has posted the December 2016 issue of Hi-Fi+ magazine. This issue highlights their very special annual awards plus show coverage of the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016! Reviews include the Magico M3 floorstanding loudspeaker, Focal Utopia open-backed headphones, Pathos Inpol Remix MKII HIDAC Evo integrated amplifier/DAC, Schiit Audio Jotunheim balanced & configurable headphone amp/preamp, Transfiguration Proteus revised moving coil cartridge plus expert assessment of both contemporary and audiophile music. Within his editorial Amazing Innovation In 2016, With 2017 Being Very Significant Too, Alan Sircom says "Welcome to the last issue of 2016, and our now annual Awards. We've taken the best products we've seen in this 'interesting' year, and the chance to look at these products in overview shows just how important a year it's been for audio. OK, in fairness, there were some other events that also took place in the wider world that might just overshadow what's happened in hi-fi in 2016! Nevertheless, I suspect 2016 will go down as one of the most important and innovative years for the modern audiophile, and the changes that have begun to permeate through the audio industry will have ramifications for years to come. It might not be quite the Golden Age of Audio, but it's a fascinating time to be involved in the business of good sound, in all its guises." See what's within this issue of Hi-Fi+ magazine at this link.

11 / 29 / 16

Devialet Achieves $106,000,000 In Series C Round Of Investor Funding

It has been an epic year or so for audio company investors and high-end audio as WOM (World of McIntosh), was Fine Sounds Group) now oversees Audio Research, McIntosh Laboratory, Sonus Faber, Wadia Digital and Sumiko. Eva Automation, a Silicon Valley startup founded by former Facebook CFO and San Francisco 49ers co-owner Gideon Yu, acquired Bowers & Wilkins in May 2016 with plans to launch specialized new gear in mid-2017. Enjoy the Music.com just learned that French company Devialet, one of the world's most awarded innovative start-ups in sound technologies featuring their Phantom series of speakers, has successfully raised $106 million within their Series C round of financing. Foxconn's European investment arm Ginko Ventures, Foxconn itself, Groupe Renault, Qatar's Future French Champions, CM-CIC Investment and BPI France, Sharp Corporation, Andy Rubin's Playground Global, and music star Jay Z's Roc Nation plus Korelya Capital supplied capital to bring Devialet the ability to expand their operations. Devialet's most recognized product is their Phantom series of DSP-enabled self-powered streaming music speakers starting at $2000. Andy Rubin purchased 160 Phantom speakers for himself and to gift them to friends. Andy said, "I am a huge fan of Devialet. I love the technology and the team. I believe Devialet is the most disruptive company in the audio business. It is my dream to work with Quentin and his team to change the way people appreciate media of all types. I am very proud and happy to take part in this financing." Devialet also produces amplification, DACs plus other high-end audio products and will be further expanding their brand awareness and hardware selection. Devialet seeks to embed their technology within TVs made by Sharp, cars made by Renault, music services such as Jay Z's Tidal, smartphones, etc. It almost begs the question what, or more specifically who, is behind all these moves into having investors expand their reach into high-end audio. What is their future technology plans to bring high-end audio sound quality and industry awareness to consumers worldwide?

11 / 28 / 16

Online Shopping: Excellent Sales Growth During 2016 Holiday Season

According to a report by Reuters, "Sales and traffic at U.S. brick-and-mortar stores on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday declined from last year, as stores offered discounts well beyond the weekend and more customers shopped online. Internet sales rose in the double digits on both days, surpassing $3 billion for the first time on Black Friday" RetailNext, an analytics firm, reported that brick-and-mortar stores fell 5% during the two day period, with transaction counts declining 7.9%. Online sales are expected to see a "total holiday season sales... jump 3.6% to $655.8 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation." Estimates says that on average each consumer is expected to spend $636 on holiday purchases during the 2016 holiday season, which is an increase of 3% as compared to last year according to NPD. "Thanksgiving and Black Friday online sales as tracked by Adobe Digital Index were $5.27 billion, up 18% from a year earlier and higher than its prior estimate of $5.05 billion" says a Reuters report. Adobe also tracks sales, which they claims to measure 80% of all online transactions from the top 100 United States of America retailers, and their latest numbers say there were 22.6 billion visits to retail websites. To put this growth in perspective, according to CNN a decade ago (2006) the "total online purchases on Cyber Monday, one of the biggest shopping days for e-tailers, jumped 26% to a record $608 million, according to the latest numbers from ComScore Networks. It [was] the highest single day in retail e-commerce history and the first day ever to break the $600 million threshold" said Gian Fulgoni, who was chairman of comScore Networks in 2006.

