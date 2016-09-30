



Revel Concerta B8 Sub, M8 Satellite, & Performa3 Be Concept Speakers

R evel by HARMAN today introduced the compact, high-performance Concerta family of subwoofer and satellite audio systems at CES 2017. Revel's most affordable stereo and home theater loudspeaker system, the Concerta Series provides excellent, high-quality performance from compact, stylish, high-gloss painted enclosures with a wide variety of positioning and placement options. The systems deliver award-winning Revel sound quality in compact, affordable configurations from 2.1 to 7.1-channel systems.

The Revel Concerta M8 satellite packs are compact, versatile, high-performance loudspeakers for use in 2-channel or multichannel audio systems. The M8 SP5 includes 4 satellites and 1 center channel plus accessories, and the M8 SP2 includes 2 satellites plus accessories. The SP5 and SP2 packs can be mixed and matched to create 7- and 9-channel systems. The M8 loudspeakers are designed to work with the new B8 wireless subwoofer.

The M8 satellites feature dual Micro-Ceramic Composite (MCC) 3-inch woofers and a bass reflex enclosure with dual front-firing ports. High frequencies are provided by a 1-inch MCC tweeter mated to a waveguide for seamless integration with the woofers.

Available in high-gloss painted finishes in Black, White or Red, the M8 satellites are attractive units, perfect for tabletop placement or wall mounting with the included "C" brackets and accessories included for versatile mounting and positioning.

"The M8 subwoofer satellite systems are all about sound quality and flexibility," said Jim Garrett, Director of Marketing and Product Management, HARMAN. "The systems can be setup in a number of multi-channel configurations to perfectly address the needs of a discrete yet high performance music or home theater system."

The new Revel Concerta B8 Subwoofer is a compact, versatile, high-output wireless subwoofer featuring an 8-inch down-firing woofer and a 200-Watt RMS amplifier in a sealed enclosure. The B8 includes a wireless transmitter as well as LFE and Stereo L/R RCA audio inputs. This powerful, compact, easy-to-place subwoofer is designed to work with the new M8 SP5 and SP2 satellite packs, and can also be used with Concerta2 and Architectural Series loudspeakers for a compact, high performance solution. The B8 features Level, Phase, and Bass Boost controls, and is available in high-gloss Black or White painted finishes.

"The B8 subwoofer is a compliment to any audio system," said Garrett. "The small footprint enclosure is easy to place and connect. It looks and sounds great, and it has the features, level of quality, and reliability expected from the Revel name."

The M8 SP5, M8 SP2, and B8 will be available in Spring 2017 with pricing to be announced.

Performa3 Be Concept Loudspeakers

P reviewing of the Performa3 Be concept loudspeakers, based on the award-winning Performa3 Series product range, is also at CES 2017. Based on Revel's Performa3 F208 and M106 models, the Performa3 Be concepts include two new models: the F208Be 3-way floorstanding loudspeaker and M106Be 2-way bookshelf loudspeaker. The concepts feature the latest waveguide geometry, Beryllium and Deep Ceramic Composite (DCC) transducer technology and premium crossover network designs.

The Revel F208Be employs a 1-inch Beryllium dome tweeter inspired by Revel's Ultima2 series and patented fifth generation Acoustic Lens Waveguide to deliver a remarkably transparent and detailed high frequency response and seamless integration with the mid-range. The Be concept also features a newly developed DCC cone technology that yields a durable ceramic surface to the aluminum cones and results in an ideal stiffness to weight ratio.

With a single 5.25-inch DCC cone for midrange frequency and two 8-inch DCC cone woofers with cast Aluminum frames for low frequency response, the F208Be delivers a remarkably smooth frequency response with extension to 40kHz. The loudspeaker is designed with aesthetics matching the award-winning Performa3 series with curved side panel, rounded back enclosures and includes High Frequency and Boundary Compensation controls.

Utilizing the same 1-inch Beryllium dome tweeter and waveguide mated to a 6.5-inch DCC cone woofer for low frequency response, Revel's Performa3 M106Be bookshelf loudspeaker offers clear, highly resolved sound with extension to 40kHz. Built with a compact form factor, the M106Be can be shelf-mounted or stand-mounted with optional M Stand accessory floor stands.

"The Performa3 Be concept loudspeakers bring Revel's widely acclaimed Ultima2 Series Beryllium tweeter technology to the award winning Performa3 range. The new loudspeakers combine the Beryllium tweeter with our most advanced waveguide and DCC transducer technology resulting in unparalleled acoustic performance," said Jim Garrett, Director of Marketing and Product Management, HARMAN.

The Performa3 Be Series concept loudspeakers feature magnetically-attached black cloth grills, and are available in a furniture-grade high-gloss wood veneer finish or automotive-grade high-gloss painted finishes, including Walnut, Black, White, and Beryllium Metallic.

