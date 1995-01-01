



Mytek Clef Mobile Hi-Res Audio Amplifier / DAC / MQA Decoder

S ee the new Mytek Clef Mobile Hi-Res Audio Amplifier / DAC / MQA Decoder at LVCC's High-Res Audio Pavilion at CES 2017 CES. Mytek of New York City, manufacturer of the critically acclaimed Brooklyn and Manhattan II DACs, is introducing at CES their new Mytek Clef mobile hi-res audio headphone amplifier plus DAC, offering up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 playback, with driverless USB Class 2, MQA capability, plus AptX Bluetooth and AAC.

It's a powerful high fidelity headphone amplifier, including a Hi-Res Sabre 9018 DAC chipset, easily driving quality headphones at twice the volume of typical smartphones. Highly portable unit offers up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 playback, driverless USB Class 2, MQA capability, aptX Bluetooth and AAC.

Tentatively priced at $299, and expected to ship in Q2, 2017, the Mytek Clef is designed to drive most demanding high quality headphones and in-ear monitors, providing portable hi-res music playback anywhere. It can also be coupled wirelessly with any Smartphone, tablet or computer via Bluetooth AptX — or AAC connection to iPhone 7. Dimensions of the uit are are 4" x 2.5" x 0.5 (LxWxH). Battery life is approximately 8 hours.

Uniquely, it is the world's second portable device (after Meridian's Explorer 2) to offer high resolution MQA music playback when connected to a computer via mini-USB. The Mytek Clef also allows for taking the phone calls while listening to music through non-microphone headphones and has a host of additional hi-res DSP audio features. The new Mytek Clef can be seen on display at the 2017 CES High-Resolution Audio Pavilion, Booth 14546, at the LVCC's Central Hall.

