Constellation Audio Centaur II 500 Stereo Amplifier & Revelation Series

C onstellation Audio will be showcasing their Centaur II 500 stereo amplifier ($55,000) At CES within suite 30-334 at The Venetian hotel. Also on display will be their new range of Revelation Series components.

Constellation Audio, the innovative manufacturer of high performance preamplifiers, amplifiers, and digital playback systems, is pleased to announce the debut of the new Centaur II 500 Stereo power amplifier at CES 2017 in Las Vegas from January 5 – 9 2017. Building on the successful introduction of the Centaur II stereo and mono amplifiers last year, and benefiting from the research and development used to create the Reference Series Hercules II amplifiers, this new amplifier satisfies the demand for a more powerful Performance Series amplifier. Products of the Constellation Audio “dream team,” the Centaur II 500 Stereo delivers outstanding audio performance across the entire musical range and regardless of the type of music.

Constellation Audio CEO Dr. Murali Murugasu observes, “The new Centaur II 500 Stereo is likely the ideal amplifier for those systems where power is a desire or a necessity. When coupled with a great preamplifier such as the Virgo III, the Centaur II 500 Stereo produces bass, dynamics, and musical realism that is unlike that of any other combination I have ever heard – short of the Altair II and Hercules II. All of the music is there; nothing is added, sacrificed, or compromised.” The Centaur II 500 Stereo takes the performance of the Centaur II Stereo to the next level. The Centaur II Stereo incorporated a new capacitor board derived from the Hercules II which tripled the power supply capacitance of the Centaur II compared to the original Centaur while maintaining the same power output. Now, we have utilized one of the massive power transformers used in the Hercules to double the output power from 250 to 500 Watts per channel. The additional power results in palpably better bass at all listening levels. Dynamics, both macro and micro, are also significantly improved. And like a big automobile engine, there is plenty of power there on demand when the music or the mood calls for it.

Specifications

Centaur II 500 Stereo

Power Output: 500 W/ch. into 8 Ohms, 1000 W/ch. into 4 Ohms @ < 0.05% at rated power

Frequency Response: 10Hz – 100 KHz +1/-0.5 dB

Inputs: Constellation Direct, XLR Balanced, RCA Unbalanced

Output: 1pr. Binding post/Banana socket/channel

Input Impedance: 10KΩ Unbalanced, 20KΩ Balanced

Features: 12V trigger, USB control

Dimensions (W x H x D): 18.75” x 11.7” x 22.3”; 47.6 cm x 29.7 cm x 56.6 cm

Weight: 150 lbs.; 68 kg.

price: $55,000

Constellation Audio's New Revelation Series Of Components

CEO Dr. Murali Murugasu challenged his dream team of designers and engineers to develop a new series of Constellation Audio components that could deliver the essence of our renowned Performance Series. The results are truly a Revelation.

The Revelation Series bridges a gap in the Constellation Audio product hierarchy. Building on the Inspiration tradition and offering improved performance due to the use of carefully selected parts, the Revelation Series is a logical step up from Inspiration. Its distinctively Constellation casework design draws upon the heritage of the Reference Series and extends the foundation first used in Inspiration.

Products in the Revelation Series include the new Pictor preamplifier (with optional DC Filter), Taurus Stereo and Taurus Mono amplifiers, and the Andromeda phono stage which will follow shortly. These core products are exemplary of the Constellation Audio brand. While their distinct heritage is obvious, their intrinsic performance makes them unique. Together they represent a new benchmark for Constellation Audio, creating a line which is at once strong and balanced.

The line will consist of three basic models: preamplifier, amplifier(s), and a phono stage.

With a separate power supply and optional DC Filter to even further lower the noise floor, the Revelation Pictor is an ideal line stage. In addition to remote control operation of a full complement of inputs, the Pictor has a home theater bypass that can be used on any input and is equipped with an RS232 port for easy integration into an automated control system.

Like all Constellation Audio amplifiers, the Revelation Series amplifiers are available in either stereo or mono configuration. Although the power is increased by only 50 Watts compared to the Inspiration Series amplifiers, they have double the transformers as the Inspiration Series amplifiers as well as an additional bank of power output capacitors. The result is an amplifier design that has control, finesses, and raw power when needed.

The Andromeda shares the aesthetics and separate power supply of the Pictor and much of the same performance and technology as the award-winning Perseus.

Pricing

Andromeda Phono Stage: $18,000

Pictor Preamplifier: $18,000

Taurus Stereo: $19,500

Taurus Mono: $39,000/pr.

DC Filter (for Andromeda and Pictor): $5,000

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q1 of 2017 to US and worldwide markets.

About Constellation Audio

Constellation Audio was formed for the purpose of bringing to discriminating listeners the highest performing audio products in their respective categories. To do this required assembling a “dream team” of the finest multi-disciplined designers and engineers in the business. Quality is assured by manufacturing all Constellation Audio products in California.

