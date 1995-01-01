  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
Furutech Cables And Accessories To Be Showcased At CES 2017

 

  Furutech Co. Ltd. manufactures ultra-refined analog, digital, video cable and accessories, invites you to Venetian suite 29-310. Furutech debuts the new FI-C15R NCF slimline IEC connectors, the new 105-D NCF outlet cover, the new e-TP309 NCF passive filtering power distributor and more additions to the top-end NCF range of products.

 

Furutech’s Top-End NCF Series
 Nano Crystal² Formula - Nano Crystalline, Ceramic and Carbon Powder
Incorporated into select Furutech products, Nano Crystal² Formula --- NCF is comprised of a special crystalline material that has two “active” properties. First, it generates negative ions that eliminate static and secondly, it converts thermal energy into far-infrared. Furutech then combines this remarkable crystalline material with nano-sized ceramic particles and carbon powder for their additional “Piezo Effect” damping properties. The resulting Nano Crystal² Formula is the ultimate electrical and mechanical damping material – only found and in Furutech products! 

FI-50 NCF(R) FI-50M NCF(R) 
New FI-C15 NCF Slimline IEC Connectors
Help has arrived for owners of LINN, Devialet or McIntosh amplifiers (and many more) with those difficult-to-access IEC sockets. The Furutech FI-C15 High End Performance IEC connector with its slim design will fit those frustratingly space restricted IEC sockets with ease. Pure Copper Conductors with Gold or Rhodium plating (NCF).

FI-C15 NCF(R) 
New 105-D NCF Outlet Cover
This combination of carbon and NCF and Neo Damper will be the final touch to your complete AC chain. New Improved Outlet Cover for GTX-D NCF / GTX-D / FPX series duplex receptacle designs

105-D NCF
New e-TP309 NCF AC Power Distributor
 Central to the e-TP309 NCF’s success at controlling resonances are the extreme high performance Furutech GTX-NCF Pure Transmission AC receptacles. The GTX-D NCF receptacle incorporates “NCF” – Furutech’s ultimate damping material - Nano Crystal² Formula eliminates static, “interconverts” thermal, mechanical and electrical energy and damps vibrations.
With a further eye to resonance control and tight, secure connections the e-TP309 NCF is equipped with patented Axial Locking Screws. They’re hand-torqued at the factory and measurably reduces receptacle resonance by a factor of ten!

Naturally the chassis is made of the highest-grade aluminum to effectively shield against RFI (Radio Frequency Interference). Befitting a unit of such style and effectiveness, it’s equipped with a beautifully-crafted aluminum top plate dressed in an elegant carbon fiber finish.

e-TP309 NCF 
FURUTECH DeMagα LP, DISC and Cable Demagnetizer
The new and improved Furutech DeMagα completely demagnetizes LPs and optical disc media such as CD, CD-R, DVD, MD, Game CD, Photo CD, SACD, and DVD Audio with 20% increased demagnetization power than the original deMag. Plus it’s an indispensable accessory for keeping interconnect cables, connectors and power cords demagnetized to prevent magnetic signal distortion. The stylish DeMagα also features touch panel technology for ease of use.

 

 

Previous CES Show Reports
2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 20072006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, and 1996.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
