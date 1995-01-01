  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com
ELAC Launches New Adante Series Of Loudspeakers At CES 2017

 

 

  After turning the audiophile world on its collective ear with the remarkable Debut and Uni-Fi Series loudspeakers, ELAC's engineering team embraced the challenge of creating one of their most ambitious speakers to date: Adante. ELAC's new Adante line consists of the AF-61 floorstander ($2500 each), AC-61 center channel speaker ($2000 each), and AS-61 bookshelf ($2500 a pair).

Adante will surely redefine your concept of what it is possible for loudspeakers to achieve at their respective size and price. Their advanced design; the superior quality of their drivers and components; their precision-built and finished cabinets — all come together to create a breathtaking trio of loudspeakers.

 

ELAC Adante AS-61 bookshelf, AF-61 floorstander, and AC-61 center channel speaker.

 

The Adante AF-61 Floorstanding tower, AS-61 Stand Mount monitor and AC-61 Center Channel loudspeaker all share two brand new drivers developed by ELAC through experience gained in the creation of the highly-acclaimed Debut and Uni-Fi Series. Both transducers represent a "clean sheet" design unique to the Adante Series.

Go ahead and throw everything you've got at Adante. We did. Further proof that ELAC is the life of sound.

 

Product Details
All-new midrange/tweeter: ELAC's proprietary concentric driver technology has been applied to create a midrange/tweeter with astounding point-source accuracy, linearity, power handling, speed and articulation on virtually all types of music.

 

Powerful New Woofer
Complementing Adante's critical concentric driver is a new 6.5-inch woofer that employs a cone that is fast, stiff and can handle all the power it takes to deliver crushing low-frequency crescendos with the dynamic realism of a live performance.

 

Exceptional Cabinets, Exquisitely Finished
Underpinning the seamless driver transition are no-compromise crossovers and enclosures with the rock-solid structural integrity to eliminate resonances and cabinet distortion. To complete the look, a lustrous gloss white or gloss black epoxy finish is at home in elegant contemporary architectural interiors, while gloss veneer imparts a warm presence to any room.

 

Dedicated Stands
Both the AS-61 Stand Mount monitor and AC-61 Center Channel speaker are offered with optional stands specifically designed by ELAC to complement the Adante design.

 

 

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.

 

 

 

Previous CES Show Reports
2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 20072006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, and 1996.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 CES 2017 Show Report Live Stream
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
 High End Munich 2016 Report
 AXPONA 2016 High-End Show
 Montréal Salon Audio / Audio Fest
 CTA CES 2016 Show Report
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.