



Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017

Abyss Headphones Very Special €120,000 System @ HIGH END 2017

High End Society Munich Germany

HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

J oe Skubinski, owner and Chief R&D for Abyss Headphones brought a true statement system to HIGH END 2017 in Munich. Along with the world debut of their seriously sexy Diana headphone dressed in various outfits, Abyss Headphones had a complete high-performance headphone system sporting a retail price in excess of €120,000!. This is their finest in headphone system with JPS Labs cables, another company of Joe's that has been of service to audiophiles for decades.

Visitors were invited to sit and enjoy high resolution studio master quality music listening to the reference AB-1266 Phi headphone played through a world-class reference headphone system composed of the following equipment:

Abyss AB-1266 Phi Complete Reference Headphone Package

Woo Audio WA33 Elite Edition Reference Tube Headphone Amplifier

LampizatOr Golden Gate Balanced DAC

Aurender W20 Reference Music Server

Stillpoints ESS Shelf Support System and Ultra 6 Isolation

JPS Labs Super Aluminata Reference cabling

KR Audio High Performance Tubes

Abyss' Diana is available in black, white or brown and made within the USA. They are said to be the thinnest boutique headphone in the world sculpted from aircraft grade aluminum for incredible strength. Sporty leathers and soft Alcantara, with custom exotic skins available, give it all-day wear comfort. High-tech ceramic finish ensures they will look great year after year of use. A special Emotion headband magnetically adjusts and contours your head for a comfortable fit too. The main driver is a very large 63mm patent-pending planar speakers to "deliver stunning sound". Diana headphones weight in at 330 grams, present a 40 Ohm impedance, and have a sensitivity of 88dB/mw. Included with the Abyss Diana are a custom made five foot cable by JPS Labs with 3.5mm stereo plug (4 pin XLR or new 4.4mm balanced plug is optional).

We've reviewed the Abyss AB-1266 and Dave Hanson came away extremely impressed and said, "Overall, the sound comes across to me as highly transparent, tonally beautiful and just a heck of a lot of fun. Much credit is due to Joe Skubinski for knowing his audience and delivering a product that is cleverly tailored to them. The Abyss fills a unique gap in its ability to bring the incredible weight of a two-channel system down to size, while so many other headphones sound like, well, headphones." You can read Dave's review of the Abyss AB-1266 at this link. Their new Diana headphones have already been getting very good comments, so i expect these to be a true killer for headphone lovers all around the world.