Cary Audio Partners With Klipsch And MQA At CES 2017

C ary Audio is proud to partner with Klipsch at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall, booth # 13528. We will be showcasing our classic SLI-80 in one exhibit matched with the newest member of the Klipsch Heritage family, the Forte III.

For many years the SLI-80 integrated amplifier has been the standard by which all other vacuum tube integrated amplifiers are judged...period! As Cary Audio's entry into the magic of vacuum tube music systems, it's nothing short of stunning. Thousands of music lovers all over the world have heard (and seen) the virtues of this spectacular vacuum tube integrated amplifier.

Incorporating luxury materials such as real wood veneer and a lambswool grille, the Forte III blends the acoustics and classic design legacy of Paul W. Klipsch with the latest technologies available today. The floorstanding speakers provide clean, multidimensional sound and true, full range performance with a narrow profile. In addition, a second exhibit will feature our new SI-300.2d integrated amplifier and the DMS-500 network audio player with the revised RF7.

The SI-300.2d integrated amplifier is our new powerhouse integrated amplifier. Being well known for our vacuum tube integrated amplifiers, we've long been asked for a powerful solid state integrated amplifier that instills our Cary Audio house-sound of silky smooth highs, rich midrange and robust power for prodigious bass and flexibility of inputs. The new SI-300.2d is a Class AB 300 x2 integrated amplifier with XLR and RCA analog inputs, cinema bypass, as well as our legendary digital section. The digital section includes XMOS USB inputs, Coaxial (x2), optical, AES/EBU, and aptX® Bluetooth combined with our 128 Bit DSP Engine for our TruBit© selectable upsampling technology, AKM 4490EQ DACs and premium digital circuitry top off the digital section. The front panel includes a VFD display, center mounted volume control and a pair of blue VU meters trimmed out in a silver frame for a stunning appearance.

The DMS-500 network audio player is both a wired or wireless (Wi-Fi) network client and renderer making streaming from practically any network source a breeze, whether using our custom iOS or Android app, any third-party UPnP/DLNA app, or computer media player. If one prefers “computer-less" direct playback, the DMS-500 includes three USB Type-A inputs for USB hard drives or thumb drives, as well as SD Card inputs. From any network, USB or SD source, the DMS-500 can natively stream PCM 32 bit /384 kHz, and DSD 64, 128, 256, and 512. DAC inputs include coaxial (x2), Optical, AES/EBU, and aptX© Bluetooth. Regardless of inputs, the DMS-500 can convert any PCM signal to DSD, as well as selectively upsample any PCM or DSD signal up to 768 kHz in PCM or up to DSD 256.

In addition to aptX Bluetooth, it also includes AirPlay, and phone share making Wi-Fi playback from any iOS or Android device simple. Other features include internet music streaming services, a five-inch full color HD display, IR remote, IR triggers, seamless internet updates for new features and firmware, as they become available, and a digital and analog section that elevates any inputted digital music source to true Cary Audio reference level. The DMS-500 network audio player is the first Cary Audio product in the range to be MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) certified. What makes this partnership especially exciting is that the Cary Audio DMS-500 is MQA's first partner product to use MQA 16x rendering.

This means all MQA files are decoded within the DMS-500 to an astonishing 705.6 kHz (44.1 X 16) or 768 kHz (48 x 16). With the DMS-500 and MQA's 16x rendering, MQA files will take you back to the original master recording and capture the missing timing detail. The result is amazing. Every nuance and subtlety of the artist's performance, every tiny drop of emotion is authentically reproduced. When you listen, you'll be transported right into the very moment of creation.

The revised RF7 is a two-way loudspeaker model based on dual 10" woofers. It has defining powerful dynamic range, born of high sensitivity and very low distortion. Both of these systems, as well as all products within the respective Cary Audio and Klipsch product lines, have the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail, and emotion of the live music experience to the listener.

About Cary Audio

A manufacturer of high-end audio and video electronics, Cary Audio is known for delivering innovative, no-compromise high-end audio and audio video designs to owners worldwide. Cary Audio's award winning product lines have received accolades from many influential audio enthusiast magazines.

MQA (Master Quality Authenticated)

MQA is a technology that captures the full magic of an original studio performance. Using pioneering scientific research into how people hear, MQA delivers master quality audio in a file that's small enough to stream or download – the days of sacrificing quality for convenience are over.

