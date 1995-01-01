

Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017

WBT Nextgen WBT-0705 And WBT-0710 Loudspeaker Binding Posts

High End Society Munich Germany

HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin H IGH END 2017 in Munich would somehow feel incomplete without stopping by WTB. Many of the world's most respected high-end audio manufacturers, from input/output to both analog and digital cables... and beyond! During the show they launched their new nextgen loudspeaker binding posts WBT-0705 and WBT-0710. In actuality, WBT has optimized the proven models and made significant improvements. Especially with the 0710 as it has been changed quite a bit. The Makrolon cup, which surrounded it up to now, has been deleted. This enables a more simple handling of cable shoes. These can now be clamped easily from any side too. Furthermore, the appearance changes in the new finish look very nice, then again they looked great to me before. Both pole terminals have been equipped with the damping ring, which has already proved the success of the pole terminals WBT-0703 and WBT-0708. It ensures a material-friendly and constant contact pressure of the cable shoe. At the same time it damps vibrations of the surrounding and thus increases the contact quality. WBT did not change anything of the proven conductor geometry of the nextgen pole terminals. The nextgen principle uses copper or fine silver as a signal conductor. That, my friends, is precision German Engineering!