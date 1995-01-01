  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
Technics Launches Grand Class SB-G90 Floorstanding Speaker

 

Technics Launches Grand Class SB-G90 Floorstanding Speaker

 

  Technics has today unveiled the new Grand Class SB-G90 Speaker System. Building on the linear-phase, point- sound-source concept, this system reproduces a vast sound field in excellent clarity and precision with realism over a wide range, from low to super-high frequencies.

 

Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture
Equipped with a newly developed Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture, the speaker unit is mounted to a sub-baffle installed inside the cabinet at the speaker unit‘s center of gravity, which suppresses the vibration of the speaker unit itself. Also, because the speaker unit is not mounted to the baffle on the front, transmission of unwanted vibration from the speaker unit to the baffle can be suppressed.

This makes it possible to reduce distortion in the sound waves generated from the diaphragm and reduce unwanted vibration sound from the baffle. As a result, the speaker can reproduce a sound field excellent in sound imaging with both realism and clarity, allowing visualization of the fine details of each and every sound.

 

Technics Launches Grand Class SB-G90 Floorstanding Speaker

 

High Rigidity Cabinet
Cabinet strength is ensured inside the cabinet by using a cross construction with sub-baffles, to which the speaker units are mounted, and horizontal reinforcing panels. A separate sub-baffle is used for each speaker unit, which minimizes the effect of mutual vibration between speaker units.
High response achieved by a newly developed coaxial unit

 

Point Sound Source Speaker System
When reproducing sound with full spatial expression, ideally the wave-fronts emitted from the speaker units are aligned at any listening position, i.e. providing a point sound source.
While inheriting the linear phase concept, the SB-G90 has newly developed two-way coaxial cone units (including mid-range and tweeter) targeting high-speed reproduction with enhanced high sensitivity.

 

Wide Range & Low Distortion Reproduction
In order to fully reproduce the vast frequency spectrum in high-resolution music sources, the SB-G90 uses both a newly developed 25-mm phase precision tweeter and two newly developed 16-cm low-distortion, long-stroke woofers, achieving reproduction in a wide frequency range of 27 Hz to 100 kHz. In addition, the diaphragm material of all the speaker units is made of anodized aluminium in order to unify the tones over the entire frequency range.

Also, all the speaker units have features such as copper rings and high-linearity-drive voice coils, thereby achieving low distortion over a wide frequency range. These characteristics enable smooth and well-balanced music reproduction.

 

Phase Precision Driver (Coaxial Two-Way Speaker Unit)
A lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum dome diaphragm on which anodizing has been performed is used for the diaphragm of the tweeter. The driver achieves reproduction of a wide frequency range up to 100 kHz by using a new dome shape optimized through simulation, as well as achieving greater uniformity in phase characteristics by using a phase plug.

In addition, the SB-G90 uses high-linearity-drive underhung voice coils, the magnetic gaps of which have had magnetic fluid injected to suppress temperature rise, thereby ensuring superior power linearity. These features provide reproduction of the high-frequency range with superb detail and beauty.

As with the tweeter, the mid-range also uses an anodized, lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum cone diaphragm. The magnetic circuit achieves low distortion and enhanced drive power by using large magnets, copper caps, and high-linearity-drive underhung voice coils.

Also, the SB-G90's frame uses a tough die-cast in a support structure with arms dispersing resonance, thereby thoroughly eliminating even the slightest unnecessary resonant sound. These features enable reproduction of mid-range with excellent precision and response.

 

Technics Launches Grand Class SB-G90 Floorstanding Speaker

 

16cm Low Distortion Long Stroke Woofer
The 16cm Low Distortion Long Stroke Woofer woofers have features such as double magnets producing robust drive power, and the magnetic circuit with high-linearity-drive overhung voice coils, copper rings, aluminum short rings, and this newly developed long-stroke unit achieves low-frequency reproduction with wide dynamic range as well as excellent low distortion and response even for a large amplitude.

Also, the frame uses a tough die-cast in a support structure that disperses resonance, thereby thoroughly eliminating even the slightest unnecessary resonant sound. A lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum cone diaphragm on which anodizing has been performed is used for the diaphragm to ensure uniformity in tone with the mid-range and high frequencies. These features reproduce robust, powerful bass.

 

Specifications
Emotive Acoustic Technology
Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture
Point Sound Source Speaker System
Wide Range & Low Distortion Reproduction
Phase Precision Driver (Coaxial 2-way Speaker Unit)
16-cm Low Distortion Long Stroke Woofer
High Rigidity Cabinet
High Quality Network Circuit
Black High Gloss Finish
Magnet Fixed Fabric Grille
Dimension (W x H x D): 302 x 1114 x 375 mm (11-7/8 x 43-27/32 x 14-3/4 Inch) *Including Net and Terminals with Spike
Weight: Approx. 32kg (Approx. 71lbs) /pc
System: 3-Way 4 Speakers Bass Reflex
*Including Coaxial 2-Way for Midrange and Tweeter
Speaker Unit: Woofer: 16cm (6-1/2") Cone Type x2 Midrange/Tweeter: Coaxial, 16cm (6-1/2") Cone Type x1 / 2.5cm (1") Dome Type x1
Crossover Frequencies: 480Hz, 3.2kHz
Frequency Range: 27Hz - 100kHz (-16dB), 32Hz - 85kHz (-10dB)
Sound Pressure Level: 88dB /2.83V (m)
Impedance: 4 Ohms
Input power (IEC): 100W (Rated), 200W (Max)
Recommended Amp. Power: 40-150W (Rated)

 

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including products from VIERA Life+ Screens, Blu-ray players, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Home Audio, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

 

 

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.

 

 

 

Previous CES Show Reports
2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 20072006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, and 1996.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 CES 2017 Show Report Live Stream
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
 High End Munich 2016 Report
 AXPONA 2016 High-End Show
 Montréal Salon Audio / Audio Fest
 CTA CES 2016 Show Report
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.