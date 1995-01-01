

RMAF 2017 Show Report

Daedalus Audio, ModWright, VPI, Skogrand, And Core Power Technologies

Show Report By Kemper Holt

Daedalus Audio, ModWright, VPI, Skogrand, And Core Power Technologies

Knut Skogrand was the DJ in the room, and he did a great job juggling among vinyl, R2R tapes, and digital sources. Knut spun Vanessa Fernandez' "Use Me" from the same named album, and I was mesmerized. Her voice was perfectly focused and the correct height, she seemed about four feet behind the speakers, and the presentation was very alive sounding. The start of notes was attention getting, the dynamic expressions startling, and I really just wanted to stay and listen to music.

Knut supplied his Vivaldi Cables, SC speaker ($750/pr) and SCI interconnects ($750/pr), which looked and sounded much like his more upscale models but are more affordable. Lou Hinkley brought his Apollo speakers ($18,500/pr, introductory priced at $14,900) very efficient full range three-ways in striking all wood cabinetry with beautiful inlays. Dan Wright debuted his fully balanced Ambrose One Balanced dual mono preamp ($11,995). Dan also supplied a KWA 150 Signature power amplifier ($8,995), PH 150 Reference Tube Phono Stage ($7,900), and ModWright Tube Modified OPPO UDP-205 universal player/DAC ($2,500 mod only).

Mat Weisfeld delivered a VPI Signature Prime in Rosewood that was simply gorgeous with a Soundsmith Hyperion cartridge. A J-Corder modified Technics RS-1500 reel to reel was employed to play tapes. Mike Garner's Tweek Geek shop supplied the Stillpoints ESS Grid Racks ($8,600 each). In the often forgotten category, a Core Power Technologies E=Q 1800 Balanced Power unit ($1,999) removed the noise and grit from the wall outlets.

The mood here was very relaxing, the music superb, I could have hung out here all day enjoying the music.