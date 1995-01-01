



Technics Launches Grand Class SB-G90 Floorstanding Speaker

T echnics has today unveiled the new Grand Class SB-G90 Speaker System. Building on the linear-phase, point- sound-source concept, this system reproduces a vast sound field in excellent clarity and precision with realism over a wide range, from low to super-high frequencies.

Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture

Equipped with a newly developed Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture, the speaker unit is mounted to a sub-baffle installed inside the cabinet at the speaker unit‘s center of gravity, which suppresses the vibration of the speaker unit itself. Also, because the speaker unit is not mounted to the baffle on the front, transmission of unwanted vibration from the speaker unit to the baffle can be suppressed.

This makes it possible to reduce distortion in the sound waves generated from the diaphragm and reduce unwanted vibration sound from the baffle. As a result, the speaker can reproduce a sound field excellent in sound imaging with both realism and clarity, allowing visualization of the fine details of each and every sound.

High Rigidity Cabinet

Cabinet strength is ensured inside the cabinet by using a cross construction with sub-baffles, to which the speaker units are mounted, and horizontal reinforcing panels. A separate sub-baffle is used for each speaker unit, which minimizes the effect of mutual vibration between speaker units.

High response achieved by a newly developed coaxial unit

Point Sound Source Speaker System

When reproducing sound with full spatial expression, ideally the wave-fronts emitted from the speaker units are aligned at any listening position, i.e. providing a point sound source.

While inheriting the linear phase concept, the SB-G90 has newly developed two-way coaxial cone units (including mid-range and tweeter) targeting high-speed reproduction with enhanced high sensitivity.

Wide Range & Low Distortion Reproduction

In order to fully reproduce the vast frequency spectrum in high-resolution music sources, the SB-G90 uses both a newly developed 25-mm phase precision tweeter and two newly developed 16-cm low-distortion, long-stroke woofers, achieving reproduction in a wide frequency range of 27 Hz to 100 kHz. In addition, the diaphragm material of all the speaker units is made of anodized aluminium in order to unify the tones over the entire frequency range.

Also, all the speaker units have features such as copper rings and high-linearity-drive voice coils, thereby achieving low distortion over a wide frequency range. These characteristics enable smooth and well-balanced music reproduction.

Phase Precision Driver (Coaxial Two-Way Speaker Unit)

A lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum dome diaphragm on which anodizing has been performed is used for the diaphragm of the tweeter. The driver achieves reproduction of a wide frequency range up to 100 kHz by using a new dome shape optimized through simulation, as well as achieving greater uniformity in phase characteristics by using a phase plug.

In addition, the SB-G90 uses high-linearity-drive underhung voice coils, the magnetic gaps of which have had magnetic fluid injected to suppress temperature rise, thereby ensuring superior power linearity. These features provide reproduction of the high-frequency range with superb detail and beauty.

As with the tweeter, the mid-range also uses an anodized, lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum cone diaphragm. The magnetic circuit achieves low distortion and enhanced drive power by using large magnets, copper caps, and high-linearity-drive underhung voice coils.

Also, the SB-G90's frame uses a tough die-cast in a support structure with arms dispersing resonance, thereby thoroughly eliminating even the slightest unnecessary resonant sound. These features enable reproduction of mid-range with excellent precision and response.

16cm Low Distortion Long Stroke Woofer

The 16cm Low Distortion Long Stroke Woofer woofers have features such as double magnets producing robust drive power, and the magnetic circuit with high-linearity-drive overhung voice coils, copper rings, aluminum short rings, and this newly developed long-stroke unit achieves low-frequency reproduction with wide dynamic range as well as excellent low distortion and response even for a large amplitude.

Also, the frame uses a tough die-cast in a support structure that disperses resonance, thereby thoroughly eliminating even the slightest unnecessary resonant sound. A lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum cone diaphragm on which anodizing has been performed is used for the diaphragm to ensure uniformity in tone with the mid-range and high frequencies. These features reproduce robust, powerful bass.

Dimension (W x H x D): 302 x 1114 x 375 mm (11-7/8 x 43-27/32 x 14-3/4 Inch) *Including Net and Terminals with Spike

Weight: Approx. 32kg (Approx. 71lbs) /pc

System: 3-Way 4 Speakers Bass Reflex

*Including Coaxial 2-Way for Midrange and Tweeter

Speaker Unit: Woofer: 16cm (6-1/2") Cone Type x2 Midrange/Tweeter: Coaxial, 16cm (6-1/2") Cone Type x1 / 2.5cm (1") Dome Type x1

Crossover Frequencies: 480Hz, 3.2kHz

Frequency Range: 27Hz - 100kHz (-16dB), 32Hz - 85kHz (-10dB)

Sound Pressure Level: 88dB /2.83V (m)

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Input power (IEC): 100W (Rated), 200W (Max)

Recommended Amp. Power: 40-150W (Rated)

