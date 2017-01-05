

CES 2017 Live Broadcast And Official High-End Audio Press Center

Enjoy the Music.com's CES live show coverage & high-end audio's official Press Center.

E njoy the Music.com's 22nd annual CES report and our fourth year live stream will showcase leading-edge high-end audio equipment, Hi-Res Audio (HRA) gear, esoteric audiophile products, and state-of-the-art consumer electronics including many advanced technologies. Our CES 2017 live broadcast offers real-time interviews showcasing the latest and greatest gear. CES 2017 will be held from January 5th through the 8th in Las Vegas; with our main focus being high resolution music and high-end audio consumer electronics gear. We'll show you some of the most leading-edge, forward-thinking consumer electronics that bring many hours of joyous music that fits your personal lifestyle.