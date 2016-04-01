

E njoy the Music.com proudly celebrated our 14th year of reporting on the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2017, which also features a large ballroom where Head-Fi's CanJam Denver 2017 event took place. Held from October 6th through 8th at the recently renovated Denver Marriott Tech Center Hotel, CanJam specializes in portable media devices (PMP) such as headphones, in-ear monitors (IEM), computer/portable DACs, amplifiers, etc. As one of the most diverse and largest CanJam events in the world, CanJam Denver 2017 at RMAF had many exhibitors all under one roof.

The 14th Annual Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest (RMAF) was the largest consumer audio and home entertainment show within the Mid-West United States. Denver’s own audio wonderland featured over 100 exhibit spaces representing more than 400 companies from North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. CanJam @ RMAF is a show-within-a-show, organized by Head-Fi.org, it features the latest and greatest in headphone technology, which with 47% growth in 2013, is the fastest growing segment of the audio industry.

Attendees were encouraged to go from table to table, interact with salespeople and engineers, have a seat and casually listen. Many bring their own iPods, portable media players, DACs, etc, as most exhibitors are happy to have you to enjoy their products. A variety of equipment was demonstrated, ranging from affordable audio systems to ultra-expensive high-end gear..

Where

Denver Marriott Tech Center

4900 S Syracuse St

Denver, CO 80237

Voice: (303) 779-1100

When

October 6th through 8th, 2017

Show Hours

Press Only

Friday 10am to 12pm

Public

Friday 12pm to 7pm

Saturday 9am to 6pm

Sunday 9am to 4pm