THIEL Audio 40th Anniversary Loudspeaker Collection Made In The USA

T HIEL Audio Products LLC, the premier entertainment technology company in Nashville, Tennessee, today announced that they are celebrating forty years of premiere sound by showcasing 18 new products at booth #17614 at CES 2017 that will begin shipping in Q1 2017. Among these new products are an exclusive 40th Anniversary line of loudspeakers.

This new collection of loudspeakers proudly brings all THIEL manufacturing back to the United States with custom finished cabinetry made in Georgia, upgraded crossovers made in Kentucky, with driver design and final assembly taking place in Tennessee.

"Bringing manufacturing back to the United States is a strategic move to elevate the level of quality and precision of the 40th Anniversary product line and future products launched by the company," says Stuart Levine, Chief Revenue Officer for THIEL.

The 40th Anniversary series is comprised of the flagship 40.3 four-way tower speaker, 40.2 three-way tower speaker and the 40.1 two-way bookshelf monitor. All models are built to enhance both entertainment and style by delivering a customized design and experience for every consumer.





About Thiel Audio

THIEL Audio is a technology and entertainment company entering its 40th year in operation. During that time, THIEL Audio led the charge in producing some of the most innovative loudspeakers for reproduction of two-channel source material, providing a ultra realistic sense of depth and space that represented the pinnacle of music reproduction. During the last 40 years THIEL Audio became famous for American Made hand crafted loudspeakers with real wood, metal, and even stone accents that produced legendary designs that are immediately recognizable. In more recent years the industry witnessed THIEL Audio begin the charge into wireless audio streaming directly to a powered loudspeaker, something that is emulated today in a host of products sold world wide. Today, THIEL Audio is pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to bring products and services to market that enable the consumer to experience the very best in multi-channel audio and 4K video reproduction, wireless streaming of audio and video content, and bring the listener closer to the artist than ever before possible.