11 / 24 / 16



TAVES 2016 Show Report Part 3

Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show Report TAVES 2016

Show Report By Rick Becker

11 / 23 / 16



Enjoy the Music.com 's Great Audiophile Gift 2016

Gift From a reasonable $100 to an incredible $1,000,000!

Audiophile gift-giving ideas for the 2016 holiday season.

Black Cat Cable's Impressive ¥800,000 INDIGO Silverwave Interconnect

Black Cat Cable's resident artisan, Chris Sommovigo, feels that after nearly a decade of experimenting with a concept that he had codenamed "Superleggera" - due to it's extraordinary lightness - it seems he's ready to release the first fruits of his unreasonably long development cycle: INDIGO "Silverwave". Valued at ¥800,000 per one-meter length (ass ¥250,000 per half-meter pair), Mr. Sommovigo knows that these won't be flying off the shelves - and that's just as well, as far as he's concerned. The INDIGO Silverwave interconnect uses RCA connectors that were designed by Mr. Sommovigo especially for the INDIGO project. They are developed under his sub-brand, XOX, and not available on any other cable that is produced. As with his Black Cat Cable products, Mr. Sommovigo personally builds these cables by hand, starting only with raw-materials with his seaside workshop in Yugawara, Kanagawa, Japan. "This project runs counter to just about everything folks seem to think when it comes to what makes audiophile cable better, given that they are accustomed to big and heavy cables - as if sheer quantity or heft or girth somehow equates to increases in performance," said Chris Sommovigo. "That way is - and always has been - a recipe for madness. With Indigo the development cycle was very long, labor of love, and it always seemed that I was near breaking through - but never quite there. With the recent development of the Silverwave conductor, and the last iteration of it - all the veils just dropped, and there was everything just hanging right there in the space between and around my speakers. Pure, effortless coherence. The final version of the Silverwave conductor is very difficult to make, as I've got to process it in-house using strange tools that I've adapted for the purpose. Making pair of these interconnects takes a tremendous amount of time, skill, and patience. But once you hear the result... you can't un-hear it."

11 / 22 / 16

Triangle Elara LN01A Two-Way Self-Powered Speaker System

Triangle high-end audio company's new Elara LNO1A (€599) self-powered bookshelf speaker is an easy set and forget audio system. Playing music with high-fidelity sound is easy as you simply plug the speakers in electrically, connect a wire from the main speaker to the passive unit, and you're ready for music enjoyment. Triangle's LN01A offers integrated Class-D amplification of 2x50 Watts, plus an EQ with control over low and high frequencies. This allows you to adjust the LN01A according to your preference and to the acoustics of the listening environment. aptX 4.0 Bluetooth codec passes audio in CD quality 16-bit/44.1kHz. You can also connect directly to Triangle's LN01A digital input via TosLink optical or S/PDIF RCA. There's also a subwoofer output for those who desire adding a powered woofer for adding deep bass. Analog lovers take note as the LN01A speaker also offers an analog RCA input and a 3.5mm headphone style jack input to connect your speakers to your CD, DVD players or any other type of audio device via their analog output. There's an integrated MM Phono input so that a vinyl turntables can be used. Speaker sensitivity is 89dB/W/m, frequency response is from 56Hz to 22kHz, and dimensions are 291mm x 165mm x 291mm (HxWxD). Net weight of the system is 9.5 kgs.

Acoustic Preference Gracioso 2.0 ST And LE Loudspeakers

Acoustic Preference new Gracioso 2.0 loudspeaker models for 2017 are a result of the company's hard work, which is based on many years of experience, state-of-the-art components, and their most effective technical solutions to date. Within new Gracioso series for 2017 are two models, their 2.0 is either ST (Standard version) and LE (Limited Edition of 99 pairs. Pricing is €14,990 and €11,490 respectively. If we compare them, the LE model has a higher sensitivity at 91dB/W/m verses 89dB/w/m. Both models have point-to-point crossover wiring, yet LE models feature higher class Mundorf components. In addition, solid silver wires are used internally. The ST model has high quality oxygen-free copper. Acoustic Preference adds special ceramic disc feet for LE model and set of APMWK 1 (Wax Kit 1) for wood loudspeakers cabinets. Gracioso 2.0 LE is a two-way bass reflex system down firing) and has a 12dB/octave crossover at 2800Hz. Frequency response is from 37Hz to 35kHz. Dimensions are 255mm x 355mm x 1040mm (WxDxH) and weight for each speaker is approximately 27 kgs. Acoustic Preference is now offering a trade-in used for new” where you can trade in your old high-end audio components (loudspeakers, amplifiers, turntables, CD / SACD players, etc.) for one of their models of loudspeakers. If you trade in, they will deduct whatever they feel is their own estimated price from price of new loudspeakers purchased direct from the company. Please remember that Acoustic Preference reserves the right to refuse a trade-in without explanation.