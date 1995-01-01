ELAC Launches New Adante Series Of Loudspeakers At CES 2017

After turning the audiophile world on its collective ear with the remarkable Debut and Uni-Fi Series loudspeakers, ELAC's engineering team embraced the challenge of creating one of their most ambitious speakers to date: Adante. ELAC's new Adante line consists of the AF-61 floorstander ($2500 each), AC-61 center channel speaker ($2000 each), and AS-61 bookshelf ($2500 a pair).
Adante will surely redefine your concept of what it is possible for loudspeakers to achieve at their respective size and price. Their advanced design; the superior quality of their drivers and components; their precision-built and finished cabinets — all come together to create a breathtaking trio of loudspeakers.
The Adante AF-61 Floorstanding tower, AS-61 Stand Mount monitor and AC-61 Center Channel loudspeaker all share two brand new drivers developed by ELAC through experience gained in the creation of the highly-acclaimed Debut and Uni-Fi Series. Both transducers represent a "clean sheet" design unique to the Adante Series.
Go ahead and throw everything you've got at Adante. We did. Further proof that ELAC is the life of sound.
Product Details
Powerful New Woofer
Exceptional Cabinets, Exquisitely
Finished
Dedicated Stands
