RMAF 2017 Show Report (Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest 2017)
RMAF 2017 Show Report -- Blue Note Awards!
Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest & CanJam 2017

Best Audiophile Product Of 2017 Blue Note Award

  Enjoy the Music.com's Best Of 2017 Blue Note Awards celebrates the many great achievements by audiophile manufacturers within the high-end audio and Hi-Res Audio industry. Our 2017 Blue Note Awards is a culmination of seventeen years of reviewing and carefully choosing what products have earned special recognition for our annual awards. During RMAF 2017 we presented our award to attending manufacturers / distributors. You can see our Blue Note Awards at this link.

 

Celebrated electronics engineer Kevin Hayes accepts the award for their VAC Renaissance Preamplifier Mk V with MM/MC phono stage.

 

Cool dude Dan Clark accepts our award for his magnificent MrSpeakers ÆON headphones.

 

 

Dana Robbins of Dana Cable accepts award for Wells Audio Milo headphone amplifier.

 

United States distributor Phillip O’Hanlon accepts our Blue Note Award for the Gryphon Diablo 300 integrated amplifier with 32-bit/384kHz & DSD DAC option.

 

Peter Soderberg of MartinLogin accepted the award for Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems' Momentum Lifestyle integrated amplifier with DAC & audio streaming.

 

Merrill Audio's award was accepted by Adrian Lebena of SONORE for the Merrill Audio Christine Reference stereo preamplifier.

 

Todd Westfall of Harman Luxury Group accepts our Blue Note Award for the Mark Levinson No 523 preamplifier, phonostage and headphone amplifier.

 

Synergistic Research is proud to receive our award for the Synergistic Research PowerCell 8 UEF SE and Atmosphere Level 2/3 power cords.

 

President Dwight Sakuma accepts MarkAudio-SOTA's award for the MarkAudio-SOTA Cesti MB wide range single driver loudspeaker.

 

RMAF 2017 exhibitor Joshua Maysongsong gladly showcases the Blue Note Award for Aries Cerat's Diana Forte stereo power amplifier.

 

 

Best Audiophile Product Of 2017 Blue Note Award

Want to learn more about our annual awards? You can see the complete list of Enjoy the Music.com's Blue Note Awards 2017 at this link.

 

 

