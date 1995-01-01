  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Munich HIGH END 2017 Show Report

Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
From Italy, Riviera Audio Laboratories' AIC-10 And APV-01
HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

 

  Coming from one of my fave places on Earth, Riviera Audio Laboratories design, engineer, and produce all their products in Italy. The company seeks out only the absolutely best materials and craftsmanship. For example, their front and back panels are machined from 6.5cm (2.55") solid aluminum, plus they represent what they feel is "the first evolution in the analog amplifier field since 40 years".

All Riviera amplification products are developed around two basic concepts:
1. A deep study of the human physiology and psycho acoustic.
2. The best performance in a dynamic working condition, with very complex signal connected with a real life loudspeaker.

 

 

To accomplish these parameters, Riviera Audio Laboratories create what they call "Aural Optimized Hybrid Design". This fulfills their goal to be what they feel is the "first amplifier ever that is specifically made for humans listening to music". On another note, we have them touting a more technical point of view in saying they are the first commercial amplifier mixing:

1. Hybrid topology (triode + BJT + MOSFET)
2. Pure Class A to nominal power in all stages
3. Zero Feedback

 

 

Riviera Audio Laboratories' AIC-10 vacuum tube stereo headphone integrated amplifier produces a healthy 10 Wpc stereo at 8 Ohm. There is a swtich to choose either headphone or loudspeaker output. Operating in pure Class A, there is zero feedback within this hybrid triode, BJT, and Mosfet design. There are three line input, balanced and 1/4" unbalanced headphone connector, plus a switchable loudspeakers output.

 

 

 

Riviera Audio Laboratories' APV-01 vacuum tube line preamplifier also operates in Class A with zero feedback. Amplification is an all vacuum tube affair, with inputs being both XLR balanced and RCA unbalanced. There are dual preamplification outputs for multi-amplification purposes.

 

 

I must say the build quality looked top-notch and everything about their products seemed thought out. Scroll back up and look at the pic inside the unit. Very nice design, clean, and in some ways beautiful too. Hey, there's nothing wrong with looking at a high quality, well laid out circuit board and start to get a bit, well, we'll call it "excited". Yes I'm a geek. Hey, at least I'm not talking about that new electronics smell. C'mon, you know what I mean. Anyway, must investigate this brand more.

 

 

