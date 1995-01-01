Aluminous Audio, BAT, And Mytek



RMAF 2016 Show Report By Kemper Holt

W hat struck me first when entering Room 1002 was the speakers were hanging from the stands, not supported by their bottom side. The design virtually eliminates vibration transmission to the floor or stand, which can be a hindrance to ultimate clarity. The Gravitas loudspeaker System ($39,900 per pair), includes the IVCM floorstanders, monitors, and matched subwoofers.

Perhaps the most important part of the purchase price is an in home calibration of the system, especially important in subwoofer placement, and that way the setup can be certified by Aluminious as sounding the best it can in your room, and setup is sometimes the most critical component of a system.

I heard Ray Charles and Milt Jackson play "How Long Blues" and I was taken by the beginning of notes, great piano sounding percussive, rich, and clear, the bass was very extended without any bloat and made it easy to follow the plucked bass line, and the word clarity keeps coming back, a clear window on the recording.

Luke Zitterkopf from Aluminious used a Balanced Audio Technology VK33SE preamp ($9995), BAT VK255 amplifier ($8995), MYTEK Brooklyn DAC ($1995), MYTEK Manhattan II DAC ($5995) used when I was listening, and Shunyata Research cabling and their Denali power conditioner.