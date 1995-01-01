  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
RMAF 2017 Show Report (Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2017)
Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest & CanJam 2017

 

  Featuring a newly renovated venue, our RMAF 2017 show report celebrates Enjoy the Music.com's 14 years of reporting on this highly popular RMAF show. During the 2017 event, once again we have the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest teaming up with Head-Fi's CanJam event! Audio gear from large reference speakers to the smallest in-ear monitors can be experienced at the show.

 

RMAF 2017 is being held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center Hotel from October 6th through the 8th. Enjoy the Music.com will bring you exciting RMAF 2017 show coverage, with a special separate CanJam 2017 Denver report too! The 14th Annual Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest (RMAF) is the largest consumer audio and home entertainment show within the Mid-West United States. Denver's own audio wonderland will feature over 160 exhibit spaces representing more than 400 companies from North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

 

 

More Info About RMAF 2017

 

Attendees were encouraged to go from room-to-room, interact with salespeople and engineers, have a seat and casually listen. Many brought their own iPods, discs, reel-to-reel tapes or vinyl records, as most exhibitors are happy to play one or two favorite songs as a demonstration of sound quality. A variety of equipment was demonstrated, ranging from affordable audio systems to ultra-expensive high-end gear. RMAF also featured live entertainment, informative seminars, equipment show specials, and prize drawings throughout the weekend. You could find everything you're looking for and a whole lot more you had no idea existed! Discounts are available for students of all ages.

New to RMAF was the addition of Classic Album Sundays listening sessions taking place in the "Party in the POD." Classic Album Sundays (CAS) will present full vinyl album listening sessions and discussions. Each session will have an intro to the album, a full (uninterrupted - no talking or cell phones!) listening session of the album and a discussion following.

 

Rocky Mountain International HiFi Press Awards (RIHPA)
The RIHPA are the high-end audio industry's first world-wide press awards honoring high-end audio manufacturers -- the Oscars of the audio industry. With its prestigious address, the (partially) recently renovated Denver Marriott Tech Center hotel offered an unbeatable location to combine with its outstanding meeting and event space, business-friendly amenities and exceptional service. 

 

 

Where
Denver Marriott Tech Center
4900 S Syracuse St
Denver, CO 80237

Voice: (303) 779-1100

 

When
October 6th through 8th, 2017

 

Show Hours
Press Only
Friday 10am to 12pm

Public
Friday 12pm to 7pm
Saturday 9am to 6pm
Sunday 9am to 4pm

 

 

Previous RMAF & CanJam Denver Show Reports
RMAF 2017, CanJam Denver 2017, RMAF 2016, CanJam Denver 2016, RMAF 2015, CanJam Denver 2015, CanJam Denver 2014, RMAF 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 20082007, 2006, 2005 and 2004 show coverage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
