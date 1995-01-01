|
Bob Carver
I visited Bob's room many times and learned when a speaker has user adjustments it's a worthwhile feature, but it can be tweaked too much. The crossover has three knobs to adjust the bass, midrange, and treble regions so you can tune the system to a room. Once when I ducked in the highs were too much, sounding a little etched with an emphasized sibilance. Every other time the system was superb, the soundstage was wider and deeper than the room, the speakers disappeared completely, great transparency with oodles of detail, huge dynamic swings, and pressurizing low bass. Frank Sinatra was perfectly focused and the correct height, his voice strikingly familiar, and the big band's dynamics were awesome. I played "Keep Your Eye on the Sparrow" from Dave Grusin's Mountain Dance CD and heard the most realistic tambourine reproduction at the show. I wish Bob had more dealers so the Amazing Line Source speakers could be heard more easily by a larger number of music lovers, I loved stopping by the Carver room to hear what was playing.
Joseph Audio And Doshi Audio
In this big room the system displayed a big soundstage, sensational midrange tone and richness, and pressurizing deep bass. String tone was exceptional, and the orchestra was nicely imaged across a wide and deep stage. I was going to leave when Leslie said the tape deck would be ready in two minutes, boy am I glad I waited. Frank Sinatra was in the room singing "Try a Little Tenderness" and the band sounded live. The strings, woodwinds, brass and drum kit had that dynamic range excitement that fools you into thinking the band is in the room. George Benson also gave me a sense of being live, small vocal inflections, his voice focused starting five feet behind the Pearl 3s, pouring forth emotion, with loud peaks missing any glare or edge. To top it off, I heard the tape of the Allman Brothers Live at the Fillmore East, I was transported back to 1970 and rocked out with Gregg and Duane, I forgot all about reviewing and just got lost in the music. A great sounding room that was elevated to top shelf when playing R2R tapes, nice job guys!
Von Schweikert Audio, Audionet,
And GTT Audio Video
The story here is synergy, the Aktive VR-55s and Audionet turned out to be a perfect match. Ben Webster's Gentle Ben was playing and I found a wide and deep soundstage with a real 3D quality, bowl you over dynamic swings, good instrument separation, and the ability to hear low level subtle information easily while other instruments were playing loud. The piano was particularly real sounding, percussive at times yet portraying subtle micro-dynamics when the music called for finesse. Bass was tight without overhang, went very deep, drum kits displayed quick transients and the ability to pressurize the room, and upright bass plucks made me feel like I was in a small club listening live.
