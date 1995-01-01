



Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017

Engström, Bibabord, And Marten Bring Great Gear To HIGH END 2017

HIGH END 2017 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin

W ith so many rooms at HIGH END 2017 there is sure to be a few missed. Thanks fully, with the help of room exhibitors, there are ways to bring coverage to their efforts. Wish a few great photos supplied by the exhibitor, i bring you...

Engström & Engström has changed name and is now simply known as Engström, singular. They even launched a new website and launched their new ERIC power amplifier (€150,000). One special goal was to create a more powerful amplifier to drive even the toughest loads.

Engström's ERIC is a fully balanced and transformer coupled unit from input to output. ERIC use separate power supplies for input and output stages and DC filaments as well. The results are said to be a quiet unit with deep dynamics, wide open, and transparent with "dancing details while still being sweet and playful". Sounds to me like the ideal wife (or girlfriend/boyfriend depending on your personal choice). ERIC use the KR T-100 output tube, which is similar to 845 but is a modern direct heated triode tube specifically designed for audio. ERIC has the significant Engström signature, just as with their LARS and MONICA.

Tube compliment is a pair of KR T-100 power output tubes, two 7581A military version of 6L6GC driver tubes, two EC8010 gain tubes in long tail differential amplifier, four 6DW4A rectifiers for 1000V and a single GZ34 rectifier for 400V. ERIC produces 70 Watts per channel stereo and weighs in at a very substantial 145 lbs.

Also shown at HIGH END 2017 within the Engström room was the following:

MONICA Mk2, pre-amplifier with an all new volume control circuit and upgraded tubes.

Recommended retail price: 40.000€

Digital Processor (and DAC):

TotalDac

d1-twelve-SE DAC (3 boxes)

Recommended retail price: 28200€

d1-server music server (DSD included)

Recommended retail price: 4590€

Cables:

Bibabord

Speaker cables: Bi Wire 2 x 2m (pair)

recommended retail price: 16.500€ = 33.000€

Analogue interconnect XLR: 1 x 1,5m (pair)

recommended retail price: 9.900€

Analogue interconnect XLR: 1 x 1m (pair)

recommended retail price: 9.000€

Digital interconnect AES/EBU XLR: 3 x 1m

recommended retail price: 4.000€ = 12.000€

Digital interconnect SPDIF RCA: 1 x 1m

recommended retail price: 4.000€

Power cables: 1 x 3m

recommended retail price: 7.700€

Power cables:1 X 2m

recommended retail price: 6.000€

Power cables: 8 x 1,5m

recommended retail price: 4.400€ =

Total: 116.800€

Speakers:

Marten

Marten Coltrane 3

recommended retail price: 100.000€

Room treatment:

SMT

Four Transparet V-wing

recommended retail price: 1.032€ = 4.128€

Rack and stands:

Solid Tech

Hybrid rack

recommended retail price: 3.600€

Full system: 447.318€