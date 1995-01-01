



DTS Expands High-Definition Audio For Home, Mobile, PC & Auto

D TS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: TSRA), and a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, will showcase its premium audio technologies across a wide array of products and services incorporating its premier audio technologies at CES 2017, Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. Company executives are available by appointment to provide demos to media throughout the show.

"In the past year, DTS has substantially grown its list of partner products and services incorporating DTS next-generation audio technologies for the home, mobile devices and autos," said Jon Kirchner, president, Tessera Holding Corporation. "In 2017, DTS will continue to innovate and expand its reach enabling listeners to experience enhanced entertainment no matter where they are. We are proud to highlight the latest updates and implementation progress of the DTS Play-Fi, DTS Headphone:X, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X and HD Radio technologies."

Following are the latest updates about DTS audio solutions in partner products and services.





DTS Play-Fi Whole-Home Wireless Audio Technology

DTS Play-Fi technology provides listeners the freedom and flexibility to stream their music wirelessly in high-quality lossless audio from smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop PCs over an existing home Wi-Fi network to speakers throughout the home.

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless space, with more than 30 interoperable speakers, soundbars and receivers from the top names in premium audio, including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Autonomic, Definitive Technology, Fusion Research, Integra, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber and Wren Sound Systems.

DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming from the world's most popular music services including Amazon Prime Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, KKBox, Napster, Qobuz, QQ Music, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify and Tidal, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries on any supported product. The latest DTS Play-Fi ecosystem news includes:

Arcam: The rPlay wireless music receiver, set for launch in 2017, will debut at CES.

DISH: The DISH Hopper3 and Joey will be DTS Play-Fi enabled in January 2017. After the update, DISH subscriber homes with Hopper3s and Joeys will be able to play synchronized music through the home on connected speakers in the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem.

Pioneer/Elite/Onkyo/Integra: Pioneer, Onkyo and Integra have announced more than 100 products that will receive a DTS Play-Fi update in 2017, including their flagship Integra DRC-R1, Onkyo PR-RZ5100, Onkyo TX-RZ3100 and Pioneer SC-LX901.

Soundcast: Upon launch in 2017, the VG10 will be the first portable, outdoor speaker with DTS Play-Fi technology on the market.

THIEL Audio: DTS Play-Fi technology will be integrated into several models of THIEL's new AURORA LifeStream wireless speaker system. The products will also be compatible with Amazon Alexa upon the DTS Play-Fi firmware update.

New far-field microphone-equipped DTS Play-Fi products featuring the built-in Amazon Alexa experience will launch from Klipsch and Phorus in 2017, enabling customers to use the Alexa voice service to control a variety of devices in their home with just their voice.

New DTS Play-Fi features being demonstrated include:

Smart Watch Support – Enables control of the DTS Play-Fi system and music streams from Android Wear and Apple watch devices.

Discrete Speaker Support For DTS Play-Fi Wireless Surround – In addition to being able to pair two Play-Fi products to a compatible soundbar to create a true 5.1 surround system, listeners can now also configure a single DTS Play-Fi end-point as Surround Left and Surround Right in the DTS Play-Fi Surround setup. This is perfect for DTS Play-Fi amps, preamps, and receivers that can power or drive a set of satellite speakers.

24/192 Critical Listening Mode – DTS Play-Fi technology now supports native rendering of any resolution configuration up to and including 24 bit/192 kHz, without the need to downsample or transcode the files beforehand.

Enhanced Spotify Playback – Listeners can now fully control their Spotify Connect zone (or any remote zone) from the DTS Play-Fi app.



DTS Headphone:X Technology in Mobile, PC and Gaming

DTS continues to expand its Headphone:X footprint with key partners including ASUS, HP, Huawei, LG Electronics, Logitech, Lucid Sound and SteelSeries. DTS Headphone:X technology provides listeners with a heightened awareness and an increased sense of realism within games, movies, music and other content tuned specifically to their headphones. Upcoming products featuring integrated DTS Headphone:X technology include:

ASUS – ZenFone 3.5 and 4 phones and ZenPad 8 tablet

Logitech – G530 gaming headset

LG Electronics – LG Gram notebook

DTS is also demonstrating support for VR and AR with gaming, 360 video and VR Cinema experiences on the Gear VR and Oculus Rift. The demos will showcase how DTS next generation technology uses localized, spatial and head tracked audio rendering to deliver the most realistic experience possible for the user.

