  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
Napster To Stream Hi-Res Audio, Brining Online Music 'Full Circle'

 

Napster To Stream Hi-Res Audio, Brining Music 'Full Circle'

 

  CES brings out all the latest and greatest in tech and we are very excited about all the Napster news coming out of CES this year! We have some amazing partnerships and some great announcements this CES which are a great way to start of 2017!

 

DEG Hi-Res Audio
Napster is thrilled to be working with DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group on the future of music with the Hi-Res Audio coming to Napster this Spring. Fans will be able to listen to their favorite artists at "studio quality" in conjunction with a new consumer awareness campaign called "Stream the Studio". During the press conference, our CEO Mike Davis talked about the commitment to bring fans amazing content for every kind of listener and announced that Hi-Res Audio would be coming to Napster in the Spring of 2017.

 

Official Launch Of iHeartRadio All Access Powered By Napster
Back in December we announced a new partnership with iHeartRadio to power their new on-demand service, iHeartRadio All Access Powered by Napster. Today iHeartRadio has announced that it is now available on desktop and select consumer electronic devices as well as on the previously launched iOS and Android smartphones. We are thrilled to be working with the team at iHeartRadio who shares our passion for bringing more music to more people.

 

Samsung Smart Hub TV Now With Napster
We want to make sure you can access your favorite music from any device and we are excited to announce that Napster will be included on Samsung's new line of Smart Hub TVs. Fans will be able to listen to all their favorite songs, playlists and artists straight from the Samsung television.

 

 

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.

 

 

 

Previous CES Show Reports
2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 20072006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, and 1996.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 CES 2017 Show Report Live Stream
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
 High End Munich 2016 Report
 AXPONA 2016 High-End Show
 Montréal Salon Audio / Audio Fest
 CTA CES 2016 Show Report
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.