

RMAF 2016 Show Report

Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest & CanJam 2016

I t brings us immense pleasure to announce that Enjoy the Music.com is proud to celebrate our 13 years of reporting on the highly popular RMAF show. Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016 and CanJam have once again teamed up to feature high-end, high fidelity audio equipment and portable audio at the recently renovated Denver Marriott Tech Center Hotel from October 7th through the 9th. Enjoy the Music.com will bring you exciting RMAF 2016 show coverage, with a special separate CanJam 2016 Denver report too! CanJam @ RMAF is a show-within-a-show, organized by Head-Fi.org, it features the latest and greatest in headphone technology, which with 47% growth in 2013, is the fastest growing segment of the audio industry. The RMAF and CanJam 2016 show will feature an abundance of products sure to resonated with everyone. The 13th Annual Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest (RMAF) is the largest consumer audio and home entertainment show within the Mid-West United States. Denver's own audio wonderland will feature over 160 exhibit spaces representing more than 400 companies from North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

RMAF 2016 Show Report By Kemper Holt

RMAF 2016 Show Report Introduction

Alta Audio, Aqua, Clones, AntiCables, And Well Pleased @ RMAF 2016

Aurum Cantus, Wells Audio, Benchmark, And Audiophile Direct

Periodic Audio At The Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016

SVS Loudspeakers @ RMAF 2016

On A Higher Note And Kyomi Audio @ RMAF 2016

Classic Audio, Atma-Sphere, And United Home Audio @ RMAF 2016

Wyred 4 Sound, PureAudioProject, And Spread Spectrum Technologies @ RMAF 2016

DEQX @ Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016

Digital Amplifier Company, And JTR Speakers @ RMAF 2016

Sonner Audio And Hegel -- RMAF 2016 Show Report

Aluminous Audio, BAT, And Mytek -- RMAF 2016 Show Report

Raidho Acoustics -- RMAF 2016 Show Report

Seaton Sound -- Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016 Show Report

Wilson Audio, VTL, Nordost, dCS, And Brinkmann -- RMAF 2016 Show Report

Vandersteen, Audio Research, And The Audio Alternative -- RMAF 2016 Show Report

Check back daily as we'll have more RMAF 2016 show coverage by Kemper Holt.

Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016 Show Report

RMAF 2016 Show Report By Steven R. Rochlin



RMAF 2016 Was Incredaliciously Scrumptious

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.



RMAF 2016 Show Report

Part 1 By Steven R. Rochlin



RMAF 2016 Show Report

Part 2 By Steven R. Rochlin



RMAF Show Report + More CanJam

RMAF / CanJam Part 3 By Steven R. Rochlin



Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2016 Show Report

Part 4 By Steven R. Rochlin



RMAF 2016 Show Report

Part 5 By Steven R. Rochlin

More Info About RMAF 2016

Attendees were encouraged to go from room-to-room, interact with salespeople and engineers, have a seat and casually listen. Many brought their own iPods, discs, reel-to-reel tapes or vinyl records, as most exhibitors are happy to play one or two favorite songs as a demonstration of sound quality. A variety of equipment was demonstrated, ranging from affordable audio systems to ultra-expensive high-end gear. RMAF also featured live entertainment, informative seminars, equipment show specials, and prize drawings throughout the weekend. You could find everything you're looking for and a whole lot more you had no idea existed! Discounts are available for students of all ages.

New to RMAF was the addition of Classic Album Sundays listening sessions taking place in the "Party in the POD." Classic Album Sundays (CAS) will present full vinyl album listening sessions and discussions. Each session will have an intro to the album, a full (uninterrupted - no talking or cell phones!) listening session of the album and a discussion following.

Rocky Mountain International HiFi Press Awards (RIHPA)

The RIHPA are the high-end audio industry's first world-wide press awards honoring high-end audio manufacturers -- the Oscars of the audio industry. With its prestigious address, the (partially) recently renovated Denver Marriott Tech Center hotel offered an unbeatable location to combine with its outstanding meeting and event space, business-friendly amenities and exceptional service.

Where

Denver Marriott Tech Center

4900 S Syracuse St

Denver, CO 80237

Voice: (303) 779-1100

When

October 7th through 9th, 2016

Show Hours

Press Only

Friday 10am to 12pm

Public

Friday 12pm to 7pm

Saturday 9am to 6pm

Sunday 9am to 4pm