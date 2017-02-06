

Audiophile Industry Applauds Enjoy the Music.com's CES 2017 Coverage

High-end audio's official Press Center and live stream once again delivers key information to enthusiastic music lovers.

(February 6, 2017) E njoy the Music.com , in partnership with sister site Enjoy the Music.TV, receives an abundance of applause from the high-end audio industry for our Press Center and live streaming coverage of CES 2017. Our fourth annual CES live broadcast showcased many professionals who enthusiastically educated our global audience about their products within the audiophile community. All video segments are now available for on-demand viewing to our worldwide audience. In addition to live broadcast video highlights, we're once again at the forefront with the industry's only dedicated Press Center for CES 2017.

Enjoy the Music.com 's CES 2017 videos feature the best and brightest high-end audio experts, designers and engineers. We know it can be challenging to find information about the latest and greatest technology breakthroughs, so we help educate and inform consumers about the many possibilities available today within the marketplace. By shining a light on a wide variety of exquisite audio gear and timely topics, we're working in concert with industry leaders to bring music lovers the most up-to-date information concerning the best in home audio. As the only audiophile site providing longstanding relationships with many of the best print publications, we also featured editor of Hi-Fi+ magazine Alan Sircom with his brilliant CES 2017 overview.

Celebrating our 22nd consecutive year delivering worldwide coverage of CES, in total Enjoy the Music.com offers over 200 event reports online! As a global authority concerning high fidelity audio products, we provide thousands of reviews online including turntables, amplifiers, speakers, headphones, portable audio players, network/music streamers, Hi-Res Audio products, accessories, and system cabling. For well over two decades Enjoy the Music.com continues delivering timely information to a worldwide audience. We look forward to bringing our loyal followers expanded content during 2017 with high-end audio industry news, equipment reviews, show reports and a few delightful surprises along the way.

"CES 2017 marks our fourth highly successful live broadcast from Las Vegas," says Steven R. Rochlin, Enjoy the Music.com's Creative Director. "We're truly grateful to provide our enthusiastic audience the most up-to-date information about high-end audio companies from the source. Manufacturer representatives are an important part of our CES 2017 show coverage as they showcase the very best in audio and music technology. By continually providing industry experts the ability to educate our audience about the many new consumer technologies now available within the marketplace, we give the high-end audio industry a much-needed platform to help educate music enthusiasts. There are many lifestyle benefits to new technology including Hi-Res Audio and the latest generation of turntables, amplifiers, network music streamers, loudspeakers, headphones, portable music players and accessories. We also provide key information to enable consumers to make an informed decision about their next consumer technology purchase. With hundreds of years in combined expertise from our staff and partner magazines, Enjoy the Music.com delivers a substantial amount of content from highly knowledgeable authorities within the audio and music industry. Music enthusiasts can easily find key information that benefits their lifestyle. We are truly grateful for everyone's support, which in turn allows us to continue pioneering the industry's only live streaming coverage at audiophile events. All of us at Enjoy the Music.com are proud to be partners with many North American high-end audio events and we look to expanding the industry's official Press Center during 2017."

Enjoy the Music.com's CES 2017 Coverage

Our CES 2017 coverage, including high-end audio industry's official Press Center, is available at www.EnjoyTheMusic.com/CES_2017/

A Few Words From Our CES 2017 Featured Guests

I love chatting with you because I always feel like we are in the same room. Having the opportunity to share this with a global audience, I hope they appreciate your integrity and the fact that you have added wind to our sails. Thank you Steven R. Rochlin and enjoy the music!

Rikki Farr

RIVA Audio

We had a fantastic time talking with Steven R. Rochlin during CES and showing the Enjoy the Music.com audience the new LS50 Wireless. This was the first time we live streamed the LS50 Wireless and showed the app.

Dipin Sehdev

KEF America

This was Linkplay Technology's first interview with Steven R. Rochlin and Enjoy the Music.com's live streaming program and it was worth the investment. Steven is a polished and prepared interviewer and has a knack for grasping new technology for audio enthusiasts. It was a perfect venue to expose a whole new audience to Linkplay's patented Smart Wi-Fi audio platform which is available in over 40 branded speaker products. As one of the first Wi-Fi audio solutions approved with Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) we were able to showcase our five customers' who released AVS enabled speaker products at CES, including FABRIQ, GGMM E5 Wireless, Jam Audio Voice, iLuv Aud Click and Omaker WoW and many more will be launching this year.

Mark Zadeh

Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

Linkplay

This interview, led by Steven R. Rochlin of Enjoy the Music.com, was great. Steven's energy is unique and it was really easy to get energized with his questions and get into a real conversation on the topics he wanted to cover.

David Mascioni

McIntosh Group

Thank you so much to Steven R. Rochlin for taking the time to sit down with us and go over the new products that we were featuring in Vegas, our Valhalla 2 USB 2.0 Cable and Sort Lift. Enjoy the Music.com is always a great platform to reach out to hifi lovers who can't attend CES every year, and we always have a blast with the interview!

Dennis Bonotto

Nordost

Thank you very much for an excellent broadcast. As always you are professional and the streaming videos are excellent. Well done and I look forward to next year's CES live broadcast.

Merrill Wettasinghe

Merrill Audio

We had an awesome experience doing the CES 2017 live stream with Enjoy the Music.com and look forward to doing the next one! Steven R. Rochlin is very professional and the presentation was done very well and he kept us totally on track. If you haven't taken advantage of this yet, do it!

Harold Cooper

President Of Sound Consultant Ltd And CEO Of Michael Green Audio / RoomTune

Thank you to Enjoy the Music.com to give us the opportunity to share our passion, and to be able to tell the wonderful story of NAGRA. The success of this CES 2017 for NAGRA is the result of years of hard work and this is the occasion to thank our loyal customers and the press that trust our company and products.

Matthieu Latour

Nagra Audio

About Enjoy the Music.com

Enjoy the Music.com is the Internet's leading information site for high-end audio news, equipment reviews, digital music downloads, and show reports for home and mobile devices since 1995. We have received critical acclaim from our worldwide readership, like-minded audio publications, and notables such as the President of the Consumer Electronics Association (now CTA). With the longstanding partnership of eight print publications, plus an additional seven from Enjoy the Music.TV's online network, Enjoy the Music.com is the strongest grouping of magazines and journalists within the history of the high-end audio industry. Enjoy the Music.com also offers its own Review Magazine, daily industry news and over 200 show reports online. Enjoy the Music.com is media sponsors for many consumer electronics events including AXPONA, The California Audio Show, TAVES, Los Angeles Audio Show, T.H.E. Show and the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest.

Enjoy the Music.com is the only specialty audio site online with industry news dating back over 17 years, our own customized Internet browser, RSS feed, and Android applications so their readership can easily find information wherever they are located worldwide. As the high-end audio industry's only official Press Center, Enjoy the Music.com continues our unique ability to inform and educate both music lovers and gadget geeks. Readers can connect with Enjoy the Music.com on leading social media sites Twitter and Facebook. Enjoy the Music.com is official Internet partners with print magazines The Absolute Sound, Australian Hi-Fi, CANADA HiFi, Hi-Fi+, Hi-Fi Media, Hi-Fi World, and HIFICRITIC plus vintage magazines Sound Practices and VALVE. You can visit Enjoy the Music.com at www.EnjoyTheMusic.com.

Those desiring an interview with Enjoy the Music.com's Creative Director Steven R. Rochlin can e-mail their request by clicking here.