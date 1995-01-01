Munich HIGH END Show Report 2017
One of the best sounding rooms at HIGH END 2017 was within the APL Hi-Fi on the upper floor that featured Artesian Audio, Kronos turntable, VAC vacuum tube amplification, Von Schweikert Audio's very large speakers and cables by ZenSati. It was as if some of the very best high-end audio manufacturers teamed up and ensured great synergy. Which brings up a good point that just choosing great gear is not a guarantee to reaching audio nirvana. Yet when you get all the right gear mating well together, the results are, well, what i heard within this room. But first, here's a listing of the gear....
Kronos Pro – Turntable – Kronos Audio - $38,000
Wish such great care taken during setup and implementation, it was wonderful to hear such a wide variety of music sounding exquisite! Everything from subtle delicacy to outright power-house boldness came through within any sense of stress or strain. There was a complete freedom of speaker location as images floated about within the room.
Even ZenSati cables were all carefully laid out to reduce any interactions. In fact i overheard the manufacturers talking about doing this partnership again for next year's show because the results were so great. Bravo guys and many thanks for the musical pleasures here at HIGH END 2017 in Munich. Without a doubt this was one of the very best sounding rooms at HIGH END 2017!
