CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
TAD Will Debut Their Micro Evolution One Loudspeaker At CES 2017

 

  MoFi and TAD will proudly host the US debut of the TAD Micro Evolution One loudspeaker ($12,495 per pair) at CES 2017 Venetian suites room 30-139. This landmark model represents a new entry point for the brand in both size and price with complete TAD technology.

The ME-1 features TAD's latest Coherent Source Transducer with a 1-inch Beryllium tweeter and a 3.5-inch Magnesium mid-range in the brand's signature concentric arrangement. These two drivers cover nearly 8 octaves of music with incredible phase coherence. The precision crossover network uses carefully selected air core coils, non-inductive winding resistors and low loss electrolytic film capacitors. Bass duties are handled by the custom 6.3-inch Multi-layered Aramid Composite woofer which uses a titanium bobbin and large ferrite magnet to reproduce deep powerful bass without coloration.

 

These state-of-the-art drivers are housed in a structurally inert cabinet constructed of rigid birch and MDF. TAD's proprietary bi-directional slot port eliminates noise and reduces the cabinets internal standing waves. The side panels are made of 4mm steel and further increase cabinet rigidity. The main body of the cabinet is finished in a beautiful piano black.

 

TAD has managed to scale technology first used in the Reference One loudspeaker into its most compact form. In doing so, the Micro Evolution One can exist in harmony with nearly any domestic environment and offer uncompromising sound quality.

 

Main Specifications: TAD-ME1-K Speaker
Type: Three-way, bass reflex, bookshelf type 
Speaker Structure: 3-way system 
Woofer: 6.3-inch cone type 
Midrange/Tweeter: Coaxial 3.5-inch cone type / 1-inch dome type 
Reproduction Frequency Band: 36 Hz-60 kHz 
Crossover Frequency: 420 Hz, 2.5 kHz 
Output Sound Pressure Level: 85 dB (2.83 V-1 m) 
Maximum Input: 150 W 
Nominal Impedance: 4 Ω 
Unit Polarity: Low range (+), middle range (+), high range (+) 
External Dimensions: 9.88" x 16.18" x 15.83" (WxHxD) 
Weight: 44.09 pounds

 

About Technical Audio Devices Laboratories
TAD Laboratories Inc. was created in 1975 by a team of engineers at Pioneer of Japan to advance the research and development of audio technology for uncompromising professional and consumer applications. The company is credited for many innovations including their famed concentric Coherent Source Transducer and unique vapor deposition beryllium drivers. TAD speakers are used in over 300 professional recording studios, including the world-famous Air Studios in London.
TAD is distributed in the US and Canada by MoFi Distribution.

 

 

