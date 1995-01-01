The cumulation of technical expertise, combined with passion and a relentless pursuit for perfection has led to the creation of the MOON 888. This isn't just another monoblock amplifier. It's a statement. It is a concept taken to the extreme in every detail. The impressive power output is actually very modestly rated at a "mere" 1.2hp (888 watts). This is backed by a gargantuan power supply that coupled with an 8kW capacity output section on enormous cast-aluminum heatsinks can drive any load with complete effortlessness.
Bold in visual appearance. Prodigious in power output. Unrelenting in its musical accuracy. The ineffable clarity unleashes musical detail that was, up until now, considered unattainable. The MOON 888 can "track" the musical signal so accurately that it simply does not impart any character of its own. For the first time the awesome dynamics of real live music are possible in the playback chain. MOON 888 is State-of-the-Art taken to the extreme.
Technical Highlights
The heat sinks can dissipate energy far better than typical designs. Further CNC machining assures a fit and finish within 1/1,000th of an inch.
Audio circuitry is integrated within the complex monolithic heatsink thereby dampening vibration down to the vanishing point.
The transistors' output section boasts a prodigious 8kW total rating, assuring the amplifier will always operate far below its capacity.
Over 350,000 μF of power supply energy storage and massive transformers for extreme power delivery.
State-Of-The-Art Componentry In
All Areas
MOON by Simaudio Nēo ACE Integrated Amplifier,
Streamer, & DAC
The finest sounding and most complete “all-in-one" available, the ACE can do virtually anything expected of a high-performance audio component of this nature. Bridging digital and analog audio at a price-to-performance ratio that is impossible to beat, the ACE includes a high resolution DAC with DSD decoding up to DSD256 and 32-bit/384kHz PCM.
At the other end of the audio spectrum, a moving magnet phono preamplifier rounds out this complete package. Accentuated by our world renowned MOON sonic signature - visceral tight bass, transparent midrange, precise natural highs – along with countless features, the ACE can be the “heart and soul" of an outstanding home entertainment system. Of course, key features you’d expect from a MOON Nēo Series product are present such as SimLink, RS-232 and IR ports for custom-install environments.
MOON Nēo ACE Significant Design Features:
---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.
Previous CES Show Reports
|