

Capital Audiofest (CAF) 2017 & CanMania Show Report

Synergistic Research

CAF 2017 Show Report By Kemper Holt H aving experienced one of Ted's structured demos at RMAF 2017, I skipped the formal format and luckily still got to hear the room courtesy of Scott Walker. I had trouble finding the Synergistic room because of it's location, but late on Sunday the room was empty and Scott was kind enough to play some music for me. During the formal demos you hear the same cut over and over with and without the Synergistic devices, which proves very convincingly of their effectiveness, but you don't get to enjoy the music. This time it was all about the music and the experience was wonderful. Scott played Stevie Ray Vaughn's "Tin Pan Alley" and the guitar dynamics were stunning, his voice focused and real, it was akin to being at the concert, just fantastic. Unbeknownst to me Tim Stinson of Luminious Audio and the sensational Arion Phono stage was also sitting in and moved next to me, whispering "are you hearing what I'm hearing?". Yes was my answer, I can't wait for what's next. Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash were next singing "Ghost Riders in the Sky", we both were mesmerized by how lifelike the duo sounded. Their voices were focused side by side on stage, speakers 100% disappeared, wide and deep soundstage, each guitar had it's own tone, and the applause was very real at the end. Scott did change the settings on the Atmosphere XL4 and we noticed the venue would shrink or expand depending on the chosen effect, unbelievable. We listened to a couple more songs before letting Scott and staff get to the business of breaking down and packing up. I'm so glad I got to hear the system as just a room because it was memorable in a good way, Tim and I could have stayed longer just enjoying the music. Ted employed a pair of Magico S5 Mk II loudspeakers ($38,000/pr) Solution 511 Stereo amplifier ($35,000) Solution 520 preamp ($25,000) Berkeley Alpha DAC Reference Series 2 w/USB module ($21,395) and an Aurender N10 music server ($8,000) for the system. He also incorporated many of his own designs in the room including the Synergistic Research Atmosphere XL4 ($3,495) Synergistic Power Cell 12 UEF SE power conditioner ($6,495) Active Ground Block ($2,995), and a slew of other devices which did the trick to tame the Hotel room acoustics and let the system shine. He also displayed some room panels with a new sound absorbing paint, I can tell you the commercial arrival of this paint will be met with overwhelming demand, I know I want some. Keep your incredible ideas coming Ted, I'm hoping Santa can get an Atmosphere down my chimney. ---> Back to main Capital Audiofest 2017 homepage.