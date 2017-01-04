  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
Mark Levinson No 515 Turntable For Uncompromising Analog Performance

 

Mark Levinson No 515 Turntable For Uncompromising Analog Performance

 

  The first ever turntable from Mark Levinson celebrates the 45th Anniversary of the brand
CES – LAS VEGAS – January 4, 2017 – At CES 2017, Mark Levinson by HARMAN today introduced the № 515 Turntable, designed for the discriminating analog music lover. Designed and built in partnership with industry-leader VPI Industries, the No 515 Turntable is handcrafted in the USA, and is the first turntable worthy of the Mark Levinson name.

The No 515 is the perfect complement to the Pure Phono stage included in the recently released No 526 and No 523 pre-amplifiers. A premium-caliber turntable, the No 515 leverages superior technologies and craftsmanship from VPI Industries to deliver performance, features and appearance unique to Mark Levinson. 

 

Mark Levinson No 515 Turntable For Uncompromising Analog Performance

 

The No 515 is based on a highly damped vinyl-wrapped MDF and aluminum sandwich main chassis. The chassis is supported by machined Delrin and Aluminum Mark Levinson feet with a vibration-damping polymer core. The 20-pound Aluminum platter rotates on an inverted bearing, which employs a hardened stainless steel shaft spinning in a phosphor bronze bushing for maximum rotational accuracy. 

The powerful high torque AC synchronous motor is mounted to a separate vinyl-MDF-Aluminum sandwich chassis and housed in its own mechanically isolated enclosure. A precision-machined pulley and triple belt drive system provide smooth, quiet operation. A custom-designed, low-distortion analog oscillator and discrete, class AB power amplifier deliver pristine power to the synchronous motor for accurate 33 and 45 RPM operation.

The No 515 features a gimbal-mounted, 3D-printed tonearm with integral headshell, stainless steel counterweight, and discrete internal cartridge lead routing. The tonearm is mounted to a rigid, machined Aluminum arm base featuring on-the-fly adjustable vertical tracking angle. A custom designed stainless steel record weight and platter mat ensure maximum stability of playback. 

"The No 515 is being released during a time of rapid growth and resurgence in turntable and vinyl record sales," said Jim Garrett, Director of Marketing and Product Management, HARMAN. “It celebrates our 45th anniversary and provides a first-class analog source for our new 500 Series.”

"This turntable was engineered to be a perfect complement our Pure Phono stage. The warmth, fidelity and overall listening experience delivered by the No 515 absolutely must be heard to be appreciated,” said Todd Eichenbaum, Director of Engineering, HARMAN. 

The No 515 turntable will be available either with or without a factory installed moving coil phono cartridge.

Pricing starts at $10,000 for the version without phono cartridge, and both versions will be available in Summer 2017. 

 

HARMAN at CES 2017
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2017 for demonstrations of the company’s full portfolio of connected car and lifestyle audio systems that elevate the connected life. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel.

 

About Harmon
HARMAN designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and connected services. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. The Company’s software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $7.0 billion during the 12 months ended September 30, 2016. The Company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR.

 

 

