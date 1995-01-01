|
Daedalus Audio, ModWright, VPI, Skogrand, And Core Power Technologies
Knut supplied his Vivaldi Cables, SC speaker ($750/pr) and SCI interconnects ($750/pr), which looked and sounded much like his more upscale models but are more affordable. Lou Hinkley brought his Apollo speakers ($18,500/pr, introductory priced at $14,900) very efficient full range three-ways in striking all wood cabinetry with beautiful inlays. Dan Wright debuted his fully balanced Ambrose One Balanced dual mono preamp ($11,995). Dan also supplied a KWA 150 Signature power amplifier ($8,995), PH 150 Reference Tube Phono Stage ($7,900), and ModWright Tube Modified OPPO UDP-205 universal player/DAC ($2,500 mod only).
Mat Weisfeld delivered a VPI Signature Prime in Rosewood that was simply gorgeous with a Soundsmith Hyperion cartridge. A J-Corder modified Technics RS-1500 reel to reel was employed to play tapes. Mike Garner's Tweek Geek shop supplied the Stillpoints ESS Grid Racks ($8,600 each). In the often forgotten category, a Core Power Technologies E=Q 1800 Balanced Power unit ($1,999) removed the noise and grit from the wall outlets.
The mood here was very relaxing, the music superb, I could have hung out here all day enjoying the music.
