Napster To Stream Hi-Res Audio, Brining Online Music 'Full Circle'

C ES brings out all the latest and greatest in tech and we are very excited about all the Napster news coming out of CES this year! We have some amazing partnerships and some great announcements this CES which are a great way to start of 2017!

DEG Hi-Res Audio

Napster is thrilled to be working with DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group on the future of music with the Hi-Res Audio coming to Napster this Spring. Fans will be able to listen to their favorite artists at "studio quality" in conjunction with a new consumer awareness campaign called "Stream the Studio". During the press conference, our CEO Mike Davis talked about the commitment to bring fans amazing content for every kind of listener and announced that Hi-Res Audio would be coming to Napster in the Spring of 2017.

Official Launch Of iHeartRadio All Access Powered By Napster

Back in December we announced a new partnership with iHeartRadio to power their new on-demand service, iHeartRadio All Access Powered by Napster. Today iHeartRadio has announced that it is now available on desktop and select consumer electronic devices as well as on the previously launched iOS and Android smartphones. We are thrilled to be working with the team at iHeartRadio who shares our passion for bringing more music to more people.

Samsung Smart Hub TV Now With Napster

We want to make sure you can access your favorite music from any device and we are excited to announce that Napster will be included on Samsung's new line of Smart Hub TVs. Fans will be able to listen to all their favorite songs, playlists and artists straight from the Samsung television.

