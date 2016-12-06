



Enjoy the Music.com Is Now Accepting CES 2017 Press Releases

Reserve Your Live Broadcast Time Slot Now As Space Is Limited

(December 6, 2016) E njoy the Music.com , in partnership with Enjoy the Music.TV, wants you to be part of our fourth annual live streaming coverage from CES 2017 in Las Vegas! When combined with the industry's only dedicated CES 2017 High-End Audio Press Center, we are leading the way in working with industry professionals and influencers to educate and inform music enthusiasts about the latest gear and technology. With decades of experience in employing the latest techniques to inform audiophiles worldwide, Enjoy the Music.com makes it possible for millions of music enthusiasts worldwide to find what they're looking for.

Our CES 2017 live stream will showcase high quality headphones, home and mobile audio, vinyl LPs, Hi-Res Audio, plus network and Internet streaming music devices. Our live broadcast will once again be hosted by Enjoy the Music.com's Creative Director Steven R. Rochlin, who has decades of experience in consumer electronics and was honored by the President of the Consumer Electronics Association (now CTA). We provide your company the opportunity to reach a global audience in real time, plus include live chat and Twitter integration too! All video segments will be available within Enjoy the Music.com's YouTube channel after CES 2017 so your audience can learn more about your company's exciting new products.

As the industry's official CES 2017 Press Center for high-end audio, we meet the needs for both journalists and consumers so they may easily learn more about your products. Enjoy the Music.com fills the gap in bringing a long overdue and much-needed resource with our Press Center. We're proud to be high-end audio industry's only central information distribution and professional live streaming site during CES 2017. As the only fully independent and multi-faceted company supporting a variety of publications and events, our Press Center is an extension of our two decades in being of service to the industry. As partners with virtually all major North American audiophile print publications and consumer events, Enjoy the Music.com is without a doubt at the epicenter in providing the industry's most timely information. For over 17 years, longer than any other audiophile site, we continue to produce one of the most valuable online news resources updated many times each week.

"Due to tremendous industry growth and support over the years, it brings us joy to announce Enjoy the Music.com's fourth annual live CES broadcast in addition to high-end audio's official Press Center," says Steven R. Rochlin, Enjoy the Music.com's Creative Director. "We're now accepting time slot reservations for our CES 2017 live stream. Your company should reserve a time slot as soon as possible since space is very limited and demand has been very high during our past three live broadcasts. Furthermore, manufacturers and distributors should send Enjoy the Music.com their press releases so they appear within our official high-end audio Press Center, which will go live later this week. As the only site to continually employ advanced technologies, including the industry's only professional live streaming video studio, we're adding value to our major magazine partners and all major North American high-end audio events. By combining the industry's only professional live video streaming studio and Press Center together during CES 2017, there is no other online resource virtually guaranteed in exceeding the demands of today's music enthusiast. Enjoy the Music.com is grateful that we can provide our multi-faceted industry and consumers the opportunity to connect globally via home computer, tablet and mobile phone."

Where To Watch Enjoy the Music.com's CES 2017 Live Stream

Our CES 2017 live stream report, in concert with Enjoy the Music.TV, will be available at www.EnjoyTheMusic.com/CES_2017/

Enjoy the Music.com's Official CES 2017 High-End Audio Press Center

High-end audio's official Press Center for CES 2017 will begin posting press releases shortly. See our Press Center at www.EnjoyTheMusic.com/CES_2017/Press_Center/

Submit Your Press Release / Reserve Your Time Slot Now

How To Participate Within Our CES 2017 Live Stream & Press Center

Manufacturers, distributors and product representatives who are exhibiting at CES 2017 can easily join Enjoy the Music.com's broadcast and have their press release featured within high-end audio's official Press Center via e-mail request.

About Enjoy the Music.com

Enjoy the Music.com is the Internet's leading information site for high-end audio news, equipment reviews, digital music downloads, and show reports for home and mobile devices since 1995. We have received critical acclaim from our worldwide readership, like-minded audio publications, and notables such as the President of the Consumer Electronics Association (now CTA). With the longstanding partnership of eight print publications, plus an additional seven from Enjoy the Music.TV's online network, Enjoy the Music.com is the strongest grouping of magazines and journalists within the history of the high-end audio industry. Enjoy the Music.com also offers its own Review Magazine, daily industry news and over 200 show reports online. Enjoy the Music.com is media sponsors for many consumer electronics events including AXPONA, The California Audio Show, TAVES, Los Angeles Audio Show, T.H.E. Show and the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest.

Enjoy the Music.com is the only specialty audio site online with industry news dating back over 17 years, our own customized Internet browser, RSS feed, and Android applications so their readership can easily find information wherever they are located worldwide. As the high-end audio industry's only official Press Center, Enjoy the Music.com continues our unique ability to inform and educate both music lovers and gadget geeks. Readers can connect with Enjoy the Music.com on leading social media sites Twitter and Facebook. Enjoy the Music.com is official Internet partners with print magazines The Absolute Sound, Australian Hi-Fi, CANADA HiFi, Hi-Fi+, Hi-Fi Media, Hi-Fi World, and HIFICRITIC plus vintage magazines Sound Practices and VALVE. You can visit Enjoy the Music.com at www.EnjoyTheMusic.com.

