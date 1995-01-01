MoFi Distribution will present, for the first time in the USA, the QUAD VA-One valve stereo integrated amplifier ($1595) at CES 2017 within their suite 30-139 at the Venetian hotel. The VA-One builds on the QUAD tradition of designing high performance valve amplifiers since the 1940s. This versatile integrated drives both speakers and headphones, and features a built-in DAC with support for 24-bit/192kHz high-resolution audio.
The VA-One utilizes two EL-84 valves per channels in a push-pull configuration, and delivers 15 watts per channel stereo, enough power to drive most modern speakers to a healthy volume while delivering musical detail and rich tone. The preamp stage uses a pair of 12AU7s and one 12AX7 triode. Sources can be connected to the VA-One via analogue RCA, USB, optical, coax digital, or via wireless aptX Bluetooth.
The VA-One chassis and removable tube cage is finished in classic Lancaster Grey. The motorized volume knob and all input functions can be controlled by the included remote. Its compact size lends it to becoming the heart of a high performance desktop system, yet it is equally suited to running a traditional HiFi in a living room.
Specifications
About QUAD
---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.
Previous CES Show Reports
|