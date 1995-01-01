  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Capital Audiofest (CAF) 2017 & CanMania Show Report
  Capital Audiofest (CAF) featuring CanMania is the premier East coast audio show that you can count on to deliver great sound, enjoy thousands of dollars of high-end audio gear, audiophile music all within a truly fun experience. CAF 2017 is scheduled for November 3rd through 5th at the Hilton Hotel at Twinbrook Metro. They are expanding the show this year to build the premier East Coast Show within the same great venue as last year. This venue received glowing reviews from the audio press, plus the hotel has a major Metro line right out the back door that will take you directly to the center of Washington D.C.. Also, Rockville has great restaurants and shopping. Look for more listening rooms, more lectures, more live entertainment than in the past. Head honcho Gary Gill and his team, including Christina Yuin as Festival Rep and Paul Elliott for other major duties, are working to provide you with a truly remarkable audio show experience.

 

"The team of Gary Gill, Christina Yuin, and Paul Elliott put together one of the best sounding audio shows ever," said Kemper Holt of Enjoy the Music.com. "Great music was everywhere and the crew worked tirelessly to make sure everything went smoothly. Congratulations!"

 

During 2017 the CAF brings into their spotlight the return of CanMania as an integral part of the overall event. In coordination with Headphone.Guru, CanMania promises to be the biggest and best one ever! They've committed to building the largest headphone and personal audio show on the East Coast. CanMania 2017 brings together manufacturers, vendors, headphone and personal audio enthusiasts along with the audio industry press. CanMania will have 30 booths within the large Plaza ballroom. This spacious ballroom will give exhibitors plenty of room and separation with over 5400 square feet. Furthermore, tables will be in the hallway in front of the Plaza. There's a special "Library" section that will be taken over by Questyle. The Library is one flight up from the hallway in front of the Madison Room. "Quiet" rooms will also be available for exhibitors wishing to offer a special VIP private listening experience.

 

There will be huge gear giveaways to attract more attendees! Details of the many great prizes will be available at CAF 2017!

 

 

Enjoy the Music.com's Capital Audiofest (CAF) and CanMania 2017 show report will be online shortly after this event. 

 

Where
Hilton Hotel Rockville
Located at the Twinbrook Metro Station
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

 

Show Schedule 
Thursday Nov 2 - CAF Vendor Setup
3:00PM - 7:00PM: CAF Event Setup 
(You may be able to access rooms earlier depending on availability so ask/call hotel front desk)

Show Day 1
Friday, November 3
12:00PM - 8:00PM: CAF Open to General Public

Show Day 2
Saturday, November 4
10:00AM - 6:00PM: CAF Open to General Public

Show Day 3

 

 

 

Previous Capital Audiofest Show Reports
Capital Audiofest 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013 and 2012 CAF show coverage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
