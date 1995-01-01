|
Capital Audiofest (CAF) featuring CanMania is the premier East coast audio show that you can count on to deliver great sound, enjoy thousands of dollars of high-end audio gear, audiophile music all within a truly fun experience. CAF 2017 is scheduled for November 3rd through 5th at the Hilton Hotel at Twinbrook Metro. They are expanding the show this year to build the premier East Coast Show within the same great venue as last year. This venue received glowing reviews from the audio press, plus the hotel has a major Metro line right out the back door that will take you directly to the center of Washington D.C.. Also, Rockville has great restaurants and shopping. Look for more listening rooms, more lectures, more live entertainment than in the past. Head honcho Gary Gill and his team, including Christina Yuin as Festival Rep and Paul Elliott for other major duties, are working to provide you with a truly remarkable audio show experience.
"The team of Gary Gill, Christina Yuin, and Paul Elliott put together one of the best sounding audio shows ever," said Kemper Holt of Enjoy the Music.com. "Great music was everywhere and the crew worked tirelessly to make sure everything went smoothly. Congratulations!"
CanMania At CAF 2017
There will be huge gear giveaways to attract more attendees! Details of the many great prizes will be available at CAF 2017!
Capital Audiofest 2017 Show
Coverage
Where
Show Schedule
Show Day 1
Show Day 2
Show Day 3
Previous Capital Audiofest
Show Reports
