CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio Brought To You By Enjoy the Music.com
Arcam rPlay Network Audio Streamer And Internet Radio Device

 

  The Arcam rSeries products are all about getting the best sound from any digital device. These products can be used with any audio system and are a brilliant way to bringing 21st century tech into your home.

The rPlay ($599) is the latest addition to the rSeries and allows you to add network audio streaming services and internet radio to any system using DTS PlayFi, Apple Airplay or UPnP enabled music sources. It also features an S/PDIF output that can be connected to an AVR, such as the AVR850.

 

The rPlay benefits from Arcam's more than twenty years of digital audio expertise and use the finest quality parts in a layout that is optimised for low noise and minimum distortion. The four-layer PCB allows our designers to maximise the quality of the ground plane in order to further reduce interference between components. The use of multiple low noise individually regulated power supplies ensures the rPlay delivers the cleanest signal to the audiophile quality output stage. As well as a fixed line level analogue output, the rPlay also features a variable analogue output which uses the same volume control as the A49 flagship amplifier.

The rPlay's WiFi is compatible with 802.11 b/g/n but it also hosts a wired Ethernet (RJ45) connector for the most reliable results from your network.

 

The rPlay is one of the simplest ways to enjoy streaming audio services regardless of platform and brings Arcam quality sound to a whole new generation of music lovers. The rPlay will be available from February 2017.

 

Technical Specifications
Add DTS PlayFi, Apple AirPlay & UPnP to any system
Free DTS PlayFi app available for iOS & Android
24-bit/192kHz resolution
Class leading fixed & variable analogue outputs
S/PDIF output
High-end audio circuitry
Stylish cast aluminum case
DAC: TI PCM5102
Frequency response: 10Hz to 20kHz
Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise: 0.0007%
Signal-to-noise ratio (A –Weighted): 117dB
Maximum output level: 2.15Vrms
Power requirements (max): 12V DC, 2.0A
Dimensions (WxHxD): 194 x 44 x 124mm
Net weight: 0.69kg

 

 

