Audeze Showcases Their iSINE 10 And 20 In-Ear Monitor At CES 2017

  Audeze, the leader in premium headphones, offers intimate listening sessions on the complete Audeze line in the Chord Electronics suite at the Venetian, #34-207. Or visit Audeze at the LVCC, South Hall, #21413 to experience the incredible new iSINE VR experience debuting at CES.

While many visitors are familiar with the award-winning Audeze LCD Collection, the EL-8 Series, and the SINE on-ear – all available for audition in the Chord suite – Audeze will also feature the new iSINE 10 and iSINE 20, the world's first full-range in-ear planar magnetic headphones weighing just 20 grams.

 

They're engineered for audio enthusiasts and travelers who want great sound in a comfortable, portable headphone. The iSINE produces an exciting and dynamic sound immersing you in your favorite music, its planar magnetic technology and near-zero distortion (> 0.1% @ 100dB!) catapulting you directly into the performance. Add the included Lightning cable with inline DAC/AMP/DSP for the most immersive and powerful sounding headphone experience available.

 

The iSINE 20 is one step up from the iSINE 10 with a longer Uniforce voice-coil covering the ultra-thin diaphragm for even better control and responsiveness for better bass, clarity, and improved imaging. Ensuring all-day comfort Audeze includes a pair of Ear Hooks and EarLocks along with a choice of silicon tips.

During CES 2017 you can audition the iSINE headphones for a stunning audio experience. Feel free to compare them to the rest of the line. Audeze is delighted to share a suite with Chord Electronics and confident that you’ll hear the best of our headphones on their high-quality and stylish electronics. Or visit Audeze at the LVCC, South Hall, #21413 to experience the astonishing Audeze iSINE VR demo. It will, as they say, blow you away.

 

About Audeze
Advancing Headphone Technology Audeze LLC is a California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products are engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology matched with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research and development is reflected in every facet of our handcrafted within the USA products.

 

 

