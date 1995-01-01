  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Munich HIGH END 2017 Show Report

Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
Nordost, Moon And Audio Physics @ HIGH END 2017
 High End Society Munich Germany
HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

 

 

  Nordost's newest addition to their line of QRT Power products, the QKORE series includes a comprehensive grounding device for the consumer electronics market (QKORE1 $2500, $3500, QKORE6 $5000, and QKORE Wire $360 with $150 per additional meter). These products present a simple solution to rid hi-fi systems of the incessant hum and relentless electrical noise that are caused by high frequency interference, noise, and stray magnetic fields contaminating AC lines. Nordost's QKORE offers an effective ground point, which is said to provides a solid foundation for your entire sound system. Nordost says this system will lowering the noise floor, increasing harmonic accuracy and clarity, and improving the overall musicality in performances. Nordost's QKORE is a parallel grounding device, which provides an artificial, "clean" earth for hifi audio systems using both an electrical and mechanical approach.

This unique product combines Nordost's patented Mono-Filament technology with purpose-built, Low-Voltage Attractor Plates (LVAPs), constructed with a proprietary metal alloy and a passive electronic circuit, in order to draw stray high frequency noise and voltage-generated magnetic fields to a manufactured earth point, leaving a clean reference behind. This passive system is contained in a mechanically tuned housing, and outfitted with gold-plated, WBT binding posts, which easily connect each component to an artificial ground. The QKORE1 is specifically designed to serve as a parallel ground for use with Nordost's distribution block, the QBASE.

 

 

Front-end gear was by Moon, with speakers being Audio Physics Avantera Plus+. The room sounded exquisite, with wonderfully smooth details that was never etched sounding. Soundscape presentation was quite good, if a slight bit short in depth, yet this was the first day of HIGH END 2017 and so perhaps the gear needed more time to settle in? Audio Physics speakers are well-known for their smoothness and they did not disappoint here in Munich.

 

 

Smooooth sound. You know, it was one of those systems you can sit back and relax while enjoying music hour after hour, after hour. This is one of my fave types, since i listen to music at least 8 hours(!) each day.

 

---> Back to HIGH END 2017 show report homepage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
