CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
  Nordost is proud to announce the introduction of the new, Valhalla 2 USB 2.0 Cable ($3499.99) at CES 2017 within the Venetian in room 29-136, thus further expanding the company's acclaimed Valhalla 2 range. Due to the increasing amount of data and information being processed through music servers and hard-drive storage systems, as well as the rising popularity of high-resolution audio downloads, the use of hifi, audio-specific USB cables is critical to the fidelity of sound reproduction. In order to improve upon Nordost’s already stellar USB cable offerings, and meet Nordost’s lofty standard for its Reference Valhalla 2 range, a total redesign was in order.

 

The Valhalla 2 USB 2.0 is revolutionary in terms of USB cable design. For the first time, Nordost is introducing a flat, twin-axial geometry to its USB cables. This innovative layout allows the two signal wires to run parallel, compared to the standard twisted-pair configuration, shortening the signal path and drastically increasing transfer speeds.

Another advantage to a twin-axial design is the ability to separate the power (positive) and ground (negative) legs of the cable, isolating them from signal and each other, minimizing the effects of harmful interference. The Valhalla 2 USB 2.0 then goes one step further, taking the precaution of isolating the signal conductors, by covering each power leg with a finely-braided, silver shield, as well as enclosing both signal conductors in their own braided, silver shields. Each shield is connected to the metal plated backshell, completely ridding the cable of any EMI or RFI and eliminating noise.

In addition to these advances, the Valhalla 2 USB 2.0 still uses all of the main technologies and design structures that Nordost has built its reputation upon. The V2 USB 2.0 is constructed using four, 19 AWG solid core, silver-plated copper conductors. Each conductor, both power and signal, is suspended in Nordost’s proprietary Dual Mono-Filament technology, increasing the dielectric and mechanical damping, while maintaining the overall flexibility of the cable. It also takes advantage of Nordost’s unique, mechanically tuned lengths, reducing internal microphonics and high-frequency impedance resonance.

 

Of course, as with all of our Valhalla 2 cables, the V2 USB is completed with a HOLO:PLUG connector. Nordost purpose-built this fully shielded, low mass USB connector to ensure that there is no loss of signal transfer from the cable to the connectors themselves. The Valhalla 2 USB 2.0 is the only solution on the market capable of elevating digital streaming, attaining true, reference-quality results. The Valhalla USB 2.0 cable is available in one meter increments up to 7 meters. Suggested retail price for this product is set at $3,499.99 for a 1 meter length, while additional 1 meter increments are $1200.

 

 

