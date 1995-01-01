



Stromtank Releases The S5000 HP For High Powered Audio Systems

S tromtank Americas, LLC, an affiliate of Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems, is excited to announce the premier of the Stromtank S5000 HP at CES 2017. On display at the MIrage Hotel in Suite D51, the Stromtank S5000 HP is the ultimate independent AC power source.

The original Stromtank S5000 combines 16 state of the art lithium-iron-phosphate batteries to a pure sign wave inverter power supply. As opposed to employing various techniques in an attempt to clean up AC noise and distortions, the S5000 HP completely disconnects from the AC grid and generates its own AC sine wave. The new Stromtank S5000 HP adds a second pure sign wave inverter for high powered systems. Each inverter is completely isolated from the other with one output group for front end components and one output group for power amplifiers. The front end output group includes four hospital grade outlets with an additional two outlets for the power amplifier output group.

"We recognized that there was a need for a Stromtank with greater power delivery capability," said Stromtank Americas, LLC's Director of Sales, Bill McKiegan. McKiegan continued, "The Stromtank S5000 HP is the perfect AC Power solution for systems that include high output amplifiers like the Dan D'Agostino M400 or Progression Monos."

The Stromtank S5000 HP offers the unique ability to separate a hifi or home theater system completely from the grid and its inherent distortions. With the Stromtank S5000 HP, up to 8 hours of music listening is available before the unit seamlessly reconnects to the AC grid to recharge.

During the recharging process listening continues without any interruptions. Individual microprocessors manage the 16 lithium-iron-phosphate batteries during recharge and discharge for maximum battery life.

When the Stromtank S5000 HP connects to the grid during recharging, current is not taken directly from the grid – it is absorbed by the battery array. In the AC-connected mode the Stromtank S5000 HP creates a stable AC-supply (amplitude and frequency) and uses minimal draw from the grid, less than 6 Amperes.

Designed and hand manufactured in Berlin, Germany, the creator of the Stromtank is Wolfgang Meletzky - famed designer and founder of high-end reference components.

Stromtank S5000 HP Technical Specifications

Battery Technology: 16 lithium-iron-phosphate - LiFePo4-cells

Storage-Capacity: 5000 Wh - average operating time before recharging: 5-8 hours

Power Output: > 4000 W

Size: 19" x 23" x 23" (WxHxD)

Weight: 276 lb

