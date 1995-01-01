



Kubala-Sosna New Temptation, Sensation And Realization Cable Series

K ubala-Sosna will be displaying in two reference level rooms this year at CES 2017 including 35-207 YG Acoustics / Audionet / Kronos and 30-335 Magico / Soulution / Kronos / Critical Mass Systems. During the past few years they have introduced some very interesting products that have received worldwide acclaim:

- XPander (7 outlet distribution box)

- XTender (8 or 16 XLR breakout box)

- USB Cables (Temptation, Sensation, Realization)

- LAN/ Ethernet Cables (Fascination, Elation)

- Elation DIN Tonearm Cable

- Elation Umbilical Cords for Audionet EPS

The folks at Kubala-Sosna have been asked on numerous occasions if we felt we could create a cable that out-performed Elation! The answer was always that we are always trying, but, Elation performs at such a high level that it was proving very difficult for CES 2017 we are introducing three new families of cables based on OptimiZed architecture. Their Temptation, which will fall between Fascination and Expression. The second is Sensation, which will fall between Emotion and Elation (shown)!

The third is Realization, which will become our new flagship series of cables! As in the past, the best way to describe how these new offerings perform is to say that they provide "more" of everything. If you have ever compared two of our adjacent series in the past, you are already aware that when switching to the next cable up the line, the improvements are immediate. The same is true here. Our first patented series - OptimiZ - offered a different approach to cable optimization based on impedance (Z).

When we introduced Elation! we updated the formula and created OptimiZ2. Now we are introducing three new series based on yet another modification - called OptimiZ3. This new architecture utilizes different stranding, shielding and geometry compared to previous cables. We have maintained the Kubala-Sosna "house sound" with these changes, but improved the performance envelope at the same time.

As you are already aware, we have never delved too deeply into "specs" as we truly believe there is no way to glean any real information about how the cable sounds from that data. We strongly feel that the truth is in the listening and in the music.

So we encourage you to audition our cables and hear the differences for yourself. We are confident that if you do, you will agree with thousands of Kubala-Sosna owners. In fact, we guarantee it!

This will be Kubala-Sosna’s thirteenth appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show. Unfortunately, the widespread opinion of the show is that it is getting weaker by the year. In fact, given the proliferation of many more effective regional shows around the country, many have abandoned CES and are no longer exhibiting. Our decision has been to back away slowly. So you may remember that we annually would display in 15+ rooms each year.

Starting a few years ago, we decided to partner with fewer manufacturers in their rooms. This year, we are displaying with YG / Audionet / Kronos and Magico / Soulution / Kronos / CMS. We will be displaying Elation in the Venetian suite 30-335 and our new flagship Realization in suite 35-207. There are many world premiers in both rooms, please come by to say hello!

