THIEL Audio Products LLC, the premier entertainment technology company in Nashville, TN, announced today that they will be unveiling their entry into the Wireless Streaming products category under their AURORA LifeStream brand at this year's CES in Las Vegas in the LVCC Booth 17614. The introduction marks the expansion of the THIEL product line and an exciting opportunity for dealers.
The models are appropriately named AURORA LifeStream Home and the battery powered AURORA LifeStream Tour. Both products feature a connectivity suite leveraging DTS Play-Fi®, Apple Airplay, and Bluetooth technologies, enabling users to connect seamlessly from their devices to as many as 16 speakers at one time. The product suite will also be compatible with Amazon Alexa upon the release of the DTS Play-Fi software update.
The AURORA LifeStream line benefits from THIEL Audio's insight on sound while incorporating a customizable product unique to high performance wireless audio streaming. Each model comes in either black or white and features interchangeable trim kits which allow the consumer to customize their product to fit perfectly with their style and personality.
In addition to prefabricated trim kits, THIEL will be offering downloadable 3D files on their website for consumers to use with 3D printers to create a design that is uniquely their own.
THIEL dealers and artists that have performed at AURORA will have the opportunity to create custom versions of the products to respond to their local markets and fans, offering a step-up version accessory kits that will include real wood veneers, colors, and finishes.
"We studied the marketplace through the lens of Design & Technology that Connects, and identified a significant opportunity in the wireless space," says Stuart Levine, Chief Revenue Officer. "We looked at where design is gaining ground and focused on the areas consumers are paying attention to and investing in. The opportunity to make products that give the consumer a creative edge is one that is energizing, and the feedback from focus groups and advanced viewing events have been very positive."
About Thiel Audio
---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.
Previous CES Show Reports
|