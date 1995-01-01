  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
Stromtank Releases The S5000 HP For High Powered Audio Systems

 

Stromtank Releases The S5000 HP For High Powered Audio Systems

 

  Stromtank Americas, LLC, an affiliate of Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems, is excited to announce the premier of the Stromtank S5000 HP at CES 2017. On display at the MIrage Hotel in Suite D51, the Stromtank S5000 HP is the ultimate independent AC power source.

The original Stromtank S5000 combines 16 state of the art lithium-iron-phosphate batteries to a pure sign wave inverter power supply. As opposed to employing various techniques in an attempt to clean up AC noise and distortions, the S5000 HP completely disconnects from the AC grid and generates its own AC sine wave. The new Stromtank S5000 HP adds a second pure sign wave inverter for high powered systems. Each inverter is completely isolated from the other with one output group for front end components and one output group for power amplifiers. The front end output group includes four hospital grade outlets with an additional two outlets for the power amplifier output group.

"We recognized that there was a need for a Stromtank with greater power delivery capability," said Stromtank Americas, LLC's Director of Sales, Bill McKiegan. McKiegan continued, "The Stromtank S5000 HP is the perfect AC Power solution for systems that include high output amplifiers like the Dan D'Agostino M400 or Progression Monos."

 

Stromtank Releases The S5000 HP For High Powered Audio Systems

 

The Stromtank S5000 HP offers the unique ability to separate a hifi or home theater system completely from the grid and its inherent distortions. With the Stromtank S5000 HP, up to 8 hours of music listening is available before the unit seamlessly reconnects to the AC grid to recharge.

During the recharging process listening continues without any interruptions. Individual microprocessors manage the 16 lithium-iron-phosphate batteries during recharge and discharge for maximum battery life.

When the Stromtank S5000 HP connects to the grid during recharging, current is not taken directly from the grid – it is absorbed by the battery array. In the AC-connected mode the Stromtank S5000 HP creates a stable AC-supply (amplitude and frequency) and uses minimal draw from the grid, less than 6 Amperes.

Designed and hand manufactured in Berlin, Germany, the creator of the Stromtank is Wolfgang Meletzky - famed designer and founder of high-end reference components.

 

Stromtank S5000 HP Technical Specifications
Battery Technology: 16 lithium-iron-phosphate - LiFePo4-cells
Storage-Capacity: 5000 Wh - average operating time before recharging: 5-8 hours
Power Output: > 4000 W
Size: 19" x 23" x 23" (WxHxD)
Weight: 276 lb

 

 

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.

 

 

 

Previous CES Show Reports
2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 20072006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, and 1996.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 CES 2017 Show Report Live Stream
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
 High End Munich 2016 Report
 AXPONA 2016 High-End Show
 Montréal Salon Audio / Audio Fest
 CTA CES 2016 Show Report
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.