Nagra's Outstanding Classic And HD Line Will Be At CES 2017

F or the first time since Nagra exhbitis at the CES, we are glad to invite you to visit not only one but two world-class demonstration rooms.

Venetian Hotel - Room 29-121

A complete CLASSIC Line set-up, featuring the new CLASSIC PREAMP.

Nagra CLASSIC PREAMP is the successor to the Nagra PL-P, PL-L and JAZZ. It is a line preamplifier running with tubes in class A. Since its official release in September 2016, the CLASSIC PREAMP has carved itself a solid reputation for sound transparency and found its way into many top systems, very often associated with the CLASSIC AMP.

Mirage Hotel - Suite D 16

An HD Line set-up featuring the HD AMP, Nagra flagship amplifier.

The Nagra HD AMP have just been awarded the prestigious GRAND PRIX from Japanese magazine Stereo Sound, we are quite thrilled.

The Nagra HD AMP is the result of an ambitious project that spanned over almost 5 years and allowed Nagra to redefine what a high power amplifier should be. The HD AMP offers the characters often associated with the brand's creation: transparency, accuracy, musicality, with virtually unlimited power and resources.

