  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Munich HIGH END 2017 Show Report

Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
Abyss Headphones Very Special €120,000 System @ HIGH END 2017
 High End Society Munich Germany
HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

 

 

  Joe Skubinski, owner and Chief R&D for Abyss Headphones brought a true statement system to HIGH END 2017 in Munich. Along with the world debut of their seriously sexy Diana headphone dressed in various outfits, Abyss Headphones had a complete high-performance headphone system sporting a retail price in excess of €120,000!. This is their finest in headphone system with JPS Labs cables, another company of Joe's that has been of service to audiophiles for decades.

 

 

Visitors were invited to sit and enjoy high resolution studio master quality music listening to the reference AB-1266 Phi headphone played through a world-class reference headphone system composed of the following equipment:

Abyss AB-1266 Phi Complete Reference Headphone Package
Woo Audio WA33 Elite Edition Reference Tube Headphone Amplifier
LampizatOr Golden Gate Balanced DAC
Aurender W20 Reference Music Server
Stillpoints ESS Shelf Support System and Ultra 6 Isolation
JPS Labs Super Aluminata Reference cabling
KR Audio High Performance Tubes

 

 

Abyss' Diana is available in black, white or brown and made within the USA. They are said to be the thinnest boutique headphone in the world sculpted from aircraft grade aluminum for incredible strength. Sporty leathers and soft Alcantara, with custom exotic skins available, give it all-day wear comfort. High-tech ceramic finish ensures they will look great year after year of use. A special Emotion headband magnetically adjusts and contours your head for a comfortable fit too. The main driver is a very large 63mm patent-pending planar speakers to "deliver stunning sound". Diana headphones weight in at 330 grams, present a 40 Ohm impedance, and have a sensitivity of 88dB/mw. Included with the Abyss Diana are a custom made five foot cable by JPS Labs with 3.5mm stereo plug (4 pin XLR or new 4.4mm balanced plug is optional).

We've reviewed the Abyss AB-1266 and Dave Hanson came away extremely impressed and said, "Overall, the sound comes across to me as highly transparent, tonally beautiful and just a heck of a lot of fun. Much credit is due to Joe Skubinski for knowing his audience and delivering a product that is cleverly tailored to them. The Abyss fills a unique gap in its ability to bring the incredible weight of a two-channel system down to size, while so many other headphones sound like, well, headphones." You can read Dave's review of the Abyss AB-1266 at this link. Their new Diana headphones have already been getting very good comments, so i expect these to be a true killer for headphone lovers all around the world.

 

 

---> Back to HIGH END 2017 show report homepage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 LAAS 2017 Show Report
High End Munich 2017 Show Report
 AXPONA 2017 Show Report
CanJam SoCal 2017 Show Report
Montreal Audio Fest 2017 Show Report
CanJam NYC 2017 Report
 CES 2017 Show Report & Videos
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.