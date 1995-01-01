  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
  Audirvana Plus 3, announced at CES 2017, is the first audiophile player that integrates the MQA Core Decoder, enabling:

MQA capable audio devices to benefit from the complete MQA audio quality. In this case Audirvana Plus continues to bring the strongly audible Sound Quality improvement of its optimized audio engine.

Non MQA capable audio devices to benefit from the high resolution (doubled sample rate compared to the encoded file one) thanks to the MQA decoder integrated in Audirvana Plus 3. In this case, Audirvana Plus brings, in addition to the general Sound Quality improvement, the decoding of the MQA file that would be played only at little above CD quality otherwise, losing all its high resolution benefits.

 

Any MQA file (in FLAC, or other container) will benefit from Audirvana Plus 3 decoder, whether it is in the local library, or read from a streaming service such as TIDAL master.

 

What Is MQA?
MQA is a revolutionary end-to-end technology that delivers master quality audio in a file that's small enough to stream or download. What's more, it's backwards compatible, so will play on any device. And because it's fully authenticated, you can be sure you're hearing exactly what the artist approved in the studio.

Audirvana Plus 3 is scheduled for release end of January 2017. Upgrade will be free for customers who have purchased Audirvana Plus 2 since Christmas 2016. For those who are attending CES, pay attention to the Macs demoing MQA, you will see the pre-release of Audirvana Plus 3 in action.

 

 

