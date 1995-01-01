



CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com

MOON By Simaudio 888 Mono Power Amplifier And Neo ACE Integrated Amplifier, Streamer And DAC

T he cumulation of technical expertise, combined with passion and a relentless pursuit for perfection has led to the creation of the MOON 888. This isn't just another monoblock amplifier. It's a statement. It is a concept taken to the extreme in every detail. The impressive power output is actually very modestly rated at a "mere" 1.2hp (888 watts). This is backed by a gargantuan power supply that coupled with an 8kW capacity output section on enormous cast-aluminum heatsinks can drive any load with complete effortlessness.

Bold in visual appearance. Prodigious in power output. Unrelenting in its musical accuracy. The ineffable clarity unleashes musical detail that was, up until now, considered unattainable. The MOON 888 can "track" the musical signal so accurately that it simply does not impart any character of its own. For the first time the awesome dynamics of real live music are possible in the playback chain. MOON 888 is State-of-the-Art taken to the extreme.

Technical Highlights

Massive single-piece cast aluminum heat sinks are manufactured using the same processes as high-performance racing engines.

The heat sinks can dissipate energy far better than typical designs. Further CNC machining assures a fit and finish within 1/1,000th of an inch.

Audio circuitry is integrated within the complex monolithic heatsink thereby dampening vibration down to the vanishing point.

The transistors' output section boasts a prodigious 8kW total rating, assuring the amplifier will always operate far below its capacity.

Over 350,000 μF of power supply energy storage and massive transformers for extreme power delivery.

State-Of-The-Art Componentry In All Areas

All-aluminum chassis with cast and machined components assures exceptional heat dissipation and thermal efficiency. Finest rhodium-plated heavy-duty speaker output connectors. The MOON 888 will be available in Q2 2017 with an MSRP of $118,888 per pair.

MOON by Simaudio Nēo ACE Integrated Amplifier, Streamer, & DAC

The Nēo ACE provides A Complete Experience of musical ecstasy. Simply hook up a pair of speakers, connect to the internet and you are ready for music, lots of music. Featuring our MiND (MOON intelligent Network Device) module which provides convenience and a full graphic interface, allowing for effortless access to a digital music library with power and flexibility; Add TIDAL and an unlimited world of music awaits you.

The finest sounding and most complete “all-in-one" available, the ACE can do virtually anything expected of a high-performance audio component of this nature. Bridging digital and analog audio at a price-to-performance ratio that is impossible to beat, the ACE includes a high resolution DAC with DSD decoding up to DSD256 and 32-bit/384kHz PCM.

At the other end of the audio spectrum, a moving magnet phono preamplifier rounds out this complete package. Accentuated by our world renowned MOON sonic signature - visceral tight bass, transparent midrange, precise natural highs – along with countless features, the ACE can be the “heart and soul" of an outstanding home entertainment system. Of course, key features you’d expect from a MOON Nēo Series product are present such as SimLink, RS-232 and IR ports for custom-install environments.

MOON Nēo ACE Significant Design Features:

● 3 line-level inputs including a front-mounted 1/8" mini-jack for personal media players.

● Headphone output on 1/4" jack located on the front panel.

● Seamless integration with our MiND app.

● Eight (8) digital inputs include USB (hi-res audio), SPDIF (2), Optical (2), aptX Bluetooth, WiFi and Ethernet inputs.

● The first MOON product using an OLED type screen which provides more detailed information.

● Simple MiND setup via on-board software menu.

● Moving magnet phono preamplifier input

● Analog inputs are configurable to “pass-through" mode, which bypasses the gain stage to accommodate components

like a home-theater processor, whose own volume control is used.

The MOON Nēo ACE will be available in Q1 2016 with an MSRP of $3500.