Additionally, the LG TONE Studio neckband-type wearable personal speaker, available in Q1 2017, creates a personal surround sound experience with four external speakers based on DTS Sound tuning technology. With DTS audio consultation and support, the product delivers optimal sound balance and details.

HD Radio and Broadcast Technology

HD Radio technology will be showcased at CES in LVCC North Hall, Booth 5625. HD Radio technology is the only digital broadcast system approved by the FCC for AM/FM radio in the U.S. offering new FM channels, crystal-clear sound and advanced data services with no subscription fees. The HD Radio ecosystem includes all 36 auto brands available in North America and more than 200 vehicle models, including 34 new model year 2017 cars. In addition, more than 2,300 radio stations have converted to using HD Radio broadcast technology, including 98 of the top 100 billing stations in the top 10 U.S. markets. On display at CES 2017 will be:

New HD Radio implementations from Jaguar, Dodge, Honda, Toyota, VW and Subaru.

Some of the newest HD Radio data implementations from its partners Total Traffic Network and the Broadcaster Traffic Consortium.

The latest HD Radio products in Home, Portable, and Aftermarket solutions from leading manufacturers including Alpine, Pioneer, Kenwood, Clarion, Sony, Denon, Outlaw, ViewQuest, Sangean, Garmin and more.

Additionally, DTS will demonstrate its Connected Radio platform, which combines over-the-air FM radio with IP-delivered content to provide consumers with a more rich radio experience. This global platform will provide a range of new features and services, leveraging the existing radio capabilities in a car, and supplementing it with relevant content related to what is playing over the air. Connected Radio is currently being prototyped with a number of global OEM automobile manufacturer partners.

A concept demo of DTS's newest solution, Hi-Resolution Audio, showcasing the latest audio content experience for the connected vehicle, will be on display at the Hi-Res Audio Pavilion in the LVCC Central Hall. The demo will focus on three areas:

Discovery: Radio is still the number one way most people discover new music. DTS Connected Radio builds on the features of digital radio and allows consumers to choose to listen to their favorite music in High Resolution Audio.

Quality: With DTS High-Resolution Audio files delivered directly to the car, consumers are able to make the best use of their in-car premium audio systems. Hi-Res Audio has no drop-outs, only high-resolution playback from a secure local source.

Convenience: Use your car's premium audio interface that you are already familiar with to discover and listen to the highest quality audio, curated for your listening tastes. The Wi-Fi enabled system with local caching ensures beautiful, reliable sound and playback.



DTS Virtual:X for Home Theater

In 2017, DTS will deliver fully-immersive sound to consumers with its new post-processing audio solution, DTS Virtual:X. This next-generation technology translates 11.1 content into a format that can play back on a traditional 5.1 speaker setup to deliver a compelling immersive height experience for consumers.

As an increasing number of Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray movies have been released with DTS:X immersive audio, most consumers do not have height speakers in their ceilings nor upfiring speakers. For AVR OEMs, DTS has solved this issue by rendering the exciting new immersive audio mixes using proprietary audio post-processing that allows consumers to enjoy an immersive experience from their existing, traditional 5.1 speaker set up. For new sound bars, this means that a sense of immersion can be preserved or even created in cost-effective sound bars ranging from 2.1, up to 5.1 channel configurations.

Unveiled in September 2016, the DTS Virtual:X solution will be available in the first quarter of 2017 from Analog Devices, RT-RK for Cirrus DSPs and Texas Instruments. Leading AVR and soundbar manufacturers are committed to launching new products in 2017, including from partner Yamaha. DTS will demonstrate Virtual:X technology for soundbars and AVRs at CES.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS, Inc. has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners' network-connected devices.

About Tessera Holding Corporation

Tessera Holding Corporation is the parent company of Tessera, DTS, FotoNation and Invensas. We are one of the world's leading product and technology licensing companies. Our technologies and intellectual property are deployed in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. We invent smart sight and sound technologies that enhance and help to transform the human connected experience.

