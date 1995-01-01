



CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com

ATC Loudspeaker Reference SCM50SL Towers w/Dual P2 Amplifiers

A TC Loudspeaker Technology of Britain is pleased to showcase its heritage tower SCM50SL passive loudspeakers in a beautiful hand-glossed black piano lacquered finish powered by two new ATC P2 power amplifiers at CES 2017 at the Venetian 29th Floor, Suite 223. The ATC SCM50SL tower loudspeakers are hand-built by ATC in the UK. All components are made in-house. ATC SCM50's represent the company's best overall balance of size and performance for the living room.

Included within the SCM50SL are all ATC's best inventions: the ATC built 9-inch Super Linear woofer, that lowers low frequency distortion and improves bass response tremendously; ATC's unique 3-inch mid dome, which offers better dispersion and improved resolution over other mid solutions, and ATC's newest invention, the ATC 25mm Tweeter which offers better HF extension and longer life than previous tweeters.

A wide, even dispersion for pinpoint imaging and massive ATC motor assemblies make the SCM50SL powerful and clear and has the ability to reproduce music and speech with phenomenal accuracy, transparency and dynamics, with excellent amplitude and phase characteristics throughout the frequency range.

Everything is packaged in a minimal footprint cabinet with an assortment of hand varnished veneer choices, elevating the system to an optimal height in the typical listening environment. ATC P2 POWER AMPLIFIER - Generating twice the power of its smaller P1 sibling, the P2 will drive the most challenging loudspeakers with ATC's signature virtues of wide bandwidth and ultra-low distortion.

Hand-built by ATC in the UK, the P2 class A/B stereo power amplifier is designed to complement the brand's range of hi-fi preamplifiers, both aesthetically and operationally. Rated at 300W continuous power per channel and developed in tandem with the P2 Pro studio amplifier, the ATC P2 is a Dual Mono design, keeping the power supplies, signal and return paths discreet. This approach ensures that the amplifier will achieve the maximum signal separation with minimal crosstalk, and that intermodulation between channels via the power supplies is reduced to an absolute minimum across a frequency range of 400kHz. It also means that the power delivery from one channel cannot affect the specified power available from the other.

Within a new low-vibration chassis design featuring a precision machined 12.7mm brushed aluminum front panel, the P2's layout includes a massive, custom-made 400 VA low-noise transformer for each channel and an output stage involving three pairs of MOSFET devices per channel to achieve peak current output of over 15 Amperes. ATC's unique "grounded source" output stage ensures smooth power delivery and extremely low harmonic distortion. The gain of the P2 matches that of the lower power P1 (150W/ch) so that they can be used together in bi-amp or tri-amp systems, connected via the amplifier 'Link' phono inputs/outputs.

The ATC P2 offers balanced XLR and unbalanced phono inputs, 'link' phono outputs, proprietary 4mm speaker terminals, and IR remote control.

At CES, the ATC Hi-Fi Consumer Series will be demonstrated to retailers and the press as Lone Mountain Audio, ATC's U.S. distributor announces its 2017 Hi-Fi Series re-launch packed with new products, a fresh new website in the works, dealer support, advertising, marketing and more.

Lone Mountain Audio is the exclusive U.S. distributor for ATC Loudspeakers. Lone Mountain Audio's president Brad Lunde states, "ATC Loudspeakers Hi-Fi Series is a product that must be auditioned and experienced to be appreciated. Every person that sits down, spends any amount of time listening tells us how different ATC speakers are. ATC are designed inside out and built top to bottom in their UK facility, ATC Loudspeakers deliver a sound that enables the listener to hear details and nuance never heard before." Visit ATC Loudspeakers at CES Venetian Suites 29th Floor – # 223 during show hours.

ATC SCM50S Passive Specifications

Drivers:

High Frequencies 25mm

Midrange 75mm

Lowermost Frequencies 234mm Super Linear

Amplitude Linearity ±2dB: 70Hz to 17kHz

Frequency Response -6dB: 40Hz and 22kHz

Matched Response: ±0.5dB

Dispersion: ±80° Coherent Horizontal ±10° Coherent Vertical

Sensitivity (sine wave): 85dB/W/m

Max continuous SPL @ 1m: 112dB SPL

Crossover Frequency: 380Hz and 3.5kHz

Input Connector: Binding Posts / 4mm banana plugs

Recommended Power Amplifier: 100 to 1500 Watts

Nominal Impedance: 8 Ohms

Max Continuous Output Power : 300W (8 Ohm, 1% THD)

Input Sensitivity: 2V rms (ref. 150W out)

Input Impedance: 10kOhm/leg

Frequency Response: <2Hz - >400kHz (-3dB)

Signal to Noise Ratio: >110dB (DIN)

Crosstalk: >100dB

THD: >0.002%/-95dB

Dimensions: 5.6" x 17.6" x 13.3" (HxWxD)

Weight: 66 lbs.







About Lone Mountain Audio

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lone Mountain Audio is the exclusive U.S. distributor for ATC Loudspeakers for the Hi-Fi and CI (custom integration) marketplaces providing sales, marketing, customer service and full support for all ATC loudspeaker products.

About ATC Loudspeaker Technology

ATC, Acoustic Transducer Company stands alone, hand building one speaker at a time for one person, while the rest of the industry focuses on building thousands of units to supply mega-stores. ATC is still owned by founder Billy Woodman, who comes to work everyday to keep inventing new drivers, new speakers, and new technologies. Once you hear ATC music reproduction done right, you'll understand what Lenny Kravitz, Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Diana Krall, Tom Petty, Jack White, Blackbird Studios, Alan Myerson, Shawn Murphy and so many more recording artist have chosen ATC's for decades.

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.