

RMAF 2017 Show Report

Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest & CanJam 2017

F eaturing a newly renovated venue, our RMAF 2017 show report celebrates Enjoy the Music.com's 14 years of reporting on this highly popular RMAF show. During the 2017 event, once again we have the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest teaming up with Head-Fi's CanJam event! Audio gear from large reference speakers to the smallest in-ear monitors can be experienced at the show.

RMAF 2017 is being held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center Hotel from October 6th through the 8th. Enjoy the Music.com will bring you exciting RMAF 2017 show coverage, with a special separate CanJam 2017 Denver report too! The 14th Annual Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest (RMAF) is the largest consumer audio and home entertainment show within the Mid-West United States. Denver's own audio wonderland will feature over 160 exhibit spaces representing more than 400 companies from North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

More Info About RMAF 2017

Attendees were encouraged to go from room-to-room, interact with salespeople and engineers, have a seat and casually listen. Many brought their own iPods, discs, reel-to-reel tapes or vinyl records, as most exhibitors are happy to play one or two favorite songs as a demonstration of sound quality. A variety of equipment was demonstrated, ranging from affordable audio systems to ultra-expensive high-end gear. RMAF also featured live entertainment, informative seminars, equipment show specials, and prize drawings throughout the weekend. You could find everything you're looking for and a whole lot more you had no idea existed! Discounts are available for students of all ages.

New to RMAF was the addition of Classic Album Sundays listening sessions taking place in the "Party in the POD." Classic Album Sundays (CAS) will present full vinyl album listening sessions and discussions. Each session will have an intro to the album, a full (uninterrupted - no talking or cell phones!) listening session of the album and a discussion following.

Rocky Mountain International HiFi Press Awards (RIHPA)

The RIHPA are the high-end audio industry's first world-wide press awards honoring high-end audio manufacturers -- the Oscars of the audio industry. With its prestigious address, the (partially) recently renovated Denver Marriott Tech Center hotel offered an unbeatable location to combine with its outstanding meeting and event space, business-friendly amenities and exceptional service.

Where

Denver Marriott Tech Center

4900 S Syracuse St

Denver, CO 80237

Voice: (303) 779-1100

When

October 6th through 8th, 2017

Show Hours

Press Only

Friday 10am to 12pm

Public

Friday 12pm to 7pm

Saturday 9am to 6pm

Sunday 9am to 4pm