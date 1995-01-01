



Pro-Ject Essential III Celebrates A New Generation Of Turntables

P ro-Ject's Essential III (€325) will make an appearance at the upcoming CES in Las Vegas at booth 29-127 and 29-129 in the Venetian Tower. Pro-Ject Audio Systems is known as the world leading producer of analogue hifi audio equipment for more than 25 years. Producing a range of products with excellent sound and finish with an impeccable price-performance proposition. It was always our aim to offer class-leading sound quality for budget and high-end turntables. This and our passion for music is driving our productivity. We are very proud to introduce our newest creation, the evolution of an audiophile milestone, the Essential III. Please carefully read the following pages to find out more about Essential III and its main features and advantages compared to its predecessor.

Essential II already was highly equipped and delivering audiophile quality sound in relation to its price. Though it was very well received, we felt that we could offer our valuable customers an even nicer package, by improving this milestone a little here and there. Therefore we came to the decision to start working on its evolution. We wanted to keep the same superior quality but enhance the offering, giving the listener an even better sound experience at an affordable price level. The first and probably one of the most important changes we agreed on, was to use a better cartridge, Ortofon's OM10. Though Essential II's OM5 still is one of the budget kings around, OM10 simply offers a more refined and dynamic sound. The new precision diamond cut aluminum pulley is not only a more sophisticated material it also offers better and more precise motor transmission, it is something that can rarely be found in turntables at this price. A completely new designed DC powered motor control enabled us to improve the speed stability with minimized speed drift, letting the record spin at a more accurate speed and delivering a perfectly timed sound to your speakers. Another big step up from Essential II is a new main platter bearing with lowered tolerances and reduced rumble and wow & flutter.

Essential III now comes with a higher grade platter and chassis made of MDF. The heavier material optimized its sensitivity for resonances, making it less prone to distortion. Something that gets overlooked by many manufacturers is the quality of the turntable mat. We knew that we could make a felt mat that comes close to the sound quality of a cork one, by increasing the stiffness of our existing felt mat we managed exactly that. This new mat unleashed a more balanced and smoother sound. Essential III is the first of our turntables that will come with the improved mat. Our existing turntables will of course also get this new mat as standard. Another enhancement, that has already been included in other turntables, is the supplied phono cable. We now switched to our sophisticated Connect it E cable, which offers far better sound than its price may suggest. On top of all that, we wanted to give our new creation a classy and exclusive look. Therefore we decided to offer our next Essential in high gloss finish.









About Pro-Ject Audio Systems

Pro-Ject Audio Systems was founded by Heinz Lichtenegger 1990 in Vienna, with the idea that analogue playback is the most cost-effective way to listen to music of audiophile quality. Inspired by the concept of supporting analogue in the face of the digital onslaught, Pro-Ject Audio Systems became one of the most powerful driving forces in reinventing analogue turntables for the hi-fi market. Today, Pro-Ject Audio Systems is the world leader in the manufacture of quality hi-fi turntables, as turntables are once again accepted as a must-have for every concerned music lover. Pro-Ject products are exported to almost 80 countries worldwide and are the recipient of nearly every award in the audio industry. Pro-Ject produces more than 15 different models to satisfy any taste, wish or requirement of the customer.

Since 2006, Pro-Ject Audio Systems has been bringing its mission “less is more” to the digital world. Inspired by the new possibilities of the iPod and high-quality music reproduction from a PC or laptop, Pro-Ject Audio Systems has designed a complete new and revolutionary range of micro high-end hi-fi components under the family name BOX DESIGN. Starting with the smallest audiophile amp in the world, with open and euphonic sound, Pro-Ject Audio Systems now produces all of the components of traditional hi-fi systems including CD players, tuners, phono amps, headphone amps and switching modules, as well as digital products such as Blue-tooth receivers, D/A converters and streamers to connect with PCs, either wired or wireless.

All of the components are packaged in micro 'cigarette pack'-sized boxes, which allows the stacking and mixing of the components according to the needs of the consumer. BOX DESIGN regards itself as the 'next generation of hi-fi' – the link between the micro-sized hardware of the IT world and the big boxes of the audiophile world. All prod-ucts, except for speakers and headphones, are designed and produced in Europe.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems: Simple-to-use, high quality sound, astonishing value, long-term stability and good service.

