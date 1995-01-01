



CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com

Technics Grand Class SU-G700 DAC / Integrated Stereo Amplifier

T echnics has today unveiled the new Grand Class SU-G700 Stereo Integrated Amplifier, featuring the JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimization), LAPC (Load Adaptive Phase Calibration), and reference-class audio technology concept for high-purity sound reproduction.

Reference-Class High-Quality Audio Technology

JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimization)

In order to faithfully transmit the large amount of audio data included in content to the speakers without loss, the SU-G700 power amp section uses full digital amplification including a JENO Engine, following the design concept of Technics reference systems.

To solve the issue of sound quality degradation due to jitter, which often poses problems to conventional digital amplifiers, the SU-G700 has an original jitter reduction circuit, which eliminates jitter over the entire audible frequency range. Also, a unique, high-precision PWM conversion circuit is used for PWM conversion, which is important for achieving premium sound quality. By optimizing items such as the noise-shaping speed, degree, and quantization number through Technics' unique expertise, data contained by high-resolution sound sources is converted to PWM signals without loss – even in the wide dynamic range. These technologies provide the reproduction of natural and finely detailed sound, enabling listeners to perceive even delicate nuances of music.

LAPC (Load Adaptive Phase Calibration)

Speaker impedance changes with each frequency, requiring a power amplifier to drive speakers without being affected by their characteristics. However, conventional digital amplifiers were connected to speakers through a low-pass filter at the output stage, making them even more strongly affected by the speaker impedance characteristics.

Also, while the amplitude characteristics of conventional amplifiers could be improved due to negative feedback, phase characteristics could not be enhanced. To solve this problem, Technics developed a speaker impedance adaptive optimization algorithm that corrects the ideal impulse response through digital signal processing by measuring the frequency amplitude-phase characteristics of the amplifier with the speakers connected. This new technique enables flattening the frequency characteristics of amplitude and phase, which other amplifiers have not achieved previously, as well as delivering a sound with a rich spatial expression.

High-speed Silent Hybrid Power Supply

With a conventional switch mode power supply, the switching frequency changes in response to the load fluctuation in order to control the switching ON time for stabilizing the output voltage. This fluctuation component in the switching frequency has a negative impact on sound quality.

The SU-G700's newly developed power supply reduces the noise component harmful to sound quality by fixing the switching frequency. In addition, the latter stage in the switching power supply is provided with a linear regulator to stabilize the output voltage. The linear regulator uses custom, high-definition electrolytic capacitors.

What's more, Technics' current resonance-type power supply decreases the level of switching noise. The parts used for absorbing noise, such as capacitors, were carefully selected. All possible measures were taken to achieve low noise and reproduce clear sound.

Three-Section Construction

In integrated amplifiers, there are a variety of circuits, for example handling micro-signals of inputs or large current, such as output circuits and power-supply circuits. The SU-G700 uses a three-section construction with partitions installed between the circuit blocks according to the signal level handled. This eliminates interference between circuit blocks, thus achieving clear sound quality.

High-Rigidity Aluminium Cabinet

Also, the chassis rigidity due to this construction suppresses the vibration of electrical parts, thereby suppressing deterioration in sound quality. The High-Rigidity Metal Double Chassis features a steel-plate inner chassis and a steel-plate outer chassis to reduce vibration and noise that degrade the purity of sound.

To support heavy parts and components, and to achieve improved stability, the inner chassis is made of a 1.2mm plate. The bottom surface of the cabinet consists of a 2mm steel plate. This improves the vibration-damping performance and achieves a low center of gravity. The front panel is made of a 7mm aluminum plate to resist the effects of electromagnetic noise.

The two large needle meters provided on the front express the dynamism of the music. The volume knob uses pure aluminum and achieves an excellent feeling.

Specifications

Accurate Digital Technology

JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimization)

LAPC (Load Adaptive Phase Calibration)

High-speed Silent Hybrid Power Supply

Battery Driven Clock Generator

Noiseless Signal Technology

Digital Noise Isolation Architecture

Optimally Activated Circuit System

Technics Definitive Design

High Rigidity Aluminum Cabinet

High Rigidity Metal Double Chassis

Three-block Construction to Separate Power Supply, Amplifier and Signal Processing

FTC Output Power: 140W + 140W (1kHz, T.H.D. 0.5%, 4Ω, 20kHz LPF)

70W + 70W (1kHz, T.H.D. 0.5%, 8Ω, 20kHz LPF)

Dimension (W x H x D): 430 x 148 x 428 mm (16-15/16 x 5-13/16 x 16-27/32 inch)

Weight Approx. 12.3kg (Approx. 27.2lbs)

Terminal: Digital Coaxial Input x2 / Digital Optical Input x2 / Analog Line Pin Input x2 / USB-B Input / Phono(MM) Input x1

Analog Pre Output / Analog Line Pin Output / Headphone Output

Digital Input Format

USB-B: PCM up to 384kHz, 32-bit / DSD 2.8MHz, 5.6MHz, 11.2MHz with Asynchronous Transfer Mode

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including products from VIERA Life+ Screens, Blu-ray players, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Home Audio, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.