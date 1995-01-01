  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Munich HIGH END 2017 Show Report

Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
Dynaco ST-70 Series 3 Stereo Integrated Tube Amplifier @ HIGH END 2017
 High End Society Munich Germany
HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

 

  Dynaco (a division of Radial Engineering Ltd.) presented their re-launch of a legendary tube amplifier, the ST-70 Series 3 tube amplifier, that was first shown worldwide during Enjoy the Music.com's HIGH END Munich event last year. Dynaco's ST-70 Series 3 stereo tube amplifier produces 35 Watts per channel stereo and switchable between both 4 and 8 Ohm outputs.

 

Using Class-A push-pull stereo topography, versions of this amplifier in the past have been characterized as a robust, with a reliable design of exceptional value. The ST-70 Series 3 builds upon the proven design philosophies of the original David Hafler-designed Stereo 70, with contemporary design techniques resulting in exceptional performance improvements that meet the requirements of modern audiophiles. Dynaco engineers have made extensive use of high-quality parts that were unavailable at the time of the original design including precision metal-film resistors, poly-composition capacitors and miniaturized high-capacity power supply electrolytic capacitors.

In addition, many of the newer parts are also built to tighter specifications than the originals. For instance, the PCB is constructed of military-grade, double-sided epoxy fiberglass PC material. In compliance with modern practices, the speaker binding posts have been updated, and a heavy-duty three-pin detachable grounded power cord is provided. Signal ground is the same as electrical ground and chassis, and all signal connectors are gold-plated. The latest rendition has seen a substantially overhauled power supply from the original version, employing a larger dual-primary power transformer with improved line regulation, increased filter capacitance, and a solid-state rectifier that results in a much more articulate response.

The resulting bottom end is a dramatic improvement over the original Stereo 70's low-end response. This is augmented with a three-position high-pass filter switch to allow listeners to tailor the low-end response of the amplifier to their personal tastes. Using a redesigned front end of the Series 3 amplifier, the company replaces the 'obsolete' 7199 pentode signal tubes from the original Stereo 70 with more commonly-used 12AU7 dual-triode tubes as part of a configuration that harkens back to the classic Williamson amplifier - this in itself has a long-storied history in the audiophile community. The output stage and EL34/6CA7 output tubes retain the same elements as the original Stereo 70 yet with the new design, the bias adjustment for the output tubes can be individually set using a front-panel recessed trimmer for each tube.

As a side note, the parent company is very big in pro audio field as they offer many solutions for your professional audio needs.

 



Getting back to the Dynaco ST-70, after a warm up period (and with no input signal present), the bias is easily set by matching the brightness of the front-panel LEDs. Tremendous effort was applied to improving upon the original output transformers in an effort to increase damping and tighten up the low frequency response . A rear-panel switch allows the listener to select between 4 and 8 Ohm speaker loads. The feedback location is also configured by this switch, and the gain is adjusted accordingly. This results in an improved transient response when compared to older Stereo 70 implementations. Learn more about the Dynaco ST-70 Series 3 stereo integrated tube amplifier within our HIGH END 2016 show report. Pricing is TBA and delivery is anticipated to begin summer 2017.

 

 

They had the ST-70 setup in an open, corner-ish display with Polk floorstanding speakers and it did sound quite good, and powerful! While not an ideal location, was impressed by the sheer power and underlining bass being joined by excellent midrange and smooth upper frequencies. Bravo and look forward to hearing the ST-70 is a more formal setup.

 

 

---> Back to HIGH END 2017 show report homepage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 LAAS 2017 Show Report
High End Munich 2017 Show Report
 AXPONA 2017 Show Report
CanJam SoCal 2017 Show Report
Montreal Audio Fest 2017 Show Report
CanJam NYC 2017 Report
 CES 2017 Show Report & Videos
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.