TAD Will Debut Their Micro Evolution One Loudspeaker At CES 2017

MoFi and TAD will proudly host the US debut of the TAD Micro Evolution One loudspeaker ($12,495 per pair) at CES 2017 Venetian suites room 30-139. This landmark model represents a new entry point for the brand in both size and price with complete TAD technology.
The ME-1 features TAD's latest Coherent Source Transducer with a 1-inch Beryllium tweeter and a 3.5-inch Magnesium mid-range in the brand's signature concentric arrangement. These two drivers cover nearly 8 octaves of music with incredible phase coherence. The precision crossover network uses carefully selected air core coils, non-inductive winding resistors and low loss electrolytic film capacitors. Bass duties are handled by the custom 6.3-inch Multi-layered Aramid Composite woofer which uses a titanium bobbin and large ferrite magnet to reproduce deep powerful bass without coloration.
These state-of-the-art drivers are housed in a structurally inert cabinet constructed of rigid birch and MDF. TAD's proprietary bi-directional slot port eliminates noise and reduces the cabinets internal standing waves. The side panels are made of 4mm steel and further increase cabinet rigidity. The main body of the cabinet is finished in a beautiful piano black.
TAD has managed to scale technology first used in the Reference One loudspeaker into its most compact form. In doing so, the Micro Evolution One can exist in harmony with nearly any domestic environment and offer uncompromising sound quality.
Main Specifications: TAD-ME1-K Speaker
About Technical Audio Devices Laboratories
---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.
Previous CES Show Reports
|