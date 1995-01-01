What is Linkplay? They create the Wi-Fi ecosystem that links content streaming partners to audio brands. They also provide a complete Wi-Fi audio solution that includes, software, Wi-Fi modules and content integration in one central app so you can focus on building the latest innovative Wi-Fi enabled speakers for your consumers. The DAC chip currently supported via firmware the Wolfson WM8918 / WM8960 for 24-bit/96kHz sound quality.
Linkplay is excited to introduce "Powered by Linkplay," a turn-key audio solution that comes with an Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration. With "Powered by Linkplay," OEMs now have a quick and cost-effective way to launch Wi-Fi speaker products with Amazon Alexa.
The built-in Alexa experience allows customers to ask Alexa for weather reports, traffic updates, Flash Briefings, and to play their favorite music. Linkplay also gives manufacturers the ability to offer end users access to a range of streaming music providers, including Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, TIDAL, Napster, and more. Best of all, "Powered by Linkplay" makes it easy to pair multiple speakers together to play music throughout the home.
OEMs that use the Linkplay audio solution to power their speaker products also gain access to thousands of Alexa skills, new features and capabilities through regular AVS API updates, and smart home controls with partners such as Philips Hue, Belkin Wemo, SmartThings, Insteon, and Wink.
LinkPlay Wireless Smart Audio Module (A28)
