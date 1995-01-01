  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search       
Capital Audiofest (CAF) 2017 & CanMania Show Report
CAF 2017 Intro
CAF 2017 Show Report By Kemper Holt

 

 

  The seven year old Capital Audiofest has morphed from the new show on the block to the premier audio show on the East Coast. Congratulations go out to the hard working founder Gary Gill, Christina Yuin, Paul and the entire support staff for giving us the best CAF yet. The 2017 CAF had something for everyone, Canmania for headphone listeners, the Atrium for vinyl hunting, and 60 rooms of top notch audio culminating in the most spectacular audio room ever assembled on the East Coast weighing in at over one million dollars.

 

 

 

The show still has a friendly atmosphere lending to easy access to the manufacturers, and many times a chance to talk to the designers of audio gear you are interested in, giving show goers a chance to really research and get answers to questions about equipment and their interactions. Over the three days you have a chance to visit all the rooms, and then double back to those rooms you wanted to spend more time in and ask some questions. The addition of some mega-buck rooms has not reduced the number of lesser known products being exhibited, the DC DIY group and newly founded DC HiFi Group had DIY rooms that rivaled the sound in many other rooms, and vintage Quads were in two rooms.

 

 

 

The Capital Audiofest has settled comfortably into the revamped Hilton in Rockville, MD and I'm betting 2018 will be even better!

 

 

---> Back to main Capital Audiofest 2017 homepage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
