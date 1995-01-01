Audeze Showcases Their iSINE 10 And 20 In-Ear Monitor At CES 2017

Audeze, the leader in premium headphones, offers intimate listening sessions on the complete Audeze line in the Chord Electronics suite at the Venetian, #34-207. Or visit Audeze at the LVCC, South Hall, #21413 to experience the incredible new iSINE VR experience debuting at CES.
While many visitors are familiar with the award-winning Audeze LCD Collection, the EL-8 Series, and the SINE on-ear – all available for audition in the Chord suite – Audeze will also feature the new iSINE 10 and iSINE 20, the world's first full-range in-ear planar magnetic headphones weighing just 20 grams.
They're engineered for audio enthusiasts and travelers who want great sound in a comfortable, portable headphone. The iSINE produces an exciting and dynamic sound immersing you in your favorite music, its planar magnetic technology and near-zero distortion (> 0.1% @ 100dB!) catapulting you directly into the performance. Add the included Lightning cable with inline DAC/AMP/DSP for the most immersive and powerful sounding headphone experience available.
The iSINE 20 is one step up from the iSINE 10 with a longer Uniforce voice-coil covering the ultra-thin diaphragm for even better control and responsiveness for better bass, clarity, and improved imaging. Ensuring all-day comfort Audeze includes a pair of Ear Hooks and EarLocks along with a choice of silicon tips.
During CES 2017 you can audition the iSINE headphones for a stunning audio experience. Feel free to compare them to the rest of the line. Audeze is delighted to share a suite with Chord Electronics and confident that you’ll hear the best of our headphones on their high-quality and stylish electronics. Or visit Audeze at the LVCC, South Hall, #21413 to experience the astonishing Audeze iSINE VR demo. It will, as they say, blow you away.
About Audeze
