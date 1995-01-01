  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
  What is Linkplay? They create the Wi-Fi ecosystem that links content streaming partners to audio brands. They also provide a complete Wi-Fi audio solution that includes, software, Wi-Fi modules and content integration in one central app so you can focus on building the latest innovative Wi-Fi enabled speakers for your consumers. The DAC chip currently supported via firmware the Wolfson WM8918 / WM8960 for 24-bit/96kHz sound quality.

Linkplay is excited to introduce "Powered by Linkplay," a turn-key audio solution that comes with an Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration. With "Powered by Linkplay," OEMs now have a quick and cost-effective way to launch Wi-Fi speaker products with Amazon Alexa.

 

The built-in Alexa experience allows customers to ask Alexa for weather reports, traffic updates, Flash Briefings, and to play their favorite music. Linkplay also gives manufacturers the ability to offer end users access to a range of streaming music providers, including Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, TIDAL, Napster, and more. Best of all, "Powered by Linkplay" makes it easy to pair multiple speakers together to play music throughout the home.

 

OEMs that use the Linkplay audio solution to power their speaker products also gain access to thousands of Alexa skills, new features and capabilities through regular AVS API updates, and smart home controls with partners such as Philips Hue, Belkin Wemo, SmartThings, Insteon, and Wink.

 

LinkPlay Wireless Smart Audio Module (A28) Features
 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n with highly optimized Wi-Fiperformance
10/100Mbps Ethernet
Internet audio streaming via Apple AirPlay or DLNA
Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tidal, Tune in and many more ...
TCP/IP/UDP/HTTP/UPNP protocol
Play-list with M3U, M3U8, WPL,ASX, PLS formats
MP3/WMA/AAC/AAC+/ALAC/FLAC/APE/WAV etc. audio formats
STA/AP/AP Client mode
Ethernet, UART and USB2.0 interfaces
Digital audio input and output via I2S interface
Built-in web server to easily configure the module
Support remote control of module via WLAN
Online firmware upgrade
Module configuration via iOS or AndroidAPP
Wi-Fi UART pass-through or self-defined MCU/UART interface
Multi-room audio (a.k.a, party mode) and multi-channel audio with time synchronization
Support most popular streaming services around the world
Provide iOS, Android and PC SDK and applications to work with the module

 

 

