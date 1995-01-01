



Wireworld Offers Cat8 Ethernet, HDMI2.0, And Evo-Snake Cables

W ireworld Cable Technology, one of the world's most respected brands of high performance audio and video cables, announces the development of two new Category 8 cables for high speed media network applications. These cables feature a patent pending flat design that supports faster transmission speeds to provide lifelike reproduction of streamed music and video. The new cables, called Chroma Cat8 and Platinum Starlight Cat8, join Wireworld's recently introduced Starlight Cat8 to form a complete line of Ethernet cables.

"People are discovering that music streamed over wired Ethernet sounds much better than over wireless," comments Wireworld President and founder David Salz. "The higher speed and lower noise of our cables provides additional improvements in sound and image quality."

Wireless networking is very convenient, but wired Ethernet networks remain the industry standard for speed, security and fidelity. As wired networks evolve, so does the need for cables that support faster transmission. Wireworld Ethernet cables fulfill that requirement. The flat grooved structure and parallel conductors are a radical departure from the round structure and twisted conductors of conventional high speed Ethernet cables. This flat design was developed to improve performance and solve common installation challenges. The performance advantage can be used to overcome length limitations in addition to providing superior reproduction of streamed music and video.

The new Category 8 cabling standard was created to make 40 Gigabit Ethernet possible. Even though media networks now run far below that speed, cables that support higher speeds have been found to improve the quality of audio and video streaming. Those improvements are possible because streamed (UDP/IP) signals suffer from data losses that cannot be repaired by the error correction systems that preserve normal (TCP/IP) file transfers. The losses in normal file transfers are fully corrected as the system automatically resends multiple times to replace missing data. Streamed music and video can only be sent once, so missing data cannot be replaced. That's why the cleaner waveforms delivered by Wireworld Ethernet cables can make substantial gains in imaging and fidelity.

As network speeds have increased, the cables that can keep up have become stiffer and more difficult to install. Wireworld Category 8 Ethernet cables overcome those issues with a flat flexible design that goes where you want and is also easy to assemble. With next generation performance and versatility, Wireworld Ethernet cables provide consumers and IT professionals with new installation options and superior streaming fidelity.

Pricing

Chroma Cat8 Ethernet, OFC conductors, $15/meter + termination

Starlight Cat8 Ethernet, Silver-clad OFC conductors, $60/meter + termination

Platinum Starlight Cat8 Ethernet, OCC-7N solid silver conductors, $600/meter + termination

Wireworld Cable Technology, one of the world's most respected brands of high performance audio and video cables, announces the development of long length cables that support the full 18Gbps speed of HDMI2.0. These cables feature a new generation of active technology that provides compatibility with the new HDMI2.0 features, including HDCP2.2 and HDR video. This updated cable line includes six performance levels and lengths ranging from 1 foot to 65 feet.

"HDMI2.0 can make fantastic improvements in video quality, but the new capabilities require more data than you can get through 10.2 gigabit rated HDMI cables," comments Wireworld's David Salz, "Our new long cables surpass the new 18 gigabit requirement to ensure compatibility and maximize performance".

Wireworld HDMI cables are already well known for their flat profile as well as their patented and proprietary conductor geometry that enables some models to provide full 18G performance at lengths of up to 7 meters without an active circuit. That parameter reflects the speed advantage of the patented DNA Helix design, which is about 20% faster than the conventional design used by other brands. Combining these upgraded designs with the new state-of-the-art active technology creates even higher levels of performance.

Wireworld Pro Audio and Los Angeles based studio wiring specialist Pro Audio LA, are introducing the Evo-Snake studio cables, featuring a patented conductor geometry that improves audible and measurable fidelity. This unique cable has eight channels with 26 gauge OFC conductors, 100% shielding and a precise 110 ohm impedance for exceptional performance in both analog and digital applications.

"I've been looking for an upgrade snake cable for high level recording studio applications, especially mastering, for years and Evo-Snake is the answer," comments Jared Stansill of Pro Audio LA. David Salz of Wireworld states, "there's no mystery in how this cable works; improved waveform fidelity leads to better sound."

Evo-Snake was developed to avoid the audible loss of conventional cable, because music that has passed through a conventional audio snake sounds smeared and compressed when compared to the original incoming signal. A conventional snake's conductors consist of strands that are twisted and spiraled to create flexibility. Those twists and turns also create a type of electromagnetic loss called eddy current resistance. This effect is similar to the swirling currents in rivers, also called eddy currents, which slow down the flow of water. Likewise in audio cables, eddy currents slow down the leading edges of the signal waveforms, blurring and coloring the sound. Eddy current losses are the main reason why music that has passed through conventional snake cables sounds less detailed and lifelike than the original signal.

The most effective way to minimize eddy current resistance in cables is to have all of the conductors running completely parallel, which is not possible with conventional flexible cable designs. Realizing this limitation through decades of research, Wireworld developed a new structure that enables flexible shielded cables to have precisely spaced parallel conductors. This DNA Helix cable geometry (U.S. Patent 8,569,627) improves fidelity by eliminating the eddy current resistance caused by conventional twisted conductor designs. In DNA Helix cables, multiple parallel conductors fit together in layers that are twisted together as a group. Thanks to DNA Helix technology, music that has passed through a Wireworld Evo-Snake sounds distinctly cleaner, clearer and closer to the source than with conventional cables.

The Evo-Snake bulk cable sells for $8 per foot and it is available in standard and custom lengths with DB-25 multi-pin and XLR terminations.

About Wireworld

Wireworld Cable Technology, founded by industrial designer David Salz in 1992, is a premier provider of leading edge digital and analog cable technology for home and professional A/V applications, including HDMI, USB, Ethernet, interconnect, microphone, instrument and speaker cables. Wireworld earned its world-class reputation by producing measurably superior cables optimized through objective perceptual testing, innovative patented designs, premium materials, and exceptional manufacturing quality.

Pro Audio LA is a leading provider of studio wiring products and services. Evo-Snake cables will be assembled in their Los Angeles facility.

